ICMR Scientists Express Concern Over Leptospirosis Deaths In Eastern Himalayas
Published : January 13, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have expressed serious concern over human fatalities caused by the bacterial disease leptospirosis in the Eastern Himalayan region. They warn that several cases may have gone undetected or were misdiagnosed as dengue, typhus, or influenza.
The death of a 40-year-old woman in Sikkim last year due to leptospirosis with high fever, sepsis, and acute kidney injury was the first reported case of the zoonotic disease in the state. Additionally, an outbreak investigation conducted in Assam identified Leptospira wolffii as the causative agent behind febrile and jaundice-like illnesses affecting multiple villages in the previous year.
Public health officials and scientists caution that the reported cases in Sikkim and Assam may represent only the visible portion of a much wider spread of Leptospira wolffii. Additionally, many infections likely being missed or misdiagnosed due to symptom overlap with other common febrile illnesses.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Biswajit Borkakoty, Senior Deputy Director at ICMR–Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Northeast, said, "Our field and laboratory findings revealed co-infection with the Hepatitis A virus and Leptospira. Further analysis confirmed the involvement of Leptospira wolffii. Over 40 per cent of the tested patients were positive for leptospiral antibodies."
According to Dr Borkakoty, many affected individuals were using uncovered well water and living in close proximity to livestock such as pigs and goats, which are classic risk factors for zoonotic transmission.
"Simple preventive measures such as boiling or chlorinating drinking water and strengthening rodent control can significantly reduce risk, as Leptospira bacteria can pass through standard water filters," he added.
The 40-year-old woman was treated with doxycycline and meropenem but died within hours of hospital admission. Using next-generation sequencing targeting the 16S rRNA gene, scientists detected a 100 per cent genetic match with L. wolffii, closely related to strains previously reported in Thailand, Bangladesh, and Assam.
Notably, the woman had no history of travel, which indicates local exposure. A field visit by district surveillance officials revealed heavy rodent infestation in the mud-walled kitchen and the presence of livestock, including goats, near the residence.
Genomic sequencing conducted by ICMR confirmed Leptospira wolffii as the circulating strain in the region. The study attributed local transmission to contaminated floodwaters, open wells, and close contact with livestock. The findings, along with reported fatalities, suggest a possible cross-border introduction from neighbouring Bangladesh, where the strain is prevalent.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, renowned health expert and former president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine, Dr Tamorish Kole, said the emergence of Leptospira wolffii in the Himalayan region is linked to climate change, particularly increased extreme weather events such as heavy rainfall and flooding.
"These conditions create ideal environments for the bacteria spread through rodent and animal urine in wet soil and water to proliferate and expand into new areas. It shows the region’s vulnerability to climate-driven zoonotic diseases," he said.
Dr Kole also warned that limited diagnostic capacity and symptom overlap with other diseases could be masking the true extent of leptospirosis. “Only a few reference laboratories in India, such as ICMR–RMRC Port Blair, maintain the antibody panels required for confirmation. In under-surveilled regions like Sikkim, infections can easily go unnoticed. Low awareness often delays treatment, and many residents continue to self-diagnose jaundice as hepatitis,” he added.
Leptospirosis is a neglected zoonotic disease and is often underreported due to frequent misdiagnosis. It is a global public health concern and is endemic in several coastal states of India.
The disease is caused by Leptospira, a gram-negative bacterium belonging to the Spirochaetaceae family and is a known cause of acute febrile illness. The bacteria can survive in soil and water bodies and infect both animals and humans. Transmission occurs through direct contact, inhalation, or indirect exposure to soil and water contaminated with the urine of infected animals such as cattle, goats, and rodents.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), through the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), is implementing the Programme for Prevention and Control of Leptospirosis (PPCL) across 12 endemic states and two Union Territories, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Punjab, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and the UTs of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
According to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, the programme aims to reduce morbidity and mortality due to leptospirosis through strengthened surveillance and diagnostics, early detection and treatment, improved patient care, capacity building, and enhanced inter-sectoral coordination.
Kerala reports the highest caseload
Recently, Health Minister JP Nadda in parliament said Kerala recorded 3,259 confirmed leptospirosis cases and 209 deaths between January and December 2025.
Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases at 583, followed by Ernakulam with 492 and Thrissur with 340.
Key initiatives under the PPCL include training state and district healthcare professionals, sensitisation of private practitioners through continuous medical education programmes, annual hands-on laboratory training, strengthening state public health laboratories, and the establishment of 75 sentinel surveillance sites nationwide, including five in Kerala.
