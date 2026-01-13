ETV Bharat / health

ICMR Scientists Express Concern Over Leptospirosis Deaths In Eastern Himalayas

FILE - People wait in a queue to get vaccinated against leptospirosis and chicken pox at ESIC Hospital in flood-hit Kochi's Udyogamandal on Sept 5, 2018 ( IANS )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have expressed serious concern over human fatalities caused by the bacterial disease leptospirosis in the Eastern Himalayan region. They warn that several cases may have gone undetected or were misdiagnosed as dengue, typhus, or influenza.

The death of a 40-year-old woman in Sikkim last year due to leptospirosis with high fever, sepsis, and acute kidney injury was the first reported case of the zoonotic disease in the state. Additionally, an outbreak investigation conducted in Assam identified Leptospira wolffii as the causative agent behind febrile and jaundice-like illnesses affecting multiple villages in the previous year.

Public health officials and scientists caution that the reported cases in Sikkim and Assam may represent only the visible portion of a much wider spread of Leptospira wolffii. Additionally, many infections likely being missed or misdiagnosed due to symptom overlap with other common febrile illnesses.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Biswajit Borkakoty, Senior Deputy Director at ICMR–Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Northeast, said, "Our field and laboratory findings revealed co-infection with the Hepatitis A virus and Leptospira. Further analysis confirmed the involvement of Leptospira wolffii. Over 40 per cent of the tested patients were positive for leptospiral antibodies."

According to Dr Borkakoty, many affected individuals were using uncovered well water and living in close proximity to livestock such as pigs and goats, which are classic risk factors for zoonotic transmission.

"Simple preventive measures such as boiling or chlorinating drinking water and strengthening rodent control can significantly reduce risk, as Leptospira bacteria can pass through standard water filters," he added.

The 40-year-old woman was treated with doxycycline and meropenem but died within hours of hospital admission. Using next-generation sequencing targeting the 16S rRNA gene, scientists detected a 100 per cent genetic match with L. wolffii, closely related to strains previously reported in Thailand, Bangladesh, and Assam.

Notably, the woman had no history of travel, which indicates local exposure. A field visit by district surveillance officials revealed heavy rodent infestation in the mud-walled kitchen and the presence of livestock, including goats, near the residence.

Genomic sequencing conducted by ICMR confirmed Leptospira wolffii as the circulating strain in the region. The study attributed local transmission to contaminated floodwaters, open wells, and close contact with livestock. The findings, along with reported fatalities, suggest a possible cross-border introduction from neighbouring Bangladesh, where the strain is prevalent.