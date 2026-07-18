ETV Bharat / health

ICMR's i-DRONE Project In Telangana Boosts TB Testing And Cuts Patient Costs

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested a drone-based healthcare initiative called i-DRONE in the district. The results suggest these flying machines could dramatically reduce the time it takes to diagnose TB, especially for people living far from diagnostic centres.

Solving A Perennial Challenge

The problem with TB has never been just about medicines. India already has effective treatment and diagnostic facilities. The bigger challenge is often distance. In many villages, collecting a sputum sample is easy. Getting it quickly to a laboratory is not. Samples often travel long distances through multiple health centres before reaching a testing facility. Every delay means another day before treatment begins, and another day during which the disease can continue spreading.

That's where drones come in. Instead of relying entirely on road transport, the ICMR's i-DRONE (Drone-based Medical Delivery Initiative) used drones to fly sputum samples directly from rural health facilities to TB diagnostic laboratories. The project also transported anti-TB medicines, helping strengthen healthcare delivery in areas where the “last mile” is often the hardest to cover. The pilot project created a hub-and-spoke network connecting 11 Primary Health Centres, 60 sub-centres and four TB Units across Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. Rather than replacing doctors or healthcare workers, the drones simply gave them a much faster way to move samples and medicines.

Numbers Speak Volumes

The biggest difference showed up in the numbers. The study, involving 840 participants, found that the median time taken for TB diagnosis dropped from 15 days to just five days. In other words, what earlier took over two weeks could now be completed within a working week. That means patients can begin treatment much earlier, reducing both complications and the risk of infecting others.