ICMR's i-DRONE Project In Telangana Boosts TB Testing And Cuts Patient Costs
In Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, drones are helping doctors fight one of India's oldest and deadliest infectious diseases: tuberculosis.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested a drone-based healthcare initiative called i-DRONE in the district. The results suggest these flying machines could dramatically reduce the time it takes to diagnose TB, especially for people living far from diagnostic centres.
Solving A Perennial Challenge
The problem with TB has never been just about medicines. India already has effective treatment and diagnostic facilities. The bigger challenge is often distance. In many villages, collecting a sputum sample is easy. Getting it quickly to a laboratory is not. Samples often travel long distances through multiple health centres before reaching a testing facility. Every delay means another day before treatment begins, and another day during which the disease can continue spreading.
That's where drones come in. Instead of relying entirely on road transport, the ICMR's i-DRONE (Drone-based Medical Delivery Initiative) used drones to fly sputum samples directly from rural health facilities to TB diagnostic laboratories. The project also transported anti-TB medicines, helping strengthen healthcare delivery in areas where the “last mile” is often the hardest to cover. The pilot project created a hub-and-spoke network connecting 11 Primary Health Centres, 60 sub-centres and four TB Units across Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. Rather than replacing doctors or healthcare workers, the drones simply gave them a much faster way to move samples and medicines.
Numbers Speak Volumes
The biggest difference showed up in the numbers. The study, involving 840 participants, found that the median time taken for TB diagnosis dropped from 15 days to just five days. In other words, what earlier took over two weeks could now be completed within a working week. That means patients can begin treatment much earlier, reducing both complications and the risk of infecting others.
There was another benefit that mattered just as much: money. For many families, getting tested for TB involves repeated travel, lost wages and other expenses that quietly pile up. According to the study, the average out-of-pocket cost fell dramatically from around ₹9,451 to just ₹91 after the drone system was introduced. That's the difference between a financial setback and a bus ticket.
The researchers also wanted to know whether the technology would actually work in the real world, beyond impressive statistics. So they spoke to the people who would use it every day. The accompanying Digital Health study involved 28 detailed interviews and 12 focus group discussions with 101 participants, including healthcare workers and programme staff. Most reported that the drones reduced travel burdens, moved samples much faster and made diagnostic services more accessible to rural communities.
Success Depends On Frontline Health Workers
Interestingly, the study found that the success of the programme depended less on the drone itself and more on the people on the ground. Frontline healthcare workers played a crucial role in explaining the technology to local communities, building trust and integrating the new system into routine healthcare.
Of course, drones aren't miracle machines. The weather can ground flights. Payload limits mean they can carry only a certain amount. Maintenance, regulations and operational costs also need careful planning. Researchers say drones should be viewed as an additional logistics tool, not a replacement for laboratories, ambulances or healthcare workers. Even so, the Telangana pilot offers a glimpse of what healthcare could look like in the future. For a state like Telangana, which has steadily invested in digital health and public healthcare infrastructure, drone-assisted logistics could become another piece of the puzzle, particularly for remote communities.
Also read:
- Bihar Govt Expresses Concern Over Sluggish Pace Of TB Screening; Chief Secretary Issues Directions To Speed It Up
- Could A Vaccine & Diagnosis Technique Being Developed At A Miranda House Lab Rid The World Of Tuberculosis?
- The Return Of The 'White Plague', TB Is Back On The Global Radar With Cases Rising In More Than 25 States Of The US
- India Launches First Nationwide Study To Integrate Ayurveda With TB Treatment