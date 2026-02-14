ETV Bharat / health

Actor James Van Der Beek, Inflammatory Bowel Disease And Bowel Cancer: What Is the Connection?

When news broke that James Van Der Beek (best known for Dawson’s Creek) died at 48 from colorectal cancer, it hit hard. He wasn’t elderly nor was he sedentary. He said he was in “amazing cardiovascular shape.” His diagnosis came after noticing a change in bowel movements. A colonoscopy confirmed stage III colorectal cancer!

Truth is, bowel cancer doesn’t always look like what we expect. Many people associate colorectal cancer (CRC) with old age or poor lifestyle habits. While diet, alcohol, and obesity do play roles, early-onset cases are rising worldwide including in people who appear outwardly healthy.

One group that faces a clearly increased risk is people living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). So what is the real risk? And who should be concerned?

What Is IBD?

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is not the same as occasional stomach upset. It is chronic, long-term inflammation of the digestive tract. The two main types are:

1) Crohn’s disease – can affect any part of the digestive tract, from mouth to anus

2) Ulcerative colitis – affects only the colon (large intestine)

According to Dr. Kiran Peddi, Director, Center for IBD & Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad: “Chronic inflammation in the digestive tract is a symptom of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), which includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Continuous colon inflammation over time can cause abnormal changes in the intestinal lining, raising the risk of colorectal cancer.”

How Long Before The Risk Rises?

Dr. Peddi says, “For those who have had IBD for more than eight to 10 years, the risk increases, particularly if major portions of the colon are damaged or inflammation is not properly treated.” So the risk is not immediate. It builds gradually — usually after 8 to 10 years of disease, especially if:

Large parts of the colon are involved

The inflammation is severe

Treatment has not controlled it well

This is why regular monitoring becomes critical in long-term IBD patients. Colorectal cancer is most strongly associated with ulcerative colitis because it directly affects the colon. Dr. Peddi notes: “Colorectal cancer is the most well-known cancer linked to IBD. While Crohn's disease that affects the colon also raises risks, long-term bowel inflammation often carries a somewhat higher risk.” However, Crohn’s disease is more complex because it can affect different areas.