Actor James Van Der Beek, Inflammatory Bowel Disease And Bowel Cancer: What Is the Connection?
Early-onset cases of colorectal cancer are rising worldwide, including in people who appear outwardly healthy.
When news broke that James Van Der Beek (best known for Dawson’s Creek) died at 48 from colorectal cancer, it hit hard. He wasn’t elderly nor was he sedentary. He said he was in “amazing cardiovascular shape.” His diagnosis came after noticing a change in bowel movements. A colonoscopy confirmed stage III colorectal cancer!
Truth is, bowel cancer doesn’t always look like what we expect. Many people associate colorectal cancer (CRC) with old age or poor lifestyle habits. While diet, alcohol, and obesity do play roles, early-onset cases are rising worldwide including in people who appear outwardly healthy.
One group that faces a clearly increased risk is people living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). So what is the real risk? And who should be concerned?
What Is IBD?
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is not the same as occasional stomach upset. It is chronic, long-term inflammation of the digestive tract. The two main types are:
1) Crohn’s disease – can affect any part of the digestive tract, from mouth to anus
2) Ulcerative colitis – affects only the colon (large intestine)
According to Dr. Kiran Peddi, Director, Center for IBD & Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad: “Chronic inflammation in the digestive tract is a symptom of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), which includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Continuous colon inflammation over time can cause abnormal changes in the intestinal lining, raising the risk of colorectal cancer.”
How Long Before The Risk Rises?
Dr. Peddi says, “For those who have had IBD for more than eight to 10 years, the risk increases, particularly if major portions of the colon are damaged or inflammation is not properly treated.” So the risk is not immediate. It builds gradually — usually after 8 to 10 years of disease, especially if:
- Large parts of the colon are involved
- The inflammation is severe
- Treatment has not controlled it well
This is why regular monitoring becomes critical in long-term IBD patients. Colorectal cancer is most strongly associated with ulcerative colitis because it directly affects the colon. Dr. Peddi notes: “Colorectal cancer is the most well-known cancer linked to IBD. While Crohn's disease that affects the colon also raises risks, long-term bowel inflammation often carries a somewhat higher risk.” However, Crohn’s disease is more complex because it can affect different areas.
For example:
- Crohn’s affecting the colon → increased colorectal cancer risk
- Crohn’s affecting the small intestine → small bowel cancer (rare but more common in Crohn’s patients than in the general population)
- Inflammation around the anus → increased risk of anal cancer
These are uncommon, but they are recognized risks.
What About Other Conditions That Raise Risk?
There are certain additional risk factors within IBD patients. Dr. Peddi adds: “The risk may also be increased by primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), which is a liver disease related to IBD, and a family history of colorectal cancer.” Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is a chronic liver condition that often occurs alongside ulcerative colitis. When PSC and IBD occur together, the colorectal cancer risk rises significantly.
Family history also matters. If close relatives have had colorectal cancer, the overall risk increases further. It’s not just IBD alone — it’s IBD + duration + severity + genetics + associated conditions.
What About The Medications?
Some IBD treatments suppress the immune system to control inflammation. That’s necessary because uncontrolled inflammation is itself dangerous. However, Dr. Peddi cautions:
“Some immune-suppressing drugs which are used to treat IBD can cause lymphoma and non-melanoma skin cancers.” This does not mean patients should stop treatment.
It means treatment decisions should be individualized, and patients need regular follow-ups. Uncontrolled IBD is often more dangerous than the medication risks.
What Are The Warning Signs?
The tricky part about colorectal cancer is that early symptoms can be subtle. James Van Der Beek noticed a change in his bowel habits. Common warning signs include:
- Persistent change in bowel habits (diarrhea or constipation)
- Blood in stool
- Unexplained weight loss
- Ongoing abdominal pain
- Fatigue due to anaemia
- However, some people have no obvious symptoms until the disease is advanced. That’s why screening matters.
How Can Risk Be Reduced?
For people with IBD:
Control inflammation properly
- Stick to regular screening schedules
- Report new symptoms immediately
- Manage associated conditions like PSC
- Follow medical advice on medications
For everyone else:
- Eat a fibre-rich diet
- Limit processed meats
- Reduce alcohol
- Exercise regularly
- Don’t ignore persistent bowel changes
- Get screened as recommended (now often starting at age 45, sometimes earlier depending on risk)
Chronic inflammation does increase colorectal cancer risk — especially after many years — but with proper treatment and regular monitoring, that risk can be managed. Your gut usually tells you when something is wrong. The important thing is to listen, and get it checked.