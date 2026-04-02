Hypnosis Meets Cognitive Therapy: Study Finds A Surprising Ally Against Spine Injury Pain
The study at the University of Washington School of Medicine enrolled 127 patients living with chronic pain from spinal cord injuries.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
For people with spinal cord injuries, pain is practically a permanent roommate. Around two-thirds of individuals with such injuries experience chronic pain, often long after the initial trauma has healed. It can disrupt sleep, worsen disability, and erode quality of life. Doctors typically rely on medications, physical therapy, or various pain-management techniques. Almost all come with side effects.
So, when researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine decided to test something different (a blend of hypnosis and cognitive therapy), the idea might have sounded like something borrowed from a stage magician rather than a medical textbook. But science has a habit of turning odd ideas into serious solutions.
The Mind Is Where Pain Lives
Pain begins in the body, of course. But the place where it truly exists (where it becomes suffering) is the brain. That’s the principle behind hypnotic cognitive therapy, a psychological approach that focuses on the way our thoughts shape our experiences. If someone believes their pain will never improve, the brain can amplify the sensation. If they believe relief is possible, the brain sometimes softens the signal.
It’s a little like turning the volume knob on a stereo. Professor Mark P. Jensen, senior author of the study, explains: treatments that work with the brain’s perception of pain can be remarkably powerful and often come without the unpleasant side effects of medication. “Unlike most medications used for pain,” Jensen noted, “this therapy actually brings benefits such as better sleep and a stronger sense of control.”
Enter Hypnosis
If cognitive therapy is about changing thoughts, hypnosis might help those changes stick. Now before anyone imagines pocket watches swinging dramatically in front of someone’s face, the hypnosis used in clinical therapy is far less theatrical. It’s essentially a guided state of deep relaxation and focused attention, something closer to meditation than magic.
Psychologist Charles Bombardier, the study’s lead author, explains the reasoning behind the approach. Hypnosis can make people more receptive to new ways of thinking about pain.
In other words, it helps patients internalize healthier mental patterns.
Six Conversations, Six Weeks
The study enrolled 127 patients living with chronic pain from spinal cord injuries. Their average age was about 51, and most had been living with their injuries for roughly 15 years. That’s a long time to carry pain. Participants were randomly assigned to two groups. One continued with standard care. The other received hypnotic cognitive therapy delivered remotely.
The sessions were conducted over Zoom or telephone, once a week for six weeks, led by hypnosis specialist M. Elena Mendoza. Each session lasted about an hour. First came relaxation and hypnotic induction: a calm, attentive state designed to quiet the mental noise. Then the therapist explored the patient’s thoughts about pain: fears, expectations, beliefs. Some of those thoughts helped patients cope. Others made the pain worse. The therapy focused on reinforcing the helpful ones. Patients also received recordings of each session and were encouraged to listen daily, practicing self-hypnosis three times a day. Think of it as mental physiotherapy. Slowly, the brain began to learn a new response.
At the beginning of the study, both groups reported nearly identical pain levels: about 6 out of 10 on average. After six weeks, however, patients who received hypnotic cognitive therapy reported their pain dropping to 4.83. Meanwhile, those receiving standard care reported almost no change. Even more intriguing, the improvements didn’t disappear when the therapy stopped. At the 12-week follow-up (six weeks after the sessions ended) pain scores dropped further to 4.52 in the therapy group. Bombardier noted that psychological treatments often fade over time. This one did the opposite.
The Unexpected Benefits
Pain wasn’t the only thing that improved. Patients receiving the therapy also experienced:
- Lower depression levels
- Better sleep
- Reduced interference from pain in daily life
And perhaps most tellingly, 90% of participants said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the treatment. Nearly half reported a meaningful reduction in pain. This might not sound dramatic until you remember these were people who had lived with chronic pain for years. Even a modest reduction can change daily life.
Source:
https://www.neurology.org/doi/10.1212/WNL.0000000000214836
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