ETV Bharat / health

Hypnosis Meets Cognitive Therapy: Study Finds A Surprising Ally Against Spine Injury Pain

If cognitive therapy is about changing thoughts, hypnosis might help those changes stick ( ETV Bharat )

For people with spinal cord injuries, pain is practically a permanent roommate. Around two-thirds of individuals with such injuries experience chronic pain, often long after the initial trauma has healed. It can disrupt sleep, worsen disability, and erode quality of life. Doctors typically rely on medications, physical therapy, or various pain-management techniques. Almost all come with side effects.

So, when researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine decided to test something different (a blend of hypnosis and cognitive therapy), the idea might have sounded like something borrowed from a stage magician rather than a medical textbook. But science has a habit of turning odd ideas into serious solutions.

The Mind Is Where Pain Lives

Pain begins in the body, of course. But the place where it truly exists (where it becomes suffering) is the brain. That’s the principle behind hypnotic cognitive therapy, a psychological approach that focuses on the way our thoughts shape our experiences. If someone believes their pain will never improve, the brain can amplify the sensation. If they believe relief is possible, the brain sometimes softens the signal.

It’s a little like turning the volume knob on a stereo. Professor Mark P. Jensen, senior author of the study, explains: treatments that work with the brain’s perception of pain can be remarkably powerful and often come without the unpleasant side effects of medication. “Unlike most medications used for pain,” Jensen noted, “this therapy actually brings benefits such as better sleep and a stronger sense of control.”

Enter Hypnosis

If cognitive therapy is about changing thoughts, hypnosis might help those changes stick. Now before anyone imagines pocket watches swinging dramatically in front of someone’s face, the hypnosis used in clinical therapy is far less theatrical. It’s essentially a guided state of deep relaxation and focused attention, something closer to meditation than magic.

Psychologist Charles Bombardier, the study’s lead author, explains the reasoning behind the approach. Hypnosis can make people more receptive to new ways of thinking about pain.

In other words, it helps patients internalize healthier mental patterns.