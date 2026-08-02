Hyderabad's KIMS Cuddles Conducts Week-Long Programme To Highlight Importance Of Breastfeeding
The initiative aims to strengthen awareness among families, healthcare professionals and the wider community about the critical role they play in helping mothers successfully breastfeed.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: As part of World Breastfeeding Week, KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur is conducting a week-long awareness campaign to highlight the importance of breastfeeding and encourage a supportive environment for mothers.
The initiative aims to strengthen awareness among families, healthcare professionals and the wider community about the critical role they play in helping mothers successfully breastfeed.
As part of the campaign, a breastfeeding awareness walkathon was organised on Sunday to reinforce the message that breastfeeding is not solely the responsibility of the mother but a collective responsibility shared by families, healthcare providers and society.
The walkathon witnessed participation from obstetricians, neonatologists, paediatricians, nurses, lactation consultants, hospital staff, expectant mothers and parents of young children. Participants emphasised the need for greater awareness and community support to enable mothers to exclusively breastfeed their infants.
Throughout the week, KIMS Cuddles will organise a series of educational programmes for pregnant women, new mothers and their families. These include antenatal breastfeeding counselling, live demonstrations on correct breastfeeding techniques, continuing medical education (CME) sessions for healthcare professionals, quizzes, myth-busting discussions and skit competitions focusing on lactation.
The campaign also reinforces the recommendation that infants should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life, followed by appropriate complementary feeding while continuing breastfeeding for two years or beyond.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Aparna C, Regional Director, Neonatology Academics & Research, Telangana Units, and Head of the Department of Neonatology, KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur said, "Breast milk is a baby's first investment in lifelong health. It provides complete nutrition, strengthens immunity, supports healthy brain development and fosters a strong emotional bond between mother and child. While many mothers are willing to breastfeed, they often need the right guidance, encouragement and practical support. Our objective is to create an enabling environment where every mother feels confident and empowered to breastfeed her baby."
Archana Reddy C, Lactation Consultant at KIMS Cuddles, said, "Most breastfeeding challenges can be successfully addressed with timely information, expert guidance and consistent support. Encouragement from family members and healthcare professionals plays a crucial role in helping mothers continue breastfeeding successfully. Although breastfeeding is a natural process, awareness, counselling and practical assistance are equally important."
Dr B Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMS Group of Hospitals, said, "Breastfeeding is one of the most effective and cost-efficient public health interventions for improving the health of both mothers and babies. Hospitals have a responsibility to support women from pregnancy through the postnatal period with evidence-based guidance and expert care. At KIMS Cuddles, we remain committed to empowering every mother through scientific medical care, lactation support and continuous awareness initiatives."
Hospital authorities said the campaign is aimed at improving maternal and newborn health by increasing awareness about breastfeeding and building a society where every mother receives the support she needs to give her child the healthiest possible start in life.
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