ETV Bharat / health

Hyderabad's KIMS Cuddles Conducts Week-Long Programme To Highlight Importance Of Breastfeeding

Hyderabad: As part of World Breastfeeding Week, KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur is conducting a week-long awareness campaign to highlight the importance of breastfeeding and encourage a supportive environment for mothers.

The initiative aims to strengthen awareness among families, healthcare professionals and the wider community about the critical role they play in helping mothers successfully breastfeed.

As part of the campaign, a breastfeeding awareness walkathon was organised on Sunday to reinforce the message that breastfeeding is not solely the responsibility of the mother but a collective responsibility shared by families, healthcare providers and society.

The walkathon witnessed participation from obstetricians, neonatologists, paediatricians, nurses, lactation consultants, hospital staff, expectant mothers and parents of young children. Participants emphasised the need for greater awareness and community support to enable mothers to exclusively breastfeed their infants.

Throughout the week, KIMS Cuddles will organise a series of educational programmes for pregnant women, new mothers and their families. These include antenatal breastfeeding counselling, live demonstrations on correct breastfeeding techniques, continuing medical education (CME) sessions for healthcare professionals, quizzes, myth-busting discussions and skit competitions focusing on lactation.