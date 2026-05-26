ETV Bharat / health

Hyderabad Surgeon Performs Remote Robotic Surgery Across 3,900 km In Breakthrough For Telemedicine

Hyderabad: A senior surgeon at the Asian Institute of Neprology and Urology (AINU) in Hyderabad has successfully performed a remote robotic-assisted surgery on a patient located nearly 3,900 km away. The achievement is a step toward the growing potential of tele-surgery in delivering specialised care across geographical borders.

The procedure was led by Dr Syed Md. Ghouse, Director of Robotic and Minimal Access Urological Surgery at AINU. The surgery connected Hyderabad with Wuhan in China and is being called a world-first tele-robotic ureteric reimplantation.

The patient, a 57-year-old woman from Hyderabad, was suffering from recurrent ureteric obstruction caused by a lower ureteric stricture. Although a temporary stent had initially provided relief, her symptoms returned, and further tests confirmed a persistent blockage. Doctors decided to perform an anti-reflux ureteric reimplantation to restore normal urine flow.

Using an advanced robotic surgical platform with less than 100 milliseconds latency, the procedure was carried out with real-time precision and no perceptible delay. A twin team of urological surgeons at AINU Hospital in Hyderabad collaborated during the surgery.