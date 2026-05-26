Hyderabad Surgeon Performs Remote Robotic Surgery Across 3,900 km In Breakthrough For Telemedicine
The procedure was led by Dr Syed Md. Ghouse, Director of Robotic and Minimal Access Urological Surgery at AINU.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: A senior surgeon at the Asian Institute of Neprology and Urology (AINU) in Hyderabad has successfully performed a remote robotic-assisted surgery on a patient located nearly 3,900 km away. The achievement is a step toward the growing potential of tele-surgery in delivering specialised care across geographical borders.
The procedure was led by Dr Syed Md. Ghouse, Director of Robotic and Minimal Access Urological Surgery at AINU. The surgery connected Hyderabad with Wuhan in China and is being called a world-first tele-robotic ureteric reimplantation.
The patient, a 57-year-old woman from Hyderabad, was suffering from recurrent ureteric obstruction caused by a lower ureteric stricture. Although a temporary stent had initially provided relief, her symptoms returned, and further tests confirmed a persistent blockage. Doctors decided to perform an anti-reflux ureteric reimplantation to restore normal urine flow.
Using an advanced robotic surgical platform with less than 100 milliseconds latency, the procedure was carried out with real-time precision and no perceptible delay. A twin team of urological surgeons at AINU Hospital in Hyderabad collaborated during the surgery.
Commenting on the development, Dr Mallikarjuna C, Managing Director and Chief Consultant Urologist at AINU Banjara Hills, said robotic surgery has already changed complex procedures by improving precision and reducing the learning curve for surgeons.
He added that the next frontier lies in tele-proctoring, where experienced surgeons can remotely guide surgical teams during critical procedures through high-speed connectivity.
“With robotic platforms and robust connectivity, we can now deliver highly specialised procedures across continents with the same precision as being physically present. This is a significant step toward equitable access to advanced surgical care,” Dr Ghouse said.
AINU, part of Asia Healthcare Holdings, is one of India’s largest super-speciality hospital networks focused exclusively on urology and nephrology. The hospital group currently operates seven hospitals across four cities and has performed more than 1,400 robotic surgeries, according to the institute.
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