ETV Bharat / health

Hyderabad Hospitals Report Rise In Viral Fevers Amid Monsoon; Doctors Warn Against Self-Medicating With Antibiotics

Hyderabad: Kamineni Hospitals has reported a rise in outpatient consultations for viral fevers, influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and acute febrile conditions at its LB Nagar and King Koti facilities amid ongoing monsoon conditions and high humidity.

Doctors and infectious disease specialists at the hospital have advised residents against indiscriminate use of antibiotics and recommended laboratory testing for fevers that persist beyond 72 hours.

Local epidemiological data shows that dengue cases in Hyderabad have declined compared with the previous two years. The city recorded 266 dengue cases, including 127 laboratory-confirmed cases, between January and mid-July 2026, compared with 570 cases in 2025 and 821 in 2024.

However, doctors said the national trend remains a concern, with more than 33,000 dengue cases and over 9,000 H1N1 cases reported across India so far this year. Influenza cases have also increased by 11% compared with July 2025.

Dr M. Swamy, Head of Department and Senior Consultant Physician at Kamineni Hospitals, said Hyderabad's comparatively lower dengue numbers should not lead to complacency.

He added that seasonal viral fevers, H1N1 influenza and dengue can present with similar symptoms during the first 48 hours, which makes early clinical assessment important. He advised people with fever lasting more than three days to undergo blood tests rather than assuming the illness would resolve on its own.