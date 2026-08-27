Hyderabad Hospitals Report Rise In Viral Fevers Amid Monsoon; Doctors Warn Against Self-Medicating With Antibiotics
Local epidemiological data shows that dengue cases in Hyderabad have declined compared with the previous two years.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kamineni Hospitals has reported a rise in outpatient consultations for viral fevers, influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and acute febrile conditions at its LB Nagar and King Koti facilities amid ongoing monsoon conditions and high humidity.
Doctors and infectious disease specialists at the hospital have advised residents against indiscriminate use of antibiotics and recommended laboratory testing for fevers that persist beyond 72 hours.
Local epidemiological data shows that dengue cases in Hyderabad have declined compared with the previous two years. The city recorded 266 dengue cases, including 127 laboratory-confirmed cases, between January and mid-July 2026, compared with 570 cases in 2025 and 821 in 2024.
However, doctors said the national trend remains a concern, with more than 33,000 dengue cases and over 9,000 H1N1 cases reported across India so far this year. Influenza cases have also increased by 11% compared with July 2025.
Dr M. Swamy, Head of Department and Senior Consultant Physician at Kamineni Hospitals, said Hyderabad's comparatively lower dengue numbers should not lead to complacency.
He added that seasonal viral fevers, H1N1 influenza and dengue can present with similar symptoms during the first 48 hours, which makes early clinical assessment important. He advised people with fever lasting more than three days to undergo blood tests rather than assuming the illness would resolve on its own.
Senior Consultant Physician Dr Hari Kishan cautioned against taking antibiotics without medical advice for viral fevers.
He said antibiotics are ineffective against viral infections and their unnecessary use contributes to antimicrobial resistance.
Dr Srikrishna Raghavendra Boddu, Consultant Physician, urged families to closely monitor high-risk patients, including children below five years of age, senior citizens, pregnant women and people with diabetes, heart conditions or immunosuppressive disorders.
He advised immediate medical attention if patients develop bleeding, breathlessness, persistent vomiting, reduced urine output, severe lethargy or confusion.
Dr D. Pradeep Kumar Patel, Consultant Physician at Kamineni Hospitals, said the period when dengue fever begins to subside, generally between the third and seventh days of illness, can be particularly critical.
Severe abdominal pain, repeated vomiting, bleeding, breathlessness, reduced urine output, drowsiness or confusion should be treated as warning signs that require immediate medical attention.
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