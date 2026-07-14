Authorities Have Put Hyderabad On High Alert For Dengue, Here's What You Need to Know To Stay Safe
Find out what makes the city more susceptible to dengue, and sureshot tips to prevent mosquito bites.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
The city is witnessing a spurt in dengue cases and the Health Department is beefing up surveillance and mosquito control measures across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Health officials have asked government hospitals, private hospitals and field teams to closely monitor the dengue cases, verify the patient details quickly and improve tracking so that infected people can be identified and treated at the earliest.
Mosquito control measures like fogging and checking mosquito breeding sites and distribution of larval control kits in affected areas have also been ordered by the authorities. Weekly reviews will be done to see dengue situation and take timely action.
Why Is Hyderabad More Prone To Dengue?
In the rainy season, the number of dengue cases increases every year as rainwater collects in buckets, flower pots, discarded tyres, coolers and other containers around homes. These are perfect breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue.
Says Dr. Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "One big reason why dengue outbreaks happen more often in Hyderabad is that the weather is warm, sticky, and hard to predict. Then, the way trash is thrown away isn't good enough; it's actually pretty bad in many places. In some areas, people start hoarding rainwater the wrong way because the water supply isn't stable. Also, open spaces that aren't well taken care of and drainage systems that aren't working right make mosquitoes act in ways that put people at risk.”
Dr. Gude adds that power outages increase the chances of mosquito bites during the day, when Aedes aegypti is active.
Best Way To Prevent Mosquito Bites
The good news is that dengue is largely preventable because the virus is transmitted in only one way: through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. In the day, Aedes mosquito bites are most common in the early morning and late afternoon. It is readily identified by its black and white striped legs and tends to breed near human habitations.
The best way to prevent dengue is to remove the mosquito breeding sites by eliminating standing water around your home. The Aedes mosquito needs just a little clean, stagnant water in which to lay eggs. Those eggs take about a week to hatch into adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting dengue.
Check your home and surroundings twice a week during heavy rains for water collecting in:
- Water cooler
- Pails and tubs
- Plant trays and flower pots
- Used tyres
- Coconut shell
- Bottles and cans
- Open water tanks
- Building sites
Empty, clean or cover these containers regularly to stop mosquitoes breeding.
5 Tips To Avoid Mosquito Bites
You need protection during the day. Hyderabad-based Dr. Dilip Gude suggests:
- Apply mosquito repellent on exposed skin.
- Children must wear full-sleeved shirts and long trousers.
- Place screens of mesh over the doors and windows.
- Use mosquito nets for babies and for anyone who sleeps during the day.
- Use mosquito repellents, liquid vaporisers or coils indoors, especially in the morning and evening.
When should you be particularly careful?
In Hyderabad, the cases of dengue start increasing in the monsoon season and usually peak between July to November. Heavy rains lead to rapid breeding of mosquitoes. In this time period:
- Check for standing water in your home more frequently
- Cooperate with GHMC fogging and anti-larval drives.
- Treat every fever seriously.
If you develop a fever in the dengue season, especially if it is linked to severe headache, body aches, pain behind the eyes, nausea, vomiting or a skin rash, consult a doctor immediately. Early testing and diagnosis is important. If treatment is delayed, dengue can become serious. Says Dr. Dilip Gude, “If symptoms linger or worsen, online advice or home remedies should never replace medical evaluation.”
References:
- https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/dengue-and-severe-dengue
- https://www.cdc.gov/dengue/transmission/index.html
- https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0271833
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