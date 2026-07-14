ETV Bharat / health

Authorities Have Put Hyderabad On High Alert For Dengue, Here's What You Need to Know To Stay Safe

The city is witnessing a spurt in dengue cases and the Health Department is beefing up surveillance and mosquito control measures across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Health officials have asked government hospitals, private hospitals and field teams to closely monitor the dengue cases, verify the patient details quickly and improve tracking so that infected people can be identified and treated at the earliest.

Mosquito control measures like fogging and checking mosquito breeding sites and distribution of larval control kits in affected areas have also been ordered by the authorities. Weekly reviews will be done to see dengue situation and take timely action.

Why Is Hyderabad More Prone To Dengue?

In the rainy season, the number of dengue cases increases every year as rainwater collects in buckets, flower pots, discarded tyres, coolers and other containers around homes. These are perfect breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue.

Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito (Getty Images)

Says Dr. Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "One big reason why dengue outbreaks happen more often in Hyderabad is that the weather is warm, sticky, and hard to predict. Then, the way trash is thrown away isn't good enough; it's actually pretty bad in many places. In some areas, people start hoarding rainwater the wrong way because the water supply isn't stable. Also, open spaces that aren't well taken care of and drainage systems that aren't working right make mosquitoes act in ways that put people at risk.”

Dr. Gude adds that power outages increase the chances of mosquito bites during the day, when Aedes aegypti is active.

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