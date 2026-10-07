Hyderabad Doctors Treat 61-Year-Old Man With Complex Aortic Dissection Without Open Surgery
The patient was admitted with chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrolled high blood pressure.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, successfully treated a 61-year-old man with a life-threatening tear in the wall of the aorta using a minimally invasive endovascular procedure, avoiding open-chest surgery.
The patient, Keshava Reddy, a police personnel from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, was admitted with chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrolled high blood pressure. A CT angiogram revealed a Type B aortic dissection involving the descending thoracic aorta.
The tear was located close to the origin of the left subclavian artery, making the procedure particularly complex. The artery supplies blood to the left arm and also contributes to blood flow to the brain and spinal cord.
The treating team included Dr Nishan Reddy B, Consultant Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon, Artery and Vein and Diabetic Foot Specialist; Dr Yarlagadda Venkanna Chowdary, Consultant Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon and Diabetic Foot Specialist; and Dr Meena Reddy.
In conventional treatment, a complex aortic dissection of this nature may require major surgery or placement of a stent graft that could cover the left subclavian artery. This can affect blood supply to the left arm and potentially increase the risk of complications involving the spinal cord and brain.
To avoid these risks, the KIMS team performed Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Repair (TEVAR) through small blood-vessel access points under local anaesthesia.
The doctors modified a standard stent graft to match the patient’s individual aortic anatomy. A precise fenestration, or small opening, was created in the graft at the level of the left subclavian artery. This allowed the stent to seal the aortic tear while preserving blood flow through the artery.
A completion angiogram confirmed that the stent graft was correctly positioned, the entry tear had been successfully sealed and blood flow through the left subclavian artery remained intact.
The procedure was led by Dr. Nishan Reddy, with Dr. Yarlagadda Venkanna Chowdary and Dr. Meena Reddy assisting. Teams from anesthesia, cardiology, nephrology, internal medicine, nursing and technical services also participated in the patient’s care.
"The location of the aortic dissection made preservation of blood flow through the left subclavian artery particularly important. By modifying the stent graft according to the patient’s vascular anatomy, we were able to seal the dissection while maintaining adequate blood flow. Performing the procedure under local anesthesia also helped facilitate a faster recovery," Dr Nishan Reddy said.
Following the procedure, the patient experienced no major complications and was able to walk soon after treatment. He was discharged from the hospital on the second day after the procedure.
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