ETV Bharat / health

Hyderabad Doctors Treat 61-Year-Old Man With Complex Aortic Dissection Without Open Surgery

Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, successfully treated a 61-year-old man with a life-threatening tear in the wall of the aorta using a minimally invasive endovascular procedure, avoiding open-chest surgery.

The patient, Keshava Reddy, a police personnel from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, was admitted with chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrolled high blood pressure. A CT angiogram revealed a Type B aortic dissection involving the descending thoracic aorta.

The tear was located close to the origin of the left subclavian artery, making the procedure particularly complex. The artery supplies blood to the left arm and also contributes to blood flow to the brain and spinal cord.

The treating team included Dr Nishan Reddy B, Consultant Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon, Artery and Vein and Diabetic Foot Specialist; Dr Yarlagadda Venkanna Chowdary, Consultant Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon and Diabetic Foot Specialist; and Dr Meena Reddy.

In conventional treatment, a complex aortic dissection of this nature may require major surgery or placement of a stent graft that could cover the left subclavian artery. This can affect blood supply to the left arm and potentially increase the risk of complications involving the spinal cord and brain.

To avoid these risks, the KIMS team performed Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Repair (TEVAR) through small blood-vessel access points under local anaesthesia.