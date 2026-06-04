ETV Bharat / health

Hyderabad Doctors Perform Rare Laparoscopic Whipple Surgery On Woman Wth Previous Pancreatic Operation

Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Hospitals have successfully performed a rare and highly complex laparoscopic Whipple procedure on a 52-year-old woman who had previously undergone open pancreatic surgery.

The patient, a Hyderabad resident, had undergone a lateral pancreaticojejunostomy several years ago to treat chronic calcific pancreatitis. Recently, when she developed jaundice and episodes of vomiting, she sought medical attention.

According to Dr. Ch. Naveen Kumar, detailed diagnostic investigations revealed remnant pancreatic stones along with a duodenal obstruction, which required surgery. Doctors said the case was challenging since the patient had already undergone a surgery, which had altered her anatomy and resulted in extensive internal adhesions. Such conditions increase the complexity of any subsequent operation.

The surgical team opted for a minimally invasive approach and successfully carried out a laparoscopic pancreaticoduodenectomy, commonly known as the Whipple procedure.