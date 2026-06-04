Hyderabad Doctors Perform Rare Laparoscopic Whipple Surgery On Woman Wth Previous Pancreatic Operation
The patient, a Hyderabad resident, had undergone a lateral pancreaticojejunostomy several years ago to treat chronic calcific pancreatitis.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Hospitals have successfully performed a rare and highly complex laparoscopic Whipple procedure on a 52-year-old woman who had previously undergone open pancreatic surgery.
The patient, a Hyderabad resident, had undergone a lateral pancreaticojejunostomy several years ago to treat chronic calcific pancreatitis. Recently, when she developed jaundice and episodes of vomiting, she sought medical attention.
According to Dr. Ch. Naveen Kumar, detailed diagnostic investigations revealed remnant pancreatic stones along with a duodenal obstruction, which required surgery. Doctors said the case was challenging since the patient had already undergone a surgery, which had altered her anatomy and resulted in extensive internal adhesions. Such conditions increase the complexity of any subsequent operation.
The surgical team opted for a minimally invasive approach and successfully carried out a laparoscopic pancreaticoduodenectomy, commonly known as the Whipple procedure.
"Performing a laparoscopic Whipple procedure in a patient who has already undergone pancreatic surgery is extremely rare. These cases are technically demanding because of altered anatomy, dense adhesions and changes resulting from previous surgical reconstruction," Dr. Naveen Kumar said.
The team also implemented a customised reconstruction strategy designed specifically for the patient's altered gastrointestinal anatomy. Doctors said this innovative approach helped maintain digestive tract continuity.
Dr. Naveen Kumar said that conducting a laparoscopic reoperation after a previous open pancreatic surgery requires meticulous planning, advanced surgical expertise and the ability to make critical decisions during the procedure. The patient recovered well following the operation and was discharged from the hospital within a week.
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