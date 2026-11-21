ETV Bharat / health

Hyderabad-Based Paediatrician Arranges Funding For Seven Children To Get Free Meds For Rare Rare Genetic Disorder, Worth Crores

Hyderabad: Seven children from different parts of the country suffering from Allan-Herndon-Dudley Syndrome (AHDS), an extremely rare genetic disorder that causes severe muscle weakness, are set to receive free medication following an initiative by a Hyderabad-based paediatrician.

Dr Shivaranjani Santosh, in collaboration with the Netherlands-based Pharmaceutical Accountability Foundation (PAF) and K M Gopakumar, a representative of the civil society collective, Access to Medicines India, has arranged the medicines for the affected children.

The medicines required to manage AHDS cost between Rs 4.68 crore and Rs 9 crore per child annually. Available in tablet and capsule forms, the medication must be taken throughout the patient's lifetime.

The high cost of branded medicines makes the treatment unaffordable for ordinary families. Several children suffering from the disorder have lost their lives due to the challenges associated with accessing treatment.

With donor support, Transvaal Pharmacy in the Netherlands developed the medicine as a generic at a significantly lower cost. As a result, the annual treatment cost has dropped to Rs 2.5 lakh per child, down from several crores.