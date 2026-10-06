ETV Bharat / health

Pune-based Lab Launches HPV Self-Sampling Kit To Make Cervical Cancer Testing More Accessible

HPV16 was the most frequently detected genotype of the Human Papillomavirus in the study published in Frontiers in Medical Technology ( Getty Images )

In an effort to make cervical cancer screening more accessible to women, Pune-based Greenarray Labs has launched CerviSens, a vaginal self-sampling kit that allows women to collect their own sample for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) testing, without requiring a speculum examination at the time of sample collection.

Cervical cancer is largely preventable through HPV vaccination, regular screening and timely treatment. However, screening continues to remain a challenge for many women. Conventional sample collection generally requires a visit to a healthcare facility, a trained healthcare professional and a pelvic examination using a speculum.

Why Self-Sampling?

For some women, awkward, embarrassment, privacy concerns or limited access to healthcare facilities can become barriers to undergoing screening. CerviSens has been developed to simplify the sample collection process by allowing women to collect a vaginal sample themselves in privacy. The collected sample is subsequently tested in a laboratory for high-risk HPV, which is associated with the majority of cervical cancer cases.

The self-sampling approach has also undergone clinical validation. A study published in the international journal Frontiers in Medical Technology in September 2025 evaluated 203 paired self-collected and clinician-collected samples. The study reported very good agreement between the two collection methods. Using clinician-collected samples as the reference standard, CerviSens self-collected samples showed 98.0% sensitivity and 99.4% specificity for HPV detection.

Dr. Sanjay Gupte, Founder, Greenarray Labs, said, “Cervical cancer is one of the cancers where screening can make a significant difference, yet many women still do not undergo regular screening. One of the reasons is that the conventional process of sample collection may be uncomfortable or difficult to access for some women. Self-sampling provides another way for women to participate in screening while maintaining their privacy and comfort. The important next step is ensuring that women who test positive are appropriately counselled and connected to further clinical evaluation and care.”

Beyond making sample collection simpler, Greenarray Labs has also been studying the different high-risk HPV genotypes found among women across India. Its wider HPV testing programme has analysed more than 20,000 clinical samples, including a five-year multicentric study of 12,373 samples from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha and Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.