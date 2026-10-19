HPV, Cervical Cancer Screening And Prevention: What Every Woman Should Know
Fertility specialist Dr. Rashmika Gandhi explains why even women who are feeling healthy and have no gynecological complaints should have a cervical screening.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Cervical cancer develops slowly, often following a persistent infection with high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV). During this time the cells of the cervix can change in an abnormal way and not have any obvious symptoms. So, even women who are feeling healthy and have no gynecological complaints should have a cervical screening, according to Dr. Rashmika Gandhi, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Gurgaon Sector 14.
How Does HPV Testing Differ From Pap Tests?
HPV is a common virus that is spread mainly through skin-to-skin contact. Most infections are cleared by the immune system of the body. But some high-risk types can stay around, leading to precancerous changes that can develop into cervical cancer if they are not detected and treated. However, a woman having an HPV infection does not mean she has or will get cancer, clarifies Dr. Gandhi.
Both tests can help prevent cervical cancer, but they look at different things:
- HPV test: Tests for high-risk HPV types that can lead to cervical cancer.
- Pap smear: Checks for abnormal cervical cells that could be precancerous.
Depending on screening protocol, age and medical history, a woman might be advised to have an HPV test and/or a Pap test. These tests are generally recommended every three to five years. “Women should talk to their gynecologist about their screening schedule, rather than wait for symptoms to develop,” says Dr. Gandhi.
Why Is Regular Screening Important?
The development of precancerous lesions and their progression to cervical cancer is a long process. This allows for regular screening to detect abnormal changes and to take action before it develops into cancer. Finding and treating precancerous lesions can reduce the chance of getting cervical cancer.
But What If The Result Is Abnormal?
“An abnormal Pap result does not mean cancer, and a positive high-risk HPV test does not mean that there are precancerous changes. Depending on the results, the next step for evaluation is determined. Results may include the reported HPV type and the degree of abnormality,” says Dr. Gandhi.
If indicated, a doctor may recommend repeat testing, colposcopy (examination of the cervix under magnification) or biopsy. Regular follow-up is important as precancerous lesions can be detected and treated before they become cancer.
Can Cervical Cancer Be Prevented?
The HPV vaccine reduces the likelihood of getting infected with the main cancer-causing types of HPV. HPV vaccines can be given to people between the ages of 11 and 45 years. The best time to be vaccinated is before first sexual contact, which will give protection before any possible contact with the virus. Vaccination does not eliminate the need for cervical screening, however. Dr. Gandhi says that women should also get medical evaluation for bleeding after intercourse, bleeding between periods, or persistent unusual vaginal discharge. These symptoms have multiple potential etiologies and should not be assessed solely based on routine screening.
Cervical cancer prevention includes vaccination, screening, and timely follow-up. They each do something different, and none are a substitute for the others.
Also read:
- Pune-based Lab Launches HPV Self-Sampling Kit To Make Cervical Cancer Testing More Accessible
- One Shot Or Two? What To Know About HPV Vaccination Recommendations
- 3 Things Men Should Never Do Because It Increases Their Partner's Risk Of Cervical Cancer
- Why Every Woman Over 20 Should Get A Pap Smear Test Regularly