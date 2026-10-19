ETV Bharat / health

HPV, Cervical Cancer Screening And Prevention: What Every Woman Should Know

The HPV vaccine reduces the likelihood of getting infected with the main cancer-causing types of HPV ( ETV Bharat )

Cervical cancer develops slowly, often following a persistent infection with high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV). During this time the cells of the cervix can change in an abnormal way and not have any obvious symptoms. So, even women who are feeling healthy and have no gynecological complaints should have a cervical screening, according to Dr. Rashmika Gandhi, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Gurgaon Sector 14.

How Does HPV Testing Differ From Pap Tests?

HPV is a common virus that is spread mainly through skin-to-skin contact. Most infections are cleared by the immune system of the body. But some high-risk types can stay around, leading to precancerous changes that can develop into cervical cancer if they are not detected and treated. However, a woman having an HPV infection does not mean she has or will get cancer, clarifies Dr. Gandhi. Both tests can help prevent cervical cancer, but they look at different things: HPV test: Tests for high-risk HPV types that can lead to cervical cancer.

Tests for high-risk HPV types that can lead to cervical cancer. Pap smear: Checks for abnormal cervical cells that could be precancerous. Depending on screening protocol, age and medical history, a woman might be advised to have an HPV test and/or a Pap test. These tests are generally recommended every three to five years. “Women should talk to their gynecologist about their screening schedule, rather than wait for symptoms to develop,” says Dr. Gandhi. Why Is Regular Screening Important? The development of precancerous lesions and their progression to cervical cancer is a long process. This allows for regular screening to detect abnormal changes and to take action before it develops into cancer. Finding and treating precancerous lesions can reduce the chance of getting cervical cancer.