Explained: Incontinence Or Lack Of Voluntary Control Over Urination After 60 Shrinks Social Lives and Self-Worth Among Seniors; How India Can Respond

Life after 60 is to rest, cherish social connections, and live with dignity! At least this is what millions of Indians aim to achieve. But for a large number of older people, however, involuntary leakage of urinary incontinence quietly steals that dignity, curtails outings, undermines relationships, and drives isolation. The problem is common, treatable in many cases, yet it is under-talked about in households and clinics, and is rarely mentioned in policies across India.

Several studies published in BioMed Central from India report huge variation in prevalence, mostly because different age groups and definitions are used. However, many community and hospital-based surveys show that a number of older adults experience incontinence. The reported rates range from low-teens up to over 40-60% in some studies of older women. The number is wide, and they point to an indisputable burden that increases with age and often goes unreported.

In a familiar term, it means a woman who used to enjoy evenings out with friends avoids social gatherings, and a man who once gardened all mornings now limits fluid intake and sits at home. Adding to this is the physical discomfort like rashes, infections, and sleep disruption, which makes these elderly feel ashamed, embarrassed, and takes an emotional toll of feeling "less than" what they were before.

"Urinary incontinence is not a disease in itself. It's a symptom with many causes. There are options for management, but rarely do older adults bring it up to clinicians, says Dr Roopali Sehgal, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Friends Adult Diaper.

Ageing Without Support

Public-interest organisations that work with the ageing population also point to a bigger problem: preparedness and dignity in later life. Some of the recent works on ageing by HelpAge India show that elders often lack access to basic services and supports that preserve dignity, and conditions like incontinence, which affects mobility, caregiving needs, and social exclusion.

According to a ResearchGate study, a small community study of older adults living in an old-age home in Kanyakumari district found a high prevalence of urinary incontinence among residents. Researchers noted that many residents experienced leakage and that incontinence was associated with increasing age.

Another report by ResearchGate notes that a 72-year-old woman treated for urinary incontinence relied on focused physiotherapy and pelvic-floor muscle training plan rather than low-tech rehabilitative interventions. "Not every older person with leakage requires surgery or costly drugs. Many benefit from targeted conservative therapy," says Dr Sehgal.

Dignity, Discomfort, and Denial

A retired schoolteacher, Sharda Mehta, 68, from Mumbai, has been homebound for the last six years. Reason? Many times she has to rush to the washroom, only to experience a leakage before she gets there. "I used to be very active. Attending satsang, going for walks with my friends in the building, were regular activities, but now my outings are around the washrooms. I am kind of living with the fear of leakage, so it's better to be at home," shares Mehta.

Similarly, a housewife from Chennai, Lalitha Krishnan, 64, is worried about even sneezing or laughing too hard. "It's exhausting. I thought incontinence was just a small old-age problem, but it's not. I have started avoiding people, and initially I didn't realise that," she says.