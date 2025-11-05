Explained: Incontinence Or Lack Of Voluntary Control Over Urination After 60 Shrinks Social Lives and Self-Worth Among Seniors; How India Can Respond
Urinary incontinence is not a disease in itself. It can be treated, but older adults rarely bring it up to clinicians.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST
Life after 60 is to rest, cherish social connections, and live with dignity! At least this is what millions of Indians aim to achieve. But for a large number of older people, however, involuntary leakage of urinary incontinence quietly steals that dignity, curtails outings, undermines relationships, and drives isolation. The problem is common, treatable in many cases, yet it is under-talked about in households and clinics, and is rarely mentioned in policies across India.
Several studies published in BioMed Central from India report huge variation in prevalence, mostly because different age groups and definitions are used. However, many community and hospital-based surveys show that a number of older adults experience incontinence. The reported rates range from low-teens up to over 40-60% in some studies of older women. The number is wide, and they point to an indisputable burden that increases with age and often goes unreported.
In a familiar term, it means a woman who used to enjoy evenings out with friends avoids social gatherings, and a man who once gardened all mornings now limits fluid intake and sits at home. Adding to this is the physical discomfort like rashes, infections, and sleep disruption, which makes these elderly feel ashamed, embarrassed, and takes an emotional toll of feeling "less than" what they were before.
"Urinary incontinence is not a disease in itself. It's a symptom with many causes. There are options for management, but rarely do older adults bring it up to clinicians, says Dr Roopali Sehgal, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Friends Adult Diaper.
Ageing Without Support
Public-interest organisations that work with the ageing population also point to a bigger problem: preparedness and dignity in later life. Some of the recent works on ageing by HelpAge India show that elders often lack access to basic services and supports that preserve dignity, and conditions like incontinence, which affects mobility, caregiving needs, and social exclusion.
According to a ResearchGate study, a small community study of older adults living in an old-age home in Kanyakumari district found a high prevalence of urinary incontinence among residents. Researchers noted that many residents experienced leakage and that incontinence was associated with increasing age.
Another report by ResearchGate notes that a 72-year-old woman treated for urinary incontinence relied on focused physiotherapy and pelvic-floor muscle training plan rather than low-tech rehabilitative interventions. "Not every older person with leakage requires surgery or costly drugs. Many benefit from targeted conservative therapy," says Dr Sehgal.
Dignity, Discomfort, and Denial
A retired schoolteacher, Sharda Mehta, 68, from Mumbai, has been homebound for the last six years. Reason? Many times she has to rush to the washroom, only to experience a leakage before she gets there. "I used to be very active. Attending satsang, going for walks with my friends in the building, were regular activities, but now my outings are around the washrooms. I am kind of living with the fear of leakage, so it's better to be at home," shares Mehta.
Similarly, a housewife from Chennai, Lalitha Krishnan, 64, is worried about even sneezing or laughing too hard. "It's exhausting. I thought incontinence was just a small old-age problem, but it's not. I have started avoiding people, and initially I didn't realise that," she says.
Incontinence doesn't only affect women; men also struggle with it. "A former bank employee from Chandigarh, Baldev Singh, 72, feels his dignity is compromised and his confidence has taken a hit. "It's not just about losing control. It feels like losing dignity. I have stopped visiting the gurdwara in the mornings because I am worried I might have to rush out suddenly," says Singh.
Dr Sehgal agrees that embarrassment, lack of confidence are common among the elderly with incontinence. "However, incontinence is a health issue and not a sign of someone's personal weakness. It can be handled in a way that keeps a person's dignity intact," she says, and advises that adult diapers are one of the solutions the elderly can opt for. "They are made to be discreet, comfortable, and soft on the skin. So they can do things they love without the constant fear hanging over them," recommends the Gynaecologist.
Barriers to Seeking Help
While adequate help is available, many older adults don't seek assistance due to social and emotional barriers. Elderly care worker Rajeshwari Sahay says discussing uring loss is intimate and culturally sensitive. "So many older people fear gossip or being treated as unable to care for themselves," says Sahay. She also points out that women are disproportionately affected in older age, and caregiving responsibilities or economic dependency may prevent them from prioritising their own care.
"Family members or patients sometimes assume leakage is simply part of getting old and not a medical problem that requires attention. Incontinence is not just ageing, and helpful corrective measures can help improve the patient's condition," says Dr Shobha Sharma, a gynaecologist at a public hospital in Jaipur. AIIMS advisories explicitly caution about the same.
Another issue that Sandhya Vyas, a founder of an old age home in a village near Rajasthan, points out is access and cost of the treatment. "There are enough surveys that state that the proportion of sufferers never seek medical advice because of limited awareness, lack of services available nearby, or at times, monetary constraints," Vyas states matter-of-factly.
The Emotional Toll
Clearly, the emotional fallout is real. The anxiety about leakage in public, withdrawal from friendships, reduced sexual intimacy, lower self-esteem, and depression are common. These are also social impacts as medical ones on an individual. "It definitely is. My mother and grandmother both are suffering from incontinence. Honestly, I also get annoyed when I travel with them or just go to a market for a few hours. I have to look for a washroom every now and then and they of course can't wait. It gets annoying, but it's more painful for them to bear with it. They are undergoing some treatment, but we are yet to see any improvement," says Smruti Patwa, a digital marketing professional in Mumbai.
Although there's no single solution to incontinence, a layered approach including medical, rehabilitative, and social, gives older people the best chance to restore function and dignity.
Dr Sharma suggests some ways to manage incontinence efficiently and live the second inning to the fullest.
Regular Screening: Opportunistic screening in geriatric and primary-care settings can capture the problem early. Dr Sharma says that many elderly people do not report symptoms unless prompted.
Pelvic-Floor Muscle Training and Bladder Training: These don't include much cost. Kegel exercises, timed toileting, fluid management, and constipation control are effective for many older adults. These can be delivered by a physiotherapist or trained primary-care teams.
Medication and Surgery: This is when someone is needed. Dr Sharma says for certain types and severities of incontinence, pharmacotherapy or surgical repair may be appropriate. But this decision, she warns, must be individualised considering other health conditions and life goals.
Caregiver Training: Imparting practical training like safe toileting transfers, skin care, use of absorbents to families and care homes and with affordable supplies, the complications can be reduced. "For that, organisational support is important, especially to care homes and elderly institutions," says Vyas.
Psychosocial Support: Group or individual counselling, and public education can help reframe incontinence as a treatable health issue rather than a shameful failure.
Dignity, not Silence
Incontinence after 60 is common but not inevitable. It certainly doesn't call for social withdrawal. When families, clinicians, and community organisations treat urinary leakage as a legitimate clinical concern, older people can reclaim outings, friendships, and confidence. This can be done through practical, affordable solutions and emotional support.
"Life after 60 should be embraced to the fullest. No one should be forced to give up happiness because of it. Proper care helps rebuild self-assurance and emotional strength and can make the later years a time of connection, energy, and self-respect," says Dr Sehgal.
