ETV Bharat / health

How To Soothe Thumb Pain When Texting And Scrolling

Locking wrists and elbows in the same position for hours can lead to soreness in places like the base of the thumb or wrist ( AP Photo )

The term texting thumb can describe a wide range of phone-related pains caused by tired-out tendons and achy joints — like general stiffness, throbbing near the knuckle and a clicking sensation when bending the thumb. If left untreated, repetitive typing and swiping can lead to more serious issues like carpal tunnel and arthritis.

People have pecked away at devices for decades with warnings about overuse injuries (think BlackBerry thumb). Today's smartphones have gotten larger and heavier, and the way we use them has also shifted: Beyond talking and texting, it's common to doomscroll for hours, pay medical bills and even watch full-length movies and TV shows.

“Mobile devices are here to stay. So rather than saying 'you can't be on your device,' we really just need to learn and think about ways to make the devices compatible with modern life,” said Dr. Maureen O'Shaughnessy with the University of Kentucky HealthCare Hand Center.

Switch Up Your Posture

Locking wrists and elbows in the same position for hours can lead to soreness in places like the base of the thumb or wrist. Holding phones upright for long periods can also tire other fingers. O'Shaughnessy said people tend to realize the painful effects when they're not on their device as much, such as being on vacation. That is when phone-related irritation or dull aches go away.

The simplest way to ease this pain is to go touch grass. Limit phone time or take short breaks in between scrolling spurts. But that's easier said than done. If a detox feels difficult, try to mix up postures, switch hands to type and use the index or other fingers. Built-in accessibility features can also minimize thumb overuse. Try sending messages using the voice-to-text feature and enlarge the text size so you don't have to hold the phone so close.