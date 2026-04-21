ETV Bharat / health

How To Reverse Your 'Lifestyle Age', Small Daily Habits That Can Slow Down Biological Ageing

In the world of performance science, longevity research, and preventive medicine, there is an increasingly important concept called lifestyle age. It’s a much more revealing number than your chronological age. Your real age simply counts how many years you’ve been alive. Lifestyle age measures how well your body is actually functioning. Sometimes the gap between those two numbers can be startling.

According to Dr. Niranjan Singh, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospitals in Jaipur, lifestyle age may tell a far more accurate story about your long-term health. “Your real age counts the years that have passed,” he explains. “Lifestyle age measures how well your body works. It probably tells a truer story about your health span.” Most people obsess about lifespan, the number of years they will live. But health span asks a more interesting question: how many of those years will you actually feel strong, energetic, and disease-free? That answer is largely shaped by how you live every single day.

The Silent Accelerators of Ageing

Think of your body like a high-performance machine. Treat it well, and it can run efficiently for decades. Neglect it, and the wear and tear starts to accumulate faster than expected. Modern lifestyles are full of hidden accelerators that push the body into premature ageing mode. Diets heavy in processed foods, minimal physical activity, chronic stress, lack of sleep, smoking, and constant screen exposure all contribute to the same biological outcome: inflammation.

When the body is exposed to these stressors continuously, low-grade inflammation begins to build. Cells start accumulating damage. Repair mechanisms slow down. Organs responsible for metabolism and recovery begin working harder than they should. Dr. Singh explains that this process effectively pushes the body into a faster ageing cycle. “A diet heavy in processed foods, little movement, constant stress, sleep cuts, smoking, or screen obsession can speed up cellular decline,” he says. “That’s when inflammation builds and damage accumulates. The body ages faster, mainly in organs that handle metabolism and repair.”

In other words, your calendar age may stay the same, but your biological machinery is wearing out sooner.

Health Markers That Reveal Your Lifestyle Age

So how do doctors determine whether someone’s lifestyle age is older than their actual age? They look at data. Specifically, a handful of metabolic and cardiovascular markers that provide a snapshot of how the body is coping with daily stress. Doctors routinely track indicators such as: