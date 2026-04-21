How To Reverse Your 'Lifestyle Age', Small Daily Habits That Can Slow Down Biological Ageing
Your birth certificate may say you’re 35 but your body might disagree. Here's what to do.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
In the world of performance science, longevity research, and preventive medicine, there is an increasingly important concept called lifestyle age. It’s a much more revealing number than your chronological age. Your real age simply counts how many years you’ve been alive. Lifestyle age measures how well your body is actually functioning. Sometimes the gap between those two numbers can be startling.
According to Dr. Niranjan Singh, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospitals in Jaipur, lifestyle age may tell a far more accurate story about your long-term health. “Your real age counts the years that have passed,” he explains. “Lifestyle age measures how well your body works. It probably tells a truer story about your health span.” Most people obsess about lifespan, the number of years they will live. But health span asks a more interesting question: how many of those years will you actually feel strong, energetic, and disease-free? That answer is largely shaped by how you live every single day.
The Silent Accelerators of Ageing
Think of your body like a high-performance machine. Treat it well, and it can run efficiently for decades. Neglect it, and the wear and tear starts to accumulate faster than expected. Modern lifestyles are full of hidden accelerators that push the body into premature ageing mode. Diets heavy in processed foods, minimal physical activity, chronic stress, lack of sleep, smoking, and constant screen exposure all contribute to the same biological outcome: inflammation.
When the body is exposed to these stressors continuously, low-grade inflammation begins to build. Cells start accumulating damage. Repair mechanisms slow down. Organs responsible for metabolism and recovery begin working harder than they should. Dr. Singh explains that this process effectively pushes the body into a faster ageing cycle. “A diet heavy in processed foods, little movement, constant stress, sleep cuts, smoking, or screen obsession can speed up cellular decline,” he says. “That’s when inflammation builds and damage accumulates. The body ages faster, mainly in organs that handle metabolism and repair.”
In other words, your calendar age may stay the same, but your biological machinery is wearing out sooner.
Health Markers That Reveal Your Lifestyle Age
So how do doctors determine whether someone’s lifestyle age is older than their actual age? They look at data. Specifically, a handful of metabolic and cardiovascular markers that provide a snapshot of how the body is coping with daily stress. Doctors routinely track indicators such as:
- HbA1c
- Cholesterol test
- Blood pressure test
- Body Mass Index
- Liver function test
- C-reactive protein test
Each of these markers offers a clue about how well your internal systems are functioning. If several of them fall outside healthy ranges, it suggests the body is constantly fighting wear and tear. “The body isn’t resting,” Dr. Singh notes. “It’s fighting stress on its systems more than normal.”
The most striking example of lifestyle age appears when young adults develop metabolic profiles typical of much older individuals. Imagine a 35-year-old professional who works long hours, sleeps five hours a night, eats takeout meals, and rarely exercises. On the outside, they might look perfectly healthy but their blood tests might reveal something very different. Dr. Singh describes a scenario where a relatively young individual with uncontrolled diabetes, high LDL cholesterol, and poor stamina begins to resemble someone much older metabolically.
“A 35-year-old with uncontrolled diabetes, very high LDL levels, and poor endurance might show the metabolic profile of a 50-year-old man,” he explains. The long-term risks escalate dramatically. Heart attack risk increases. Stroke probability rises. Chronic illnesses appear earlier in life. Essentially, the body begins living the future sooner than it should.
Why Some People Stay Young Longer
Of course, we all know people who seem to age slowly. The 60-year-old who hikes every weekend. The 70-year-old who still cycles daily. The 80-year-old who maintains remarkable energy and clarity. Their secret usually isn’t a miracle supplement or experimental therapy. It’s consistency. Dr. Singh points out that people who live long and healthy lives often share similar habits: manageable stress levels, regular physical activity, stable routines, and balanced diets. “Biology does not follow calendar time exactly,” he says. “Your habits shape what you actually feel at each stage of life.”
Here’s the part most people underestimate. While chronological age moves in only one direction, lifestyle age can move both ways. Improve your daily habits, and your biological systems can recover surprisingly well. Dr. Singh emphasizes that even small changes can compound into significant improvements. “Age isn’t set in stone,” he says. “You can shift it with daily habits.” These habits are refreshingly simple.
- Walk more.
- Eat real food instead of ultra-processed meals.
- Increase vegetables and whole foods.
- Reduce sugar intake.
- Sleep properly instead of sacrificing rest for screen time.
- Schedule regular medical check-ups.
If there’s one principle performance experts consistently emphasize, it’s measurement. You can’t improve what you don’t track. Lifestyle age essentially gives you a scoreboard for your body’s performance. Instead of guessing whether your habits are working, biomarkers reveal the truth.
Sometimes the data confirms that your body is thriving. Sometimes it reveals uncomfortable realities. Either way, it gives you something invaluable: a chance to change course early. Ultimately, the goal is not just to live longer. It’s to stay capable, energetic, and mentally sharp for as many years as possible.
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