ETV Bharat / health

First Winter With Your Newborn? How To Keep The Baby Warm Without Overheating

The best way in winter is to layer the baby in the right clothing ( Getty Images )

The first winter of an infant can leave parents extra vigilant to keep their little one warm. But, health risks are posed by over-layering, heavy blankets and overheated rooms, especially for premature babies.

“A baby's first winter usually demands extra care, warm clothes, blankets, and frequent temperature checks. Of course, parents worry about their newborn being cold particularly in the first few weeks after birth. But keeping a baby warm isn’t about piling on the layers or turning up the heat in the room. Newborns have less ability to regulate their temperature than adults, so it’s important to keep them at a suitable temperature,” says Dr Nishant Bansal, Consultant - Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Sec 48, Noida.

Greater care is required for preemies. Babies born before 37 weeks of pregnancy may not have developed the ability to regulate body temperature, and tend to have less body fat. They may require additional care during the colder months even after they leave the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Premature babies need extra care in winter (Getty Images) Also read: Can Having A Premature Baby Also Affect The Mother’s Health? 10 Dos and Don'ts For Parents To Keep Babies Warm And Comfortable Dr Nishant Bansal says that the best way is to layer the baby in the right clothing. His tips are: A good rule of thumb is to dress newborns in one more light layer than an adult would be comfortable wearing in that environment. They can keep warm in soft cotton clothing, long-sleeved bodysuits and cozy sleepwear. Parents should feel the baby’s chest, back or neck to see if they are comfortably warm. Cold hands and feet does not always mean the baby is cold since circulation in newborns is still developing. Room temperature should be comfortable, but not too warm. A flat, firm mattress with a fitted sheet is recommended. Babies should be put to sleep on their backs every time. Do not put the baby’s cot near heaters, radiators or direct sources of heat. If you are using room heaters, place them safely and don’t let them blow hot air on the baby. Babies should not have their face or head covered while sleeping. Don't place loose blankets, pillows, quilts or soft toys inside the cot. The Risks of Overheating