Healthy Ways To Cope With the Emotional Weight of Infertility

Infertility is one of the most painful challenges a person or couple can face. The dream of becoming a parent is personal, and when conception doesn’t happen as expected, it can lead to frustration, grief, and emotional exhaustion. "It can be overwhelming for couples. Many couples undergo months or even years of trying to conceive, medical treatments, and tests, each failed attempt bringing disappointment," says Dr. Sulbha Arora, Clinical Director and Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Mumbai.

She says it’s important to remember that these feelings are normal and valid, and couples can learn to deal with them with the right kind of guidance. "Taking care of mental and emotional well-being can help to cope better and find peace while continuing their journey, whether through treatment, adoption, or acceptance," suggests Dr Arora.

Here are some tips to cope with the disappointment of infertility by the fertility specialist.

One of the most important things to cope with disappointment is to accept the situation at hand. "It makes things a lot easier," says Dr Arora.