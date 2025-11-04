Healthy Ways To Cope With the Emotional Weight of Infertility
Infertility can be emotionally devastating, often leaving couples feeling helpless and heartbroken. Here, the expert tells about the crucial tips to deal with disappointment
Published : November 4, 2025 at 11:05 AM IST
Infertility is one of the most painful challenges a person or couple can face. The dream of becoming a parent is personal, and when conception doesn’t happen as expected, it can lead to frustration, grief, and emotional exhaustion. "It can be overwhelming for couples. Many couples undergo months or even years of trying to conceive, medical treatments, and tests, each failed attempt bringing disappointment," says Dr. Sulbha Arora, Clinical Director and Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Mumbai.
She says it’s important to remember that these feelings are normal and valid, and couples can learn to deal with them with the right kind of guidance. "Taking care of mental and emotional well-being can help to cope better and find peace while continuing their journey, whether through treatment, adoption, or acceptance," suggests Dr Arora.
Here are some tips to cope with the disappointment of infertility by the fertility specialist.
One of the most important things to cope with disappointment is to accept the situation at hand. "It makes things a lot easier," says Dr Arora.
- Allow yourself to feel sad, angry, or frustrated.
- Suppressing emotions only makes them stronger over time.
- It’s okay to grieve the loss of what you had hoped for.
"So, accept and heal. Infertility is a medical condition, not a personal failure. Don’t blame yourself. It’s not caused by something you did or didn’t do. Don’t be harsh on yourself and treat yourself with kindness," says Dr Arora. She further notes that open and honest communication and discussion will help the couples during these testing times.
"Don’t let your feelings be bottled up. It is necessary to communicate what you feel. Talk to a counselor or join infertility support groups, and try to speak to other couples and learn about their journey," she suggests. Moreover, sharing your story with others who understand your pain can provide comfort and new perspectives on dealing with disappointment.
It’s obvious to feel hurt when surrounded by pregnancy announcements or family expectations. These things can really take a toll on emotional health and rob one's peace of mind.
Try to set boundaries and protect your mental space from triggering conversations or events.
- It is necessary to pay attention to self-care.
- Eat a nutritious diet.
- Exercise daily.
- Practice relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation to stay calm.
"Infertility can be overwhelming, but couples shouldn’t get bogged down. With time, self-compassion, and emotional support, it’s possible to heal. It is important to take care of your mental well-being," says Dr Arora, and suggests opting for ARTs such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) or other options as recommended by the fertility consultant.
