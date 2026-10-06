ETV Bharat / health

How To Cope When Heart Surgery Interrupts Life In Your 30s And 40s

The surgical approach itself is part of the conversation with the heart specialist ( Getty Images )

In your 30s and 40s, most people are busy dealing with things that feel urgent: work deadlines, EMIs, school fees, ageing parents, young children, relationships, and trying to get enough sleep between everything else. The heart is supposed to be doing its job somewhere in the background. Then one day, a doctor says, “You may need heart surgery.” Suddenly, your calendar looks different and your whole life has turned upside down.

This is where minimally invasive and robotic-assisted cardiac surgery enters the conversation. For selected patients, robotic-assisted procedures using platforms such as the da Vinci surgical system can allow certain cardiac operations to be performed through smaller incisions. The system provides enhanced or magnified visualisation and precise control of instruments in a confined surgical space.

Recovery varies depending on the procedure, the patient's condition and other clinical factors. But discussing these everyday responsibilities with the medical team can help set realistic expectations. The goal is to help them gradually get back to a life that resembles the one they had before surgery.

Dr. Lalit Kapoor, Senior Consultant, Cardiac Surgery, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital - Narayana Health, Kolkata, points out that patients often have very practical questions about recovery. “A person with a desk job may want to know when they can return to work. A parent with a toddler may be thinking about when they can safely lift their child. Someone who exercises regularly may be wondering when they can resume physical activity.”

The first priority, therefore, is understanding what is actually happening. Unless it is an emergency, patients should have an opportunity to understand their condition, ask questions and, where appropriate, seek a second opinion before deciding on treatment. This is important because “heart surgery” is not one single procedure. The treatment depends on the condition, the anatomy and the patient's overall circumstances. The surgical approach itself can be part of that conversation.

Dr. Yugal Kishore Mishra, Chairman – Manipal Institute of Cardiac Sciences at HCMCT Manipal Hospital, says heart disease does not follow one predictable script. “Some people know about a cardiac condition for years and manage it with medicines. Others may discover a problem unexpectedly and suddenly find themselves discussing surgery.”

Dr. Mishra says these capabilities can be useful when surgeons are working around delicate cardiac structures. Dr. Kapoor similarly notes that in appropriately selected patients, minimally invasive robotic surgery may mean less postoperative discomfort and an earlier return to everyday activities.

Dr. Ritwik Raj Bhuyan, Senior Director, CTVS and Lead — Robotic and Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery at Fortis Escorts, New Delhi, says his centre uses the da Vinci system for selected valve repair and bypass procedures. “The technology provides a magnified, three-dimensional view of the surgical field and allows instruments to be controlled precisely through small incisions. For some patients, this can mean smaller incisions, potentially less pain and a shorter hospital stay.”

Robotic surgery Is Not Automatically Better

It is easy to assume that newer technology must automatically mean better treatment. Robotic-assisted surgery is not appropriate for every patient or every cardiac procedure. The decision depends on factors including the patient's anatomy, overall health, the specific procedure required and the surgeon's assessment. As Dr. Bhuyan puts it, the technology supports surgical expertise. It does not replace it. Dr. Mishra makes a similar point: the surgeon's experience, the clinical requirements of the procedure and the patient's individual circumstances should guide the choice of approach.

Recovery Not Just About Getting Home Faster

There is another part of cardiac surgery that doesn't show up neatly on a discharge summary: confidence. After an operation, patients can become anxious about physical exertion. They may wonder whether a faster heartbeat is normal, whether climbing stairs is safe, or whether returning to exercise could cause a problem.

Dr. Kapoor says cardiac rehabilitation plays an important role here. Structured and supervised rehabilitation can help patients gradually rebuild strength and confidence while returning to normal activities with appropriate guidance. Recovery has stages, and knowing what those stages are can make the process less frightening.

Questions To Ask Before Heart Surgery

For someone in their 30s or 40s, the decision about cardiac surgery is inevitably about more than the operating room.

Ask what exactly the condition is.

Understand why surgery is being recommended and whether it is urgent.

Ask what alternatives exist.

If appropriate, consider a second opinion.

Then ask the questions that relate to your actual life.

When can I return to work?

When can I drive?

When can I exercise?

What about lifting my child?

What restrictions should I expect?

Will I need cardiac rehabilitation?

What should recovery look like week by week?

If minimally invasive or robotic surgery is being considered, ask whether you are genuinely a suitable candidate and what advantages (and limitations) the approach has in your particular case. Heart surgery may interrupt your life for a while but the objective of treatment is not only to get through an operation but actually to help you get back to the life you were building before the surgery.