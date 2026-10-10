ETV Bharat / health

How Technology Is Changing The Doctor-Patient Journey

Representational image ( Getty Images )

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how doctors diagnose diseases, monitor patients and even plan treatments. AI is now helping to analyse medical scans to identify health risks and helping patients consult doctors remotely. It is making healthcare accessible, efficient, and even data-driven.

“When it comes to patients, this involves better follow-up and even personalised care. However, technology can also raise various questions linked to data privacy, accuracy and the role of human judgement in medical decisions,” says Dr. Meera Santosh, Convenor, TIS-H Clinical AI Summit 2026 and Consultant Anesthesiologist, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai. She explains how technology is changing the doctor-patient journey.