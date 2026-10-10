How Technology Is Changing The Doctor-Patient Journey
Right from AI-powered scans and faster diagnosis to virtual consultations and even personalised treatment, technology is now changing the way patients access healthcare.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how doctors diagnose diseases, monitor patients and even plan treatments. AI is now helping to analyse medical scans to identify health risks and helping patients consult doctors remotely. It is making healthcare accessible, efficient, and even data-driven.
“When it comes to patients, this involves better follow-up and even personalised care. However, technology can also raise various questions linked to data privacy, accuracy and the role of human judgement in medical decisions,” says Dr. Meera Santosh, Convenor, TIS-H Clinical AI Summit 2026 and Consultant Anesthesiologist, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai. She explains how technology is changing the doctor-patient journey.
Quick And Accurate Diagnosis
AI tools can help to analyse medical images, X-rays, CT scans and mammograms, and identify abnormalities which tend to require further investigation. AI tools can make mistakes, and their results should always be considered alongside symptoms, medical history, physical examinations and other investigations.
Personalised Treatment And Monitoring
Every patient responds differently to treatment. Dr. Meera Santosh explains that AI can help doctors to learn about the patient's medical history, test results to support treatment planning. Wearable devices and digital health applications are now used to track heart rate, sleep patterns, physical activity. This information may help doctors monitor patients between visits and also identify various changes that tend to require attention. But the treatment decisions should remain with the doctor, who will take a look at the patient's overall health.
Virtual Consultations And Improved Access
AI-powered chatbots and virtual healthcare platforms are helping patients to understand basic health information, organise appointments and get reminders about medicines or follow-up visits. Teleconsultations can be a good option for people in remote areas or those with mobility challenges connect with healthcare professionals without any problems. However, it is imperative to know that online tools shouldn’t replace physical examinations when they are necessary for the patient. So, patients should avoid relying on chatbots for self-diagnosis or delaying medical care when the online tool suggests that their symptoms are not serious. Follow the advice given by the doctor.
Data Privacy Is Important
Patients should understand how their medical information is collected, stored, and used. Dr. Santosh urges experts to make sure that the AI tools are reliable, and appropriately tested so that they can be used responsibly for patients.
If used responsibly, AI can strengthen the doctor-patient relationship and even ensure patient safety, privacy and compassion.
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