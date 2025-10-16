ETV Bharat / health

Smoking Doesn't Just Harm Your Lungs, It Can Damage Your Vision Too; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Smoking affecting lungs and causing cancers has always been the talk of the corner, but the effects of smoking on eyes and vision are rarely discussed. Smoking negatively impacts eye health, which causes serious vision problems and even blindness. It is very crucial to quit smoking, not just for lung health but also for eye health.

"As you smoke, a lot of harmful chemicals such as nicotine and tar enter the body through inhalation. These harmful chemicals enter the bloodstream. Tobacco in the smoke causes narrowing of the vessels, reducing blood flow to ocular vessels that damage the optic nerve. On the other hand, nicotine causes high blood pressure and heart rate, which further pose a risk to eye health," explains Dr Ajit Babu Majji, Lead Consultant Vitreo, Retinal Services at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad.

Cataracts are more likely to develop early in smokers:

Cataracts develop with age. Usually, it is a result of natural changes in the eye lens, which make it cloudy and eventually lead to blurry vision. "It is often seen that smokers develop cataracts at an earlier age than non-smokers. The harmful chemicals present in the smoke can damage the proteins present in the lens, leading to the formation of cataracts," says Dr Majji.

Increased risk of age-related macular degeneration:

Though 70% of age-related macular degeneration cases are due to genetic causes, however, smoking elevates the risk of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD, especially wet AMD, which is an advanced form of the disease. Dr Majji explains that the inhalation of harmful toxins, blood vessels in the retina. "This damage to the delicate blood vessels leads to abnormal blood vessel leakage, causing irreversible damage to the macula, which affects central vision. The macula is the central part of the retina responsible for sharp, central vision." Additionally, smoking can also reduce the effectiveness of ongoing treatment for AMD, so it becomes an urgent call to make some lifestyle changes by quitting smoking.

Smoking worsens dry eye syndrome: