How Modern Neurosurgery Is Making Brain Tumour Treatment Safer Than Ever
Experts highlight how advances in neurosurgery are making brain tumour treatment safer, more effective, and increasingly patient-centric.
By Anubha Jain
Published : June 8, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Bengaluru: Brain tumours are one of the most complex neurological conditions, often showing up with symptoms we might just brush off as everyday health concerns.
On World Brain Tumour Day, commemorated every year on June 8, ETV Bharat spoke to several neurosurgeons about symptoms, treatment and the latest advances in the field.
Dr Chaitanya Prabhu K, Consultant, Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru, said that one should not ignore headaches that won't go away, especially if they are getting worse or are worse in the morning.
He said the other signs to look for are seizures for no obvious reason, persistent nausea or vomiting, blurred or double vision, weakness or numbness in the arms or legs, difficulty with speech, memory problems, personality or behavioural changes, balance problems and hearing problems.
According to him, not all brain tumours cause headaches, and sometimes the first signs may be cognitive or behavioural changes noticed by family members. The doctor said anyone with ongoing, worsening or unexplained neurological symptoms should see a medical professional without delay.
Dr Naveen M A, HOD & Sr. Consultant, Minimal Access Brain and Spine Surgery, Gleneagles BGS Hospitals, Kengeri, Bengaluru, highlighted the importance of awareness campaigns and said they matter a lot as they help people connect the dots about these warning signs "They push for a prompt visit to a healthcare professional,” he said.
Brain tumour treatment has evolved significantly with the integration of surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy. Experts highlight how advances in neurosurgery are making brain tumour treatment safer, more effective, and increasingly patient-centric.
Dr Prabhu K said the field of neurosurgery has undergone remarkable advancements over the last decade, significantly improving both survival rates and quality of life for brain tumour patients.
"Earlier, treatment options were limited by the surgeon's ability to precisely identify tumour boundaries while preserving critical brain functions. However, through the use of highly advanced technology, such as high-resolution imaging, molecular diagnostics, functional brain mapping, and precision surgical planning, there can be more customised treatment strategies now," he said.
Technology Enhancing Surgical Precision
Dr Prabhu K highlighted the role of modern technologies such as intraoperative MRI (iMRI), neuronavigation, robotic assistance, and AI-based imaging in improving the precision of brain tumour surgery. He said that neuronavigation systems are like a GPS for the brain, enabling surgeons to pinpoint tumours and critical structures accurately during surgery.
Intraoperative MRI (iMRI), he said, provides real-time imaging during the procedure, allowing surgeons to assess the extent of tumour removal and detect any residual tumour before the completion of surgery.
Neurosurgeons often face the challenge of removing as much of the tumour as possible while preserving critical functions such as speech, memory, movement, vision, and personality.
Dr Sudheer Ambekar, Consultant Neurosurgery, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, said that achieving maximal safe tumour resection requires a thorough understanding of brain anatomy, neurophysiology, and tumour behaviour, along with the use of advanced technologies and AI-assisted tools to minimise damage to healthy brain tissue.
Minimally Invasive Surgery: Benefits and Limitations
On minimally invasive neurosurgery for brain tumours and patients’ eligibility for such procedures, Dr Naveen M A stated that although minimally invasive surgery is a significant advancement in neurosurgery, it is not suitable for all patients.
Both Dr Naveen M A and Dr Chaitanya Prabhu K noted that this approach is determined by many factors, such as the size, location and type of the tumour, as well as the age, overall health, and neurologic condition of the patient.
Dr Naveen M A further said that in some cases, a brain tumour is too deep or situated very close to critical brain areas, and may need a different surgical route altogether, not just a smaller version of the same thing. It is thus vital to conduct thorough imaging and pre-surgery examination to determine the optimal way of treating brain cancer. Ultimately, the goal remains maximal safe tumour removal while preserving brain function and supporting faster recovery.
Dr Chaitanya said that approaches such as endoscopic surgery, keyhole craniotomies, and image-guided procedures allow surgeons to access tumours through smaller openings while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissue.
"These techniques usually involve less blood loss, less postoperative pain, shorter hospital stay, quicker recovery and lower risk of complications compared to conventional open-brain surgery. While the benefits of minimally invasive techniques can be significant in the right patient, conventional surgery remains important for larger or more complex tumours. The aim is always maximal safe tumour resection while preserving neurological function," he said.
Awake Craniotomy: Preserving Critical Brain Functions
Awake craniotomy has gained prominence in recent years. Talking about the cases in which awake craniotomy is recommended and how it improves surgical outcomes and patient safety, Dr Naveen M A explained that awake craniotomy is often advised when a tumour sits close to the parts of the brain that handle speech, movement, memory, or other motor functions.
Throughout the procedure, the patient stays awake and obeys simple commands, allowing the surgical team to monitor these functions in real time. This monitoring helps surgeons to spot and safeguard the key brain zones while removing the tumour. As a result, an awake craniotomy can make the operation more precise, lower the chance of neurological deficits, and help people get better functional results and a smoother recovery afterwards.
Common Myths About Brain Tumours and Surgery
Dr Ambekar noted that many misconceptions persist about brain tumours and brain surgery. People think all tumours are cancerous and need surgery, or that everyone with a headache needs an MRI. There's also the fear that a tumour diagnosis means certain death or that surgeries will result in a coma or cause paralysis.
"In reality, many tumours are benign and not all need surgery. Treatments are decided based on each case. With new techniques like minimally invasive and image-guided surgery, doctors can operate more accurately now," he said.
He noted that modern rehabilitation increasingly leverages robotics, AI-assisted systems, and advanced technologies to maximise patient recovery. "The future of neurosurgery lies in AI-driven innovations that enhance the safety, precision, and outcomes of brain surgery," he said.
Read More:
World Brain Tumour Day 2026: Spotting Symptoms Early Can Improve Treatment Options