ETV Bharat / health

How Modern Neurosurgery Is Making Brain Tumour Treatment Safer Than Ever

Bengaluru: Brain tumours are one of the most complex neurological conditions, often showing up with symptoms we might just brush off as everyday health concerns.

On World Brain Tumour Day, commemorated every year on June 8, ETV Bharat spoke to several neurosurgeons about symptoms, treatment and the latest advances in the field.

Dr Chaitanya Prabhu K, Consultant, Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru, said that one should not ignore headaches that won't go away, especially if they are getting worse or are worse in the morning.

He said the other signs to look for are seizures for no obvious reason, persistent nausea or vomiting, blurred or double vision, weakness or numbness in the arms or legs, difficulty with speech, memory problems, personality or behavioural changes, balance problems and hearing problems.

According to him, not all brain tumours cause headaches, and sometimes the first signs may be cognitive or behavioural changes noticed by family members. The doctor said anyone with ongoing, worsening or unexplained neurological symptoms should see a medical professional without delay.

Dr Naveen M A, HOD & Sr. Consultant, Minimal Access Brain and Spine Surgery, Gleneagles BGS Hospitals, Kengeri, Bengaluru, highlighted the importance of awareness campaigns and said they matter a lot as they help people connect the dots about these warning signs "They push for a prompt visit to a healthcare professional,” he said.

Brain tumour treatment has evolved significantly with the integration of surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy. Experts highlight how advances in neurosurgery are making brain tumour treatment safer, more effective, and increasingly patient-centric.

Dr Prabhu K said the field of neurosurgery has undergone remarkable advancements over the last decade, significantly improving both survival rates and quality of life for brain tumour patients.

"Earlier, treatment options were limited by the surgeon's ability to precisely identify tumour boundaries while preserving critical brain functions. However, through the use of highly advanced technology, such as high-resolution imaging, molecular diagnostics, functional brain mapping, and precision surgical planning, there can be more customised treatment strategies now," he said.

Technology Enhancing Surgical Precision

Dr Prabhu K highlighted the role of modern technologies such as intraoperative MRI (iMRI), neuronavigation, robotic assistance, and AI-based imaging in improving the precision of brain tumour surgery. He said that neuronavigation systems are like a GPS for the brain, enabling surgeons to pinpoint tumours and critical structures accurately during surgery.

Intraoperative MRI (iMRI), he said, provides real-time imaging during the procedure, allowing surgeons to assess the extent of tumour removal and detect any residual tumour before the completion of surgery.

Neurosurgeons often face the challenge of removing as much of the tumour as possible while preserving critical functions such as speech, memory, movement, vision, and personality.

Dr Sudheer Ambekar, Consultant Neurosurgery, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, said that achieving maximal safe tumour resection requires a thorough understanding of brain anatomy, neurophysiology, and tumour behaviour, along with the use of advanced technologies and AI-assisted tools to minimise damage to healthy brain tissue.