ETV Bharat / health

How Gamma Rays Can Make Blood Transfusions Safer: BRIT’s Indigenous Irradiator Targets A Life-threatening Risk

BI-2000 machine, which is developed by Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Blood transfusions can be life-saving, but in certain patients, they also carry the risk of a rare and potentially fatal complication. To reduce this risk, the Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology (BRIT), an industrial unit under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India, has developed an indigenous blood irradiator that uses gamma rays to make cellular blood components safer for transfusion.

The Blood Irradiator-2000 (BI-2000) is designed to prevent transfusion-associated graft-versus-host disease (TA-GVHD), a serious complication in which immune cells from donated blood attack the recipient’s tissues. The condition is particularly dangerous for immunocompromised patients, whose bodies may be unable to eliminate these donor cells.

"In blood transfusion, if we transfuse blood without inhibiting T-lymphocytes, it can be life-threatening. To irradiate the blood before transfusion, we have developed this indigenous blood irradiator. The blood is placed in a tray placed on the top of the machine and irradiated using gamma rays," Dr Tina Goel, Officer-in-Charge at BRIT, Delhi, told ETV Bharat.

How does the technology work?

The BI-2000 uses gamma radiation to inhibit the proliferation of T-lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell that can trigger TA-GVHD. Irradiation prevents these donor immune cells from multiplying, thereby reducing the risk of them attacking the recipient’s body.

The technology is used for cellular blood components in transfusions for patients who require irradiated blood, including certain immunocompromised individuals. The commonly recommended radiation dose for this purpose is 25–35 Gray (Gy), depending on applicable clinical protocols.

A compact, self-shielded system

Developed by BRIT, the BI-2000 is a compact, self-shielded gamma irradiator designed for use in hospitals and blood banks. It can accommodate a cobalt-60 source of up to 30 terabecquerels (TBq), or a caesium-137 source of up to 112.85 TBq.

The machine delivers a dose rate of approximately 11 Gy per minute at maximum source capacity. A rotating sample mechanism helps distribute radiation more uniformly across the blood products, while a programmable logic controller (PLC)-based system enables automated operation through a colour touchscreen.

The system also incorporates computerised dose calculations, irradiation-time controls, temperature monitoring, safety interlocks and a printer for recording irradiation data. These features are intended to support controlled operation and traceability.