How Does Lung Tissue Get Damaged? Pulmonogist Explains Causes And Treatment Of Pulmonary Fibrosis
In an interview with ETV Bharat's Parvez ud Din, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah said the disease cannot be completely cured, but can be controlled.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Srinagar: Lungs facilitate the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the body while also protecting our body from harmful substances. What happens if lung tissue gets damaged, called pulmonary fibrosis in medical terms.
Why does lung tissue get damaged, what are its complications and how to prevent fibrosis?
In a special interview, noted pulmonologist, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah described pulmonary fibrosis as a serious and often challenging health condition where the lungs gradually lose their ability to function effectively. As the lung tissue thickens and hardens, breathing becomes difficult, which significantly reduces the quality of life, he said, adding that it is important to understand the underlying causes of the condition.
What Causes The Damage To Lung Tissue?
Dr Naveed said that there are many factors that increase the risk of lung scars. He explained that chronic inflammatory conditions such as autoimmune diseases that interfere with the immune system, infections or TB, etc are also among the reasons that cause pulmonary fibrosis.
There are many patients who develop pulmonary fibrosis without any known cause, Dr Naveed said adding environmental pollution, dust, and industrial chemicals can also cause severe damage to the lung tissue.
“When inhaled, these substances cause chronic inflammation and injury which leads to the gradual formation of scars”.
Symptoms
According to Dr Naveed, the initial symptom of pulmonary fibrosis is dry cough and as the fibrosis increases, shortness of breath starts.
“The amount of oxygen in the body starts to decrease. As a result, when the affected person does any form of hard work, along with difficulty in breathing, he or she starts feeling extremely tired and gradually the patient's normal activities start to be affected,” he said.
Dr Naveed said that pulmonary fibrosis cannot be completely cured or reversed, but it can be controlled provided that the patient is diagnosed on time. He said that by keeping the initial symptoms in mind, fibrosis can be controlled with various medicines so that the damage of this disease can be prevented from increasing further.
Pulmonary Fibrosis And Age
Dr Naveed said that the lung disease does not affect people of a particular age or gender and can happen to anyone and at any age. But pulmonary fibrosis is often seen after the age of 35 to 40 years, he said.
He said that some types of pulmonary fibrosis are more common in women and some types affect men more, while TB infection can happen to anyone, be it a man, a woman or a child.
Dr Naveed said that the diagnosis of the disease has advanced due to the availability of diagnostic facilities. He said that the disease has no relation to weather or environment.
“The treatment of this disease is done on the basis of causes. However, this disease cannot be eliminated but can be controlled”.
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