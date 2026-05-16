ETV Bharat / health

How Does Lung Tissue Get Damaged? Pulmonogist Explains Causes And Treatment Of Pulmonary Fibrosis

Srinagar: Lungs facilitate the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the body while also protecting our body from harmful substances. What happens if lung tissue gets damaged, called pulmonary fibrosis in medical terms.

Why does lung tissue get damaged, what are its complications and how to prevent fibrosis?

In a special interview, noted pulmonologist, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah described pulmonary fibrosis as a serious and often challenging health condition where the lungs gradually lose their ability to function effectively. As the lung tissue thickens and hardens, breathing becomes difficult, which significantly reduces the quality of life, he said, adding that it is important to understand the underlying causes of the condition.

Pulmonogist Dr Naveed Nazir Shah(L) in conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent Parvez ud Din (ETV Bharat)

What Causes The Damage To Lung Tissue?

Dr Naveed said that there are many factors that increase the risk of lung scars. He explained that chronic inflammatory conditions such as autoimmune diseases that interfere with the immune system, infections or TB, etc are also among the reasons that cause pulmonary fibrosis.

There are many patients who develop pulmonary fibrosis without any known cause, Dr Naveed said adding environmental pollution, dust, and industrial chemicals can also cause severe damage to the lung tissue.

“When inhaled, these substances cause chronic inflammation and injury which leads to the gradual formation of scars”.