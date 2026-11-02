How Bone Marrow Transplantation Is A Cure For Many Serious Diseases In Children
For many diseases, successful transplantation can provide a cure, allowing children to return to school, play, and lead active lives, says paediatrician Dr. Vinod Gunasekaran.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Bone marrow transplantation (BMT), also known as hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, is a life-saving medical procedure that can cure several serious diseases in children. Contrary to common belief, it is not a surgical operation. The child receives healthy blood-forming stem cells through a central venous line, much like a blood transfusion.
Dr. Vinod Gunasekaran, Senior Consultant Paediatrician, Trichy – Cantonment, Chennai explains, “Before transplantation, the child’s diseased bone marrow is treated with high-dose chemotherapy (sometimes combined with radiotherapy) to eliminate diseased cells and prepare the body to receive healthy stem cells. These cells are collected from a suitable donor, such as a sibling, a parent, or an unrelated donor identified through a donor registry based on HLA matching.”
After infusion, the stem cells settle in the bone marrow, multiply, and begin producing healthy blood cells. Dr. Gunasekaran says that BMT can be curative for several conditions:
- Blood cancers such as high-risk or relapsed leukemia
- High-risk lymphoma
- Some solid tumours where chemotherapy alone couldn’t cure the disease.
- Bone marrow failure disorders, including aplastic anemia
- Inherited conditions such as Fanconi anemia, where bone marrow stops producing blood cells and the child requires repeated transfusions, making them prone to severe infections.
- Genetic blood disorders where normal red cells are not produced in the bone marrow, such as thalassemia and sickle cell disease
- Primary immunodeficiency disorders in which the immune system cannot adequately protect the body against infections
- Primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a life-threatening disorder of immune regulation
- Select metabolic and neurological disorders, such as Gauchers disease, osteopetrosis and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy
- Certain myelodysplastic syndromes and inherited blood disorders
A fully matched sibling is often the preferred donor. However, when one is unavailable, suitable unrelated donors can be identified through national and international registries. Advances in transplantation have also made successful transplantation possible using half-matched (haploidentical) parents or siblings. So, the absence of a fully matched donor should not automatically prevent a child from being evaluated for transplantation.
Also read: Protein Is The New Obsession: Are Parents Giving Children More Protein Than They Actually Need?
Is BMT A Cure?
Says the paediatrician, “For many diseases, successful transplantation can provide a cure, allowing children to return to school, play, and lead active lives. Many children may eventually stop immunosuppressive medicines and lifelong freedom from medications and treatment.” However, transplantation also carries risks, including infections and graft-versus-host disease.
With advances in medical care, BMT is becoming safer and more accessible. Once available only at a few specialised centres, it is now being performed successfully in smaller cities, including Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu. Early referral to an experienced transplant team can help children and their families explore this potentially life-saving treatment, where indicated.
Also read:
- Joint Pain In A Child Isn't Always About Growing Pains, It Could Be Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
- Is Your Child Shorter Than Classmates? Find Out When A Growth Gap Needs A Doctor’s Attention
- Hidden Mental Health Signs Parents Miss When Children Tell Them, ‘I Am Fine’
- Asthma Or Something More Serious? How Parents Can Tell When A Child’s Breathing Symptoms Need Further Evaluation