ETV Bharat / health

How Bone Marrow Transplantation Is A Cure For Many Serious Diseases In Children

BMT can help cure various conditions in children, allowing them to resume school and play with other healthy kids ( Getty Images )

Bone marrow transplantation (BMT), also known as hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, is a life-saving medical procedure that can cure several serious diseases in children. Contrary to common belief, it is not a surgical operation. The child receives healthy blood-forming stem cells through a central venous line, much like a blood transfusion.

Dr. Vinod Gunasekaran, Senior Consultant Paediatrician, Trichy – Cantonment, Chennai explains, “Before transplantation, the child’s diseased bone marrow is treated with high-dose chemotherapy (sometimes combined with radiotherapy) to eliminate diseased cells and prepare the body to receive healthy stem cells. These cells are collected from a suitable donor, such as a sibling, a parent, or an unrelated donor identified through a donor registry based on HLA matching.”