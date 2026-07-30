ETV Bharat / health

How Bats Tolerate Viruses: Tulane Study Sheds Light On One Of Nature’s Biggest Immune Mysteries

Bats were found to have two distinct copies of the genes that produce antibodies, while humans and every other known mammal has only one such set ( Getty Images )

It is a mystery that has puzzled scientists for years. How can the world’s only winged mammals carry viruses that cause severe disease while rarely becoming seriously ill themselves? Now researchers at Tulane University, with collaborators at Stanford University and the Centers for Disease Control in the US, may have found a reason.

In a study published in Science Advances, the research team found that the world’s largest family of bats has two distinct copies of the genes that produce antibodies, the specialized proteins that help the immune system recognize and fight infections. Every other known mammal has only one such set. The discovery opens new avenues for understanding the evolution of immunity and how animals respond to disease.

“We've never seen anything like this in a mammal before,” said Hannah Frank, associate professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Tulane University School of Science and Engineering and corresponding author of the study. “This completely changes our understanding of how mammalian immune systems can be organized and raises exciting new questions about why bats have been so evolutionarily successful and how they respond to viruses.”

The discovery was made in vesper bats, which includes more than 500 species found on every continent except Antarctica. Their remarkable evolutionary success has long intrigued scientists, and this newly discovered antibody system may offer one explanation.

Antibodies are Y-shaped proteins made of two heavy protein chains and two light protein chains. In humans and every other known mammal, those heavy chains are built from a single set of genes. Frank and her collaborators discovered that vesper bats instead possess two separate heavy-chain gene systems, giving them an entirely new way to generate antibody diversity.