ETV Bharat / health

Centre's New MvPI Guidance Tells Hospitals To Step Up Surveillance Of Critical Medical Devices

New Delhi: The Centre has called for a more structured and proactive system to monitor the safety of medical devices in hospitals, with new guidelines asking healthcare facilities to routinely track critical devices, designate departmental nodal officers and promptly report malfunctions, near-misses, incidents and adverse events.

The “Guidance Document for Hospitals in India for Safety Monitoring and Reporting of Medical Devices Related Incidents/Adverse Events – Materiovigilance Programme of India (MvPI), 2026”, released by the Health Ministry in New Delhi on Monday, seeks to strengthen India’s post-market surveillance system, as hospitals increasingly use sophisticated medical technologies, including connected, artificial intelligence-enabled and software-driven devices.

The Materiovigilance Programme of India (MvPI) was launched in 2015 to monitor the safety of medical devices after they enter the market. It seeks to identify, assess and prevent adverse events and other safety concerns associated with medical devices and generate evidence that can support regulatory action.

The programme is coordinated nationally through the National Coordinating Centre-MvPI at the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC). Medical Device Monitoring Centres (MDMCs), hospitals and healthcare professionals form part of the reporting network.

“Unlike the safety monitoring of medicines, medical-device surveillance has to account for a wider range of potential problems. Risks can arise from the design or materials of a device, manufacturing defects, software failures, inadequate maintenance, improper use, insufficient training or interactions between different devices,” said Dr Tamorish Kole, a renowned expert from India’s health sector and past president of Asian Society of Emergency Medicine to ETV Bharat.

The new guidance, prepared by IPC in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), India and other partner organisations, seeks to make hospitals an active part of this surveillance system.

A key change proposed by the guidelines is greater emphasis on active surveillance of high-risk devices.

Hospitals have been advised to maintain a list of critical devices used in settings such as intensive care units, operation theatres, cardiology, neurosurgery, oncology and emergency care. These may include invasive, implantable or life-supporting devices where malfunction can have serious consequences.

Such devices must be monitored routinely — weekly or monthly depending on their use and risk profile — and the list must be displayed prominently in relevant departments, the guidelines stated.