Why Do Women Get Really Bad Headaches On Their Period? Learn All About Hormonal Migraines
A hormonal migraine is often called a menstrual migraine when it is closely linked to the menstrual cycle, says neurologist Dr. Pushkar Gupta
Published : September 26, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
Women know the feeling. Your period is approaching, and suddenly your head begins to throb. Light becomes offensive. The sound of someone chewing feels unnecessarily loud. You may feel sick, exhausted and desperate for a cool, dark room. Somewhere between the nausea and the pounding in your temples, you may wonder: “Why does my period have to come with this too?” These are the signs of a hormonal migraine, often called a menstrual migraine when it is closely linked to the menstrual cycle.
Dr Pushkar Gupta, Director – Neurology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, says, “Hormonal migraines are particularly common among women of childbearing age, yet they often do not receive enough attention.” The reason may be hiding in something women experience every month: the movement of estrogen.
The Hormone Drop That Can Set Off A Migraine
Estrogen does not remain at one steady level throughout the menstrual cycle. It rises and falls as part of the body's normal hormonal rhythm. One of the most important moments for women prone to menstrual migraines comes just before menstruation, when estrogen levels fall sharply. For someone genetically susceptible to migraine, this hormonal change can act almost like pulling a fire alarm.
“Changes in estrogen can affect several neurotransmitters in the brain, with serotonin playing an important role in regulating pain pathways. Women with a genetic susceptibility to migraine may therefore be particularly sensitive to the fall in estrogen,” says the neurologist. So, there is a biological reason why the headache may arrive at almost the same point in the cycle every month.
Not Your Ordinary Headache
A regular headache can be unpleasant. A migraine can take over the room. Hormonal migraines are often described as intense and pulsating. They may be accompanied by nausea or vomiting, sensitivity to light and sound and, in some women, visual disturbances. This is what makes the experience so disruptive.
If you notice that severe headaches repeatedly appear in the days around your period, it is worth keeping track of the timing rather than treating every episode as a completely separate event.
Keep a diary to record:
- The first day of the period
- When the headache begins
- How severe it becomes
- How long it lasts
- Nausea or vomiting
- Sensitivity to light or sound
- Visual symptoms
- Sleep
- Food and water intake
- Caffeine
- Stress levels
- Medicines taken
Over several cycles, a pattern emerges. Knowing the pattern is useful in itself because it allows you and your doctor to plan ahead.
Your Lifestyle Can Add Fuel
Estrogen may be the trigger, but it is rarely the only thing happening. Dr Gupta points out that several factors can worsen hormonal migraines, including stress, sleep deprivation, dehydration, fasting, excessive caffeine and hormonal imbalance. Think of migraine susceptibility as a bucket. Hormonal changes may already be putting water into it. Then you add two nights of poor sleep, skip lunch because of work, drink four cups of chai and spend the day stressed. Eventually, the bucket spills. This is why managing hormonal migraines is more about reducing the number of things pushing the brain towards an attack.
Perimenopause Worsens The Situation
Women sometimes assume that if their periods are changing, their migraines should become easier. Unfortunately, the menopause transition can be unpredictable. “During perimenopause, hormone levels can fluctuate considerably. For some women, this unpredictability can be accompanied by changes in migraine patterns,” says Dr Gupta. So if someone who has never had significant migraines suddenly begins experiencing severe headaches as her periods become irregular, discuss the change with a doctor rather than automatically blaming it on “getting older.”
What Can Actually Help?
Improving sleep, hydration, regular meals and stress management may make attacks less frequent or less severe. But women who experience menstrual migraines regularly may need more than lifestyle changes. Doctors may recommend preventive medicines or hormonal therapies, depending on the symptoms, medical history and migraine pattern.
There is no single hormonal migraine treatment that works for every woman. The right approach depends on what is triggering the attacks, how frequently they occur and whether you have other health considerations. Self-prescribing hormones because a migraine seems “hormonal” is therefore not a good idea.
Tips To Manage Hormonal Migraines
Identifying and avoiding individual migraine triggers may reduce the frequency or severity of attacks. Dr Gupta recommends maintaining a regular sleep-wake schedule and staying adequately hydrated:
- Sleep and wake up at roughly the same time
- Drink 2-3 litres of water a day
- Eat on time
- Practise relaxation techniques to manage stress
Also read:
- Nutrition After 40: What Women Need More Of As The Body Changes
- 'Don't Ignore Abnormal Bleeding After Intercourse And Between Periods, It Could Be Cervical Cancer', Warns Gynecologist
- If Your Period Used To Last Five Days, And Now Ends In Two Days, Should You Panic? Gynaec Responds
- Painful Periods Are Not Normal, Find Out When Women Should Seek Medical Help