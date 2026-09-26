ETV Bharat / health

Why Do Women Get Really Bad Headaches On Their Period? Learn All About Hormonal Migraines

Women know the feeling. Your period is approaching, and suddenly your head begins to throb. Light becomes offensive. The sound of someone chewing feels unnecessarily loud. You may feel sick, exhausted and desperate for a cool, dark room. Somewhere between the nausea and the pounding in your temples, you may wonder: “Why does my period have to come with this too?” These are the signs of a hormonal migraine, often called a menstrual migraine when it is closely linked to the menstrual cycle.

Dr Pushkar Gupta, Director – Neurology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, says, “Hormonal migraines are particularly common among women of childbearing age, yet they often do not receive enough attention.” The reason may be hiding in something women experience every month: the movement of estrogen.

The Hormone Drop That Can Set Off A Migraine

Estrogen does not remain at one steady level throughout the menstrual cycle. It rises and falls as part of the body's normal hormonal rhythm. One of the most important moments for women prone to menstrual migraines comes just before menstruation, when estrogen levels fall sharply. For someone genetically susceptible to migraine, this hormonal change can act almost like pulling a fire alarm.

“Changes in estrogen can affect several neurotransmitters in the brain, with serotonin playing an important role in regulating pain pathways. Women with a genetic susceptibility to migraine may therefore be particularly sensitive to the fall in estrogen,” says the neurologist. So, there is a biological reason why the headache may arrive at almost the same point in the cycle every month.

Not Your Ordinary Headache

A regular headache can be unpleasant. A migraine can take over the room. Hormonal migraines are often described as intense and pulsating. They may be accompanied by nausea or vomiting, sensitivity to light and sound and, in some women, visual disturbances. This is what makes the experience so disruptive.

If you notice that severe headaches repeatedly appear in the days around your period, it is worth keeping track of the timing rather than treating every episode as a completely separate event.

Keep a diary to record: