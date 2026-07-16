Sam Neill Demise: New Strategies And Therapies Against Rare Blood Disorders
Exploring novel medicines and new ways of treating cancer at the level of individual cells.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
The world lost Jurassic Park star Sam Neill on July 13. In April, Neill had announced that he was cancer-free after undergoing a clinical trial in Australia where he underwent CAR T-cell therapy. He had been diagnosed in 2022 with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of blood cancer. However, he contracted pneumonia due to a weakened immune system which led to his demise.
Being diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer is a distressing situation, both physically and emotionally. These kinds of conditions, besides being extremely rare, also present a challenge to medical experts either in diagnosis or in arriving at an effective method of treatment. The different subtypes of leukaemia, lymphoma, myelofibrosis and multiple myeloma usually require specialized expertise. Fortunately, developments in the field of cancer treatment have significantly increased the chances of survival and the quality of life for patients.
In the case of cancer treatment, it is no longer about giving everyone the same kind of care. Depending on the nature of the problem and the point in the development of the disease, a doctor is in a position to offer several sophisticated treatment plans that suit the patient's age, general condition and their particular genetic makeup. Patients are benefiting from a larger variety of treatments nowadays because researchers are developing new cancer therapies, which are getting closer to perfection.
Chemotherapy is still, for the large part, one of the main treatment methods employed, more so for the type of blood cancers that grow rapidly. Chemotherapy aims to destroy the cancer cells or at least to hinder the cells' growth, and usually, it is combined with some other methods for a more potent effect.
Dr. Vivek Bande, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre at Talegaon in Maharashtra, explains, “Treatment options in the case of rare blood cancers today look very different. When I started out, chemotherapy was one of our only choices. Precision-based therapies have now allowed us to tailor the treatment to a degree that wasn't possible before. By doing genetic tests and molecular diagnostics, one gets to see which therapy would be the most effective for each patient. This way, we can increase a patient's chances of survival and improve their quality of life.”
He adds that a lot of people who were told of the lack of options before are now enjoying the results they get from having immunotherapy treatment.
Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher & Founder of StemRx Hospital explains, "Among the top breakthroughs in blood disorders is CAR T-cell therapy, which had worked for Sam Neill. In this procedure, cancer-fighting killer T-cells are created from the patient's own T-cells in a lab setting to be used against the cancer cells."
MRI scans of certain relapsed and refractory blood cancers have been successfully treated with CAR T-cell therapy when patients were running out of treatment options, he explains. Targeted therapies have also led the way forward in cancer care through selective targeting of certain mutations genes and proteins. “They have been able to provide a higher level of accuracy of treatment with a much lower incidence of serious side effects than with traditional chemotherapy,” he adds.
Also read: What Is CAR T-Cell Therapy? Understanding One of Cancer Care's Biggest Breakthroughs
While CAR T-cell therapy has transformed blood cancer treatment, its widespread use is limited by manufacturing complexity, high costs, and potential toxicities. An emerging approach is cell-free precision oncology, which combines NK cell-derived exosomes, berberine-loaded MSC exosomes, and epigenetic priming to enhance targeted cancer therapy. Although still in the preclinical stage, this strategy shows promise as a safer and more scalable option for improving cancer treatment and minimal residual disease (MRD) control. The development of cellular therapy has brought significant changes in cancer treatment and has led to improvement in the lifespan of the patient, says Dr. Mahajan.
Since each individual cancer patient is different from another, it is a difficult task to make a generalised predictions of how a particular treatment will work on any one person. However, specialists agree that an earlier stage of diagnosis, an earlier stage of referral to a specialised cancer facility, and tailoring individualised cancer treatment all play an important role in changing the lives of cancer patients.
The next few years will be about providing better, personalized care which not only heals but also meets the expectations of individual patients.
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