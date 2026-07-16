ETV Bharat / health

Sam Neill Demise: New Strategies And Therapies Against Rare Blood Disorders

The world lost Jurassic Park star Sam Neill on July 13. In April, Neill had announced that he was cancer-free after undergoing a clinical trial in Australia where he underwent CAR T-cell therapy. He had been diagnosed in 2022 with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of blood cancer. However, he contracted pneumonia due to a weakened immune system which led to his demise.

Being diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer is a distressing situation, both physically and emotionally. These kinds of conditions, besides being extremely rare, also present a challenge to medical experts either in diagnosis or in arriving at an effective method of treatment. The different subtypes of leukaemia, lymphoma, myelofibrosis and multiple myeloma usually require specialized expertise. Fortunately, developments in the field of cancer treatment have significantly increased the chances of survival and the quality of life for patients.

Neill is best known for playing Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic World films (Getty Images)

In the case of cancer treatment, it is no longer about giving everyone the same kind of care. Depending on the nature of the problem and the point in the development of the disease, a doctor is in a position to offer several sophisticated treatment plans that suit the patient's age, general condition and their particular genetic makeup. Patients are benefiting from a larger variety of treatments nowadays because researchers are developing new cancer therapies, which are getting closer to perfection.

Chemotherapy is still, for the large part, one of the main treatment methods employed, more so for the type of blood cancers that grow rapidly. Chemotherapy aims to destroy the cancer cells or at least to hinder the cells' growth, and usually, it is combined with some other methods for a more potent effect.