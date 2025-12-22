ETV Bharat / health

Holiday Heart Syndrome: Doctors See Year-End Spike In Arrhythmias, Cardiologist Explains Why This Happens

There are many things we expect from the holidays: Weight gain, awkward family conversations, nostalgic Christmas carols. What we do not expect is our heart deciding to behave like an overexcited percussionist just when we are trying to relax. Yet, every year, it happens. Doctors have a name for this betrayal: Holiday Heart Syndrome. It refers to your heart responding badly—sometimes alarmingly so—to the excesses of celebration.

As Dr. Jagadesh Madireddi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, explains, “No one wants to think of heart trouble during the holidays, but we do see more cases at the year end.” This is not because hearts have seasonal preferences, but because humans, when given holidays, tend to behave like unsupervised toddlers at a dessert buffet.

The Season of More

The problem begins with a simple, innocent word: more. More food. More salt. More fat. More alcohol. More late nights. More social obligations. More pretending to be cheerful when you are, in fact, operating on fumes and resentment. Festive meals, particularly the kind that arrive in heroic quantities, raise blood pressure and heart rate. Rich food does not ask your cardiovascular system if it is prepared; it simply storms in and rearranges the furniture. Add salt, and blood pressure obligingly climbs.

Alcohol, meanwhile, plays a particularly treacherous role. Dr. Madireddi points out that even one drink can trigger atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm. This is especially true for older adults who already live with AFib and may find themselves in the emergency room after what they believed was a modest indulgence. This is the irony of alcohol: it promises relaxation while sabotaging the very organ responsible for keeping you upright.

Binge Drinking and the Heart’s Protest

Holiday Heart Syndrome is most often linked to binge drinking, which tends to flourish during Christmas and New Year for reasons both cultural and logistical. Alcohol becomes a social lubricant, a professional obligation (“Just one drink with the team”), a family tradition, and occasionally a coping mechanism.