Holi Eye Emergencies: Don’t Let One Splash of Colour Steal Your Vision

If your vision becomes hazy or there is a sharp pain that does not settle in a few minutes, treat it as a medical emergency.

Man playing Holi
Learn what to do if you get gulaal in your eyes while playing Holi (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : February 28, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST

3 Min Read
Holi is that one day when your friends feel legally allowed to attack your face with neon powder. The problem is your clothes can be washed and your skin can handle colour but your eyes are not so forgiving. Every year, hospitals see a spike in eye emergencies during and immediately after Holi.

Dr. Purendra Bhasin, Founder and Director of Ratan Jyoti Netralaya, Gwalior, says, “We see a sudden rise in cases immediately after the celebrations. The most common red flags people must never ignore are sudden blurred vision, severe eye pain, intense redness, excessive watering, light sensitivity, or a persistent foreign body sensation.”

Warning Signs

If your eye:

  • Suddenly can’t see clearly
  • Hurts sharply
  • Turns very red
  • Waters nonstop
  • Becomes sensitive to light
  • Feels like something is stuck inside

What Actually Happens To The Eye?

Representative image
Avoid spraying colour directly at someone's face (PTI)

Synthetic colours can contain chemicals. Some may cause scratches on the cornea (called corneal abrasions). Some may cause chemical burns. Others may trigger infections. Dr. Bhasin explains that these symptoms may indicate a corneal abrasion, chemical injury from synthetic colours, or even infection.

If your vision becomes hazy or there is sharp pain that does not settle within a few minutes, treat it as a medical emergency. Do not wait or “sleep it off.” Do not Google home remedies. Your eyes are not experimental labs.

Rubbing Is The Biggest Mistake

Colour enters the eye. Instinct kicks in and you rub. However, Dr. Bhasin warns, “If colour or any chemical enters the eye, do not rub it under any circumstances. Rubbing can worsen the injury by pushing particles deeper or scratching the cornea.” Think of it like sandpaper. The more you rub, the worse it gets.

What To Do In Emergencies

  1. Go to a clean water source immediately.
  2. Rinse gently with clean, running water or sterile saline.
  3. Continue rinsing for at least 10 to 15 minutes (not just seconds)
  4. Let the water flush the irritant out.

Do not:

  • Use rose water
  • Use random eye drops
  • Use home remedies
  • Pour milk or any “nuskha” into your eyes

If symptoms such as blurred vision, pain, redness continue after washing, consult an eye specialist immediately.

For Contact Lens Users

If you wear contact lenses, Holi is not your day. Dr. Bhasin advises extra caution for people using lenses. It is best to avoid wearing contact lenses while playing Holi. Colours and dust can get trapped between the lens and the cornea. This increases the risk of scratches and infections. Imagine coloured powder sitting inside your eye, stuck under plastic.

If you are wearing lenses and colour enters your eye:

  1. Remove the lenses immediately.
  2. Rinse your eyes thoroughly with clean water or saline.
  3. Do not put the lenses back in.

Go to an eye specialist urgently if:

  • Vision is blurred and doesn’t clear after washing
  • There is severe or increasing pain
  • Light becomes unbearable
  • Redness spreads
  • There is discharge in the eyes

Tips To Prevent Eye Emergencies

  • Wear protective glasses if possible.
  • Use natural colours.
  • Avoid throwing colour directly into someone’s face.
  • Keep clean water nearby.

As Dr. Bhasin says, “Prevention, awareness, and prompt care are key to ensuring that the festival remains safe and enjoyable for your eyes.” Play hard. Celebrate fully but protect your vision.

