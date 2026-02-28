ETV Bharat / health

Holi Eye Emergencies: Don’t Let One Splash of Colour Steal Your Vision

Learn what to do if you get gulaal in your eyes while playing Holi ( Getty Images )

Holi is that one day when your friends feel legally allowed to attack your face with neon powder. The problem is your clothes can be washed and your skin can handle colour but your eyes are not so forgiving. Every year, hospitals see a spike in eye emergencies during and immediately after Holi.

Dr. Purendra Bhasin, Founder and Director of Ratan Jyoti Netralaya, Gwalior, says, “We see a sudden rise in cases immediately after the celebrations. The most common red flags people must never ignore are sudden blurred vision, severe eye pain, intense redness, excessive watering, light sensitivity, or a persistent foreign body sensation.”

Warning Signs

If your eye:

Suddenly can’t see clearly

Hurts sharply

Turns very red

Waters nonstop

Becomes sensitive to light

Feels like something is stuck inside

What Actually Happens To The Eye?

Avoid spraying colour directly at someone's face (PTI)

Synthetic colours can contain chemicals. Some may cause scratches on the cornea (called corneal abrasions). Some may cause chemical burns. Others may trigger infections. Dr. Bhasin explains that these symptoms may indicate a corneal abrasion, chemical injury from synthetic colours, or even infection.

If your vision becomes hazy or there is sharp pain that does not settle within a few minutes, treat it as a medical emergency. Do not wait or “sleep it off.” Do not Google home remedies. Your eyes are not experimental labs.