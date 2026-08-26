ETV Bharat / health

HIV Prevention Injection | CDSCO Exempts Dr Reddy's And Mcure Pharmaceuticals From Phase 3 Clinical Trials

Hyderabad: Injectable Lencapavir, which prevents HIV infection, is soon to enter the Indian market. The vaccine is recommended twice a year to prevent the spread of HIV-1 through sexual contact in adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kg who are at high risk for HIV.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has decided to exempt Dr. Reddy's and Mcure Pharmaceuticals from Phase III clinical trials and bioequivalence studies to enable domestic production and sale of this injectable drug.

The committee approved these proposals in a meeting held this month. These companies have been directed to collect and submit efficacy data through post-marketing phase-4 clinical trials.