HIV Prevention Injection | CDSCO Exempts Dr Reddy's And Mcure Pharmaceuticals From Phase 3 Clinical Trials
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has submitted proposals seeking permission to manufacture and sell this injection in the country
Published : August 26, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Injectable Lencapavir, which prevents HIV infection, is soon to enter the Indian market. The vaccine is recommended twice a year to prevent the spread of HIV-1 through sexual contact in adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kg who are at high risk for HIV.
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has decided to exempt Dr. Reddy's and Mcure Pharmaceuticals from Phase III clinical trials and bioequivalence studies to enable domestic production and sale of this injectable drug.
The committee approved these proposals in a meeting held this month. These companies have been directed to collect and submit efficacy data through post-marketing phase-4 clinical trials.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has submitted proposals seeking permission to manufacture and sell this injection in the country with a dosage capacity of 463.5 mg/1.5 ml. It explained the reasons for exclusion from domestic clinical-3 trials and studies.
Encure has also submitted similar proposals. Within three months of receiving marketing approvals, the two companies will submit Phase-IV study plans to CDSCO.
A person has to spend about 28,000 dollars (about Rs.26.60 lakhs) a year for the branded medicine sold by Gilead Sciences in America. Indian generic companies can provide it for just $40 (roughly Rs.3,800) per person per year. Its final price in India depends on the decision of the respective companies.
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