ETV Bharat / health

Visual Explainer: All You Need To Know About High BP, Known Medically As Hypertension

Most of us don’t think much about high BP until the numbers on a blood pressure machine suddenly say otherwise. The truth is, hypertension (the medical term for high blood pressure) is one of the most common health problems in the world, and one of the easiest to ignore. You can wake up, go to work, answer emails, eat your lunch, complain about traffic, and still have dangerously high blood pressure without even realising it.

Hypertension is one of the most significant global health challenges faced to date – affecting an estimated 1.4 billion people worldwide. It is a leading risk factor for cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease and causes memory problems, contributing to millions of preventable deaths each year. The prevalence of hypertension has significantly increased from 66 million cases in 1990 to over 1.28 billion cases in 2019, representing a 115% increase over three decades. Given the higher rates of hypertension in low and middle-income countries, these trends raise further concerns around already growing health inequalities.

What makes hypertension particularly tricky is that it often develops silently over the course of years. Many people assume they would “feel something” if their blood pressure is high. But that is not how it works. Doctors often call hypertension a “silent killer,” and while that phrase sounds dramatic, it is unfortunately accurate. Left untreated, high blood pressure can damage the heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes.