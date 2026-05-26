Visual Explainer: All You Need To Know About High BP, Known Medically As Hypertension
Learn how blood pressure is measured, the counts for high BP, hypertension diagnosis, medication and management.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST
Most of us don’t think much about high BP until the numbers on a blood pressure machine suddenly say otherwise. The truth is, hypertension (the medical term for high blood pressure) is one of the most common health problems in the world, and one of the easiest to ignore. You can wake up, go to work, answer emails, eat your lunch, complain about traffic, and still have dangerously high blood pressure without even realising it.
Hypertension is one of the most significant global health challenges faced to date – affecting an estimated 1.4 billion people worldwide. It is a leading risk factor for cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease and causes memory problems, contributing to millions of preventable deaths each year. The prevalence of hypertension has significantly increased from 66 million cases in 1990 to over 1.28 billion cases in 2019, representing a 115% increase over three decades. Given the higher rates of hypertension in low and middle-income countries, these trends raise further concerns around already growing health inequalities.
What makes hypertension particularly tricky is that it often develops silently over the course of years. Many people assume they would “feel something” if their blood pressure is high. But that is not how it works. Doctors often call hypertension a “silent killer,” and while that phrase sounds dramatic, it is unfortunately accurate. Left untreated, high blood pressure can damage the heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes.
More Indians in their 30s and 40s are being diagnosed today than ever before. Long work hours, stress, poor sleep, high salt intake, ultra-processed foods, smoking, alcohol, lack of exercise, weight gain, and even screen-heavy lifestyles are all playing a role. Add irregular meals, endless deadlines, and weekend binge habits, and you have the perfect storm for rising blood pressure. Obesity is another risk factor for hypertension. Being overweight causes sleep apnea, a condition where sleep often gets disrupted. Sleep apnea further increases BP. You should also keep a check on your waistline. Too much weight around the waist increases the risk of hypertension.
However, relying on symptoms alone is risky because many people with hypertension feel absolutely normal. This is why you need to learn about high BP whether you are perfectly healthy or stressed, whether you are 27 or 72 years old. Read through our visual explainer for an informative introduction that covers everything from categories of blood pressure levels to diagnosis and monitoring of high BP:
References:
- https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/hypertension
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7450770/
- https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0319274
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- The New Face of High Blood Pressure in India: Why Even Healthy-Looking People In Their 30s Are At Risk | World Hypertension Day 2026
- You’ve Had A Baby. Why Is Your BP Suddenly High? Understanding Postpartum Hypertension And The Red Flags At Home