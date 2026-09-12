ETV Bharat / health

Beyond Digestion: The Hidden Power Of The Gut In Ageing, Immunity And Cancer Care

The gut does much more than digest food. It plays an important role in immunity, metabolism and overall health. As science unravels the complex world of the gut microbiome, its growing links to ageing, inflammation and cancer treatment are raising new questions about personalised healthcare. Yet, much of this emerging science is still evolving.

For a 48-year-old breast cancer survivor from Mumbai, food became a very different experience during chemotherapy. Her appetite changed, and she struggled with digestion, including bloating and an upset stomach. Even familiar foods became unappealing. She began eating smaller, simpler meals. She also included curd and other probiotic foods in her diet.

“I cannot say these changes had any role in treating my cancer, but I felt better when my digestion was under control,” said the cancer survivor. “The experience made me realise how closely gut health and overall wellbeing are connected, especially when the body is under the stress of cancer treatment. Today, I pay far more attention to my diet and gut health than I did before my cancer journey.”

How Does The Gut Change As We Age?

“As we get older, the variety of bacteria in our gut often decreases. We may lose some 'good' bacteria that turn fibre into butyrate, which helps keep the lining of the colon healthy. Less butyrate can weaken this protective barrier. But healthy ageing does not mean having the same gut bacteria as everyone else. A large study of people aged 18-101 found that those who aged well developed increasingly unique gut microbiomes, especially from their 40s and 50s. The goal is not to have the gut of a 25-year-old, but to keep your gut healthy and functioning well,” explained Dr. Prasun Chatterjee, Geriatric Medicine & Longevity Medicine Expert at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

A weaker gut barrier can allow bacterial substances to enter the bloodstream and trigger low-level, long-term inflammation, known as “inflammaging.” This may contribute to frailty, muscle loss, heart disease and weaker vaccine responses. He said the encouraging part is that some changes attributed to ageing are actually linked to diet, fewer teeth, less physical activity and multiple medications. Many of these factors can be improved.

An unhealthy gut is a factor in chronic inflammation (Getty Images)

The Gut-Immunity Connection

Said Dr. Chatterjee, “The gut and immune system are closely connected. The gut lining acts as a protective barrier, where a thin layer of cells holds back a couple of kilograms of bacteria, while immune cells just beneath it help monitor what is happening inside.”

An unhealthy gut can contribute to chronic, low-level inflammation. When fibre-digesting bacteria decline, less butyrate is produced, potentially weakening the gut barrier and allowing bacterial fragments to enter the bloodstream and mildly activate the immune system. Over time, this inflammation may be linked to heart disease, diabetes, fatty liver and muscle weakness. The process is usually silent, so you may not notice any symptoms. There is also no single test that can confirm it. A lab result only becomes meaningful when doctors consider it along with other tests, symptoms and the overall health picture.

Added Dr. Harit K. Chaturvedi, CEO & Clinical Head, Apollo Oncology Network, “Studies show a close link between the gut microbiome and the immune system, with gut bacteria influencing immune responses throughout the body. The microbiome can therefore affect how effectively the body fights tumours and how well a patient responds to modern immunotherapies.”

He noted that a large proportion of the body’s antibody-producing immune cells are located in the gut. However, the microbiome does not travel to tumours in organs such as the kidney or lungs. Instead, the bacteria release chemical messengers called metabolites into the bloodstream, which can influence immune activity throughout the body.

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