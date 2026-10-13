ETV Bharat / health

Can Late-Night Meals and Large Portions Make Hiatus Hernia Symptoms Worse?

A large meal just before bed is bad news for your digestive system ( Getty Images )

If you have a hiatus hernia, late-night meals, oversized portions and the habit of lying down immediately after dinner can make acid reflux worse. The good news is that a few changes to your routine may help. The catch is that not every case can be fixed by giving up spicy food or promising to eat dinner earlier.

“A hiatus hernia occurs when part of the stomach pushes upwards through an opening in the diaphragm into the chest. The diaphragm is the muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen and plays a role in breathing,” explains Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker, Bariatric, Laparoscopic and Hernia Surgeon, MetaHeal clinic, Mumbai.

Symptoms Of A Hiatus Hernia

Dr. Bhasker adds that some people with a hiatus hernia experience no symptoms at all. Others develop heartburn, acidity, regurgitation, bloating, chest discomfort or difficulty swallowing. In many cases, these symptoms are associated with gastro-oesophageal reflux, in which stomach contents flow back into the oesophagus, the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach.

The problem is not necessarily the food you eat. It is also about how much you eat, when you eat it and what you do afterwards.

Why Late Night Dinners Are Bad For You

Large meals can increase pressure on the stomach. When you eat a heavy meal, the stomach expands. This can make reflux more likely, particularly in people who already have problems with the barrier that normally prevents stomach contents from flowing backwards. The result may be heartburn, bloating or that unpleasant sensation of food or liquid coming back up.

Late night street food crawls will have you paying a heavy price later (Getty Images)

Lying down too soon can make reflux worse. Gravity helps keep stomach contents down when you are upright. Once you lie flat after a meal, that assistance disappears. For people prone to night-time reflux, finishing dinner at least three hours before going to bed is a useful starting point.

Certain foods may trigger symptoms. Fried and high-fat foods, chocolate, caffeine, spicy dishes, tomatoes and citrus fruits can aggravate reflux in some people. But there is no universal list of forbidden foods. If coffee causes trouble for you but tomatoes do not, your own experience matters more than a generic diet chart.

Eating quickly can add to the discomfort. Rushing through a meal, eating excessively large portions and continuing long after you feel full can contribute to bloating and discomfort. Smaller meals, slower eating and thorough chewing may help.

It Is Not Always Just Acidity