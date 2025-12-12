ETV Bharat / health

Hernias Are Increasing Among Younger Desk Workers, Doctors Explain Why

If you thought hernias were something only heavy-lifters, athletes, or construction workers had to worry about, here’s the surprising truth: a growing number of hernia patients today are people who sit at desks all day. Doctors across India are now reporting more hernias among IT professionals, corporate employees, writers, designers, and anyone whose workday revolves around long hours parked in front of a laptop.

It sounds counterintuitive. How can doing “less physical work” lead to a problem people associate with overexertion? The answer lies in what prolonged sitting does to the body: especially the muscles that hold your abdomen together.

The Posture-Obesity-Sedentary Loop

Wrong vs right posture for the desk (ETV Bharat)

Most of us spend 8-12 hours a day sitting. And not the healthy kind of sitting — we’re hunched over screens, leaning forward, rounding our backs, and leaving our core muscles mostly unused.

According to Dr. Rajesh Sharma, Director – General Surgery, Minimal Access & Bariatric Surgery at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, this is exactly where the problem begins: “Prolonged sitting weakens the core muscles and places chronic strain on the abdominal wall. Sedentary habits lead to weight gain, poor posture, and increased intra-abdominal pressure; conditions that significantly elevate hernia risk even in people who do very little physical labour.”

The cycle looks something like this: