The ‘Wait and Watch’ Approach May Not Be Safe For Hernias, Says Hernia Surgeon

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, Consultant Bariatric, Hernia and Laparoscopic Surgeon, MetaHeal - Laparoscopy and Bariatric Surgery Centre, Mumbai; Saifee, Apollo, and Namaha Hospitals, Mumbai has years of experience with hernia patients. She says, “Both strangulated and incarcerated hernias are considered medical emergencies. They require emergency surgery. Because of this reason, doctors recommend surgery for all hernias whether complicated or uncomplicated.”

Hernias can affect both children and adults. Some hernias tend to be painful while others are not. The objective for hernia surgery is to provide the best and strongest repair with minimal chance of recurrence and the least possible discomfort with a quick recovery.

Surgery is recommended even when it doesn’t pose any threat to the patient. Surgery is required for a hernia because it does not heal on its own, often worsens over time, and can cause life-threatening complications like strangulation (trapped tissue with no blood supply), bowel obstruction, and severe pain. The surgical procedure is done to return the organ to its original place. Usually, a mesh is applied over the defect to give it extra strength.

Hernia Treatment

“Hernia surgery can be done by either the open method or laparoscopically,” says Dr Bhasker. After undergoing a hernia surgery, a patient is usually able to go home 36 to 72 hours. In most cases, patients usually go home the same day of the surgery. She explains how the procedure is conducted.

Open hernia repair

Before the surgery, the patient receives a local or spinal anesthesia, which numbs the lower part of the body. General anesthesia is rarely needed. The surgeon makes an incision at the site. After dissection, the surgeon either ties the hernia off or gently pushes it back to place or completely removes it. After that, stitches are used to close the weak area of the muscle, where the hernia had pushed through. Generally, a mesh is placed to provide additional support. The mesh prevents the hernia from recurring. Open surgery is now performed rarely and is reserved for very large or complex recurrent hernias.

Laparoscopic hernia repair

Laparoscopic hernia repair is generally performed under general anaesthesia. In laparoscopic hernia repair, the surgeon inflates the abdomen with carbon dioxide. This assists the surgeon in having a better view of the organs. Then a few sub-centimeter incisions are made, which provide access to the abdomen. The laparoscope guides the doctors as they repair the hernia. In most cases, doctors use a mesh while repairing the hernia. Most hernias can now be repaired by the laparoscopic technique.

Recovery after laparoscopic hernia surgery is usually faster. Research has revealed that most patients resume their normal activities a week earlier. This can now also be done through Robotic Surgery. It provides better view and is ergonomically more friendly for the surgeon. Robotic surgery can be quite useful for complex hernias. However, the type of surgery you require depends mostly on the size and type of the hernia and its location. In addition, the doctors usually consider the patient’s age, health, and lifestyle before recommending the type of surgery.

