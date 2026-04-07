ETV Bharat / health

Heavy School Bags Are Causing Everything From Poor Posture To Curved Spines In Children, Warn Specialists

If you visit any school in India at 7:45 in the morning, you will see a familiar scene. Children walking through the gate. Some chatting. Some half-asleep. But look closely at something else. Look at their bags. For many children, the school bag looks less like a backpack and more like a small travel suitcase that accidentally attached itself to a human being. A Class 4 student often carries textbooks, notebooks, a water bottle, lunch box, pencil case, and sometimes an entire stationery shop just in case. Now imagine this load on a body that is still growing!

On World Health Day 2026, doctors are raising a simple but important question: Are our children literally carrying too much weight to school?

The Growing Problem of Heavy School Bags

Let’s start with a basic fact. Doctors say a school bag should ideally weigh no more than 10-15% of a child’s body weight. That means if a child weighs 30 kg, their bag should not be heavier than about 3 to 4.5 kg. Sounds reasonable. Except that in reality, many children carry far more than that.

According to Dr Akshay Hari, Consultant – Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery at Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru, heavy school bags can put enormous stress on a child’s body. “Heavy school bags can put too much pressure on a child’s growing spine and muscles, leading to pain and long-term posture problems. When children carry bags that are too heavy, their body naturally leans forward to balance the weight, which strains the neck, shoulders and lower back,” he explains.

Over time, this strain can cause muscle fatigue, poor posture and even changes in the natural curve of the spine. Children often don’t realise something is wrong until the pain begins.

Children often don’t realise something is wrong until the pain begins (Getty Images)

Why Children’s Spines Are More Vulnerable

Adults sometimes underestimate how delicate a child’s body actually is. Think of the spine as a flexible structure made up of bones, muscles and ligaments that are still developing during childhood. If you repeatedly overload that structure, it begins to adapt in unhealthy ways.