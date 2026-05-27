ETV Bharat / health

You Are Hydrating Enough But Are You Protecting Your Eyes In The Heat? An Eye Specialist Explains How Extreme Heatwaves Affect Eye Health

Heatwaves in summer can cause anything from dry eyes to blurry vision to reflex watering ( Getty Images )

We obsess over dehydration, sunscreen, heatstroke, and electrolyte drinks in summer. But there is one body part most people forget in this annual survival exercise: the eyes. We tend to think of vision problems as something gradual, inevitable, and mostly age-related. Cataracts are for older people. Dry eyes are from too much screen time. Eye irritation? Maybe dust. Yet according to ophthalmologists, India’s increasingly brutal heatwaves are becoming an environmental threat to ocular health. Think of your eyes as high-performance biological equipment. Like a sports car, they function best under balanced conditions. However, the change in moisture and temperature Dry Eyes During heatwaves, rising temperatures and reduced humidity create a perfect storm for eye irritation and damage. Says Dr Roshan Colaco, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital in Sanpada, “The ocular surface is highly sensitive to temperature, humidity, ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and airborne pollutants. During heatwaves, elevated ambient temperatures and reduced humidity accelerate tear film evaporation, destabilising the lipid layer and leading to evaporative dry eye disease.” The result is a cluster of symptoms many people dismiss as “just irritation”: burning sensation, redness, blurry or fluctuating vision, excessive watering (ironically), sensitivity to light, and the nagging feeling that something is stuck inside the eye. Opt for UV400-protective sunglasses (IANS Photos) Reflex Watering One of the strangest side effects of dry eyes is reflex watering. In other words, eyes can feel dry and watery simultaneously. It sounds contradictory, but the body often overcompensates when the eye surface becomes irritated. Says Dr Colaco, “Studies in India have already shown that climatic conditions and occupational exposure significantly influence the prevalence of dry eye disease.” So, where you work and how much heat you face matters more than you think. Construction workers, traffic police personnel, delivery staff, farmers, and anyone working outdoors are effectively running a daily stress test on their eyes during extreme summer months.