You Are Hydrating Enough But Are You Protecting Your Eyes In The Heat? An Eye Specialist Explains How Extreme Heatwaves Affect Eye Health
Increasingly brutal heatwaves are becoming an environmental threat to eye health.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
We obsess over dehydration, sunscreen, heatstroke, and electrolyte drinks in summer. But there is one body part most people forget in this annual survival exercise: the eyes. We tend to think of vision problems as something gradual, inevitable, and mostly age-related. Cataracts are for older people. Dry eyes are from too much screen time. Eye irritation? Maybe dust.
Yet according to ophthalmologists, India’s increasingly brutal heatwaves are becoming an environmental threat to ocular health. Think of your eyes as high-performance biological equipment. Like a sports car, they function best under balanced conditions. However, the change in moisture and temperature
Dry Eyes
During heatwaves, rising temperatures and reduced humidity create a perfect storm for eye irritation and damage. Says Dr Roshan Colaco, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital in Sanpada, “The ocular surface is highly sensitive to temperature, humidity, ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and airborne pollutants. During heatwaves, elevated ambient temperatures and reduced humidity accelerate tear film evaporation, destabilising the lipid layer and leading to evaporative dry eye disease.”
The result is a cluster of symptoms many people dismiss as “just irritation”: burning sensation, redness, blurry or fluctuating vision, excessive watering (ironically), sensitivity to light, and the nagging feeling that something is stuck inside the eye.
Reflex Watering
One of the strangest side effects of dry eyes is reflex watering. In other words, eyes can feel dry and watery simultaneously. It sounds contradictory, but the body often overcompensates when the eye surface becomes irritated. Says Dr Colaco, “Studies in India have already shown that climatic conditions and occupational exposure significantly influence the prevalence of dry eye disease.” So, where you work and how much heat you face matters more than you think. Construction workers, traffic police personnel, delivery staff, farmers, and anyone working outdoors are effectively running a daily stress test on their eyes during extreme summer months.
Now, for the less visible but potentially more serious issue: ultraviolet radiation. Heatwaves are not only hotter; they are often brighter. Increased UV exposure creates oxidative stress within eye tissues, affecting structures such as the cornea, conjunctiva, retina, and the eye’s natural lens.
Long-term cumulative UV exposure has been linked with cataract formation, pterygium (an abnormal growth on the eye surface), and possibly even age-related macular degeneration. UV-B rays are particularly problematic because of the photochemical damage they can inflict on lens proteins and surface cells. The problem in India is that eye protection still has a branding issue. People wear sunglasses for fashion, selfies, or celebrity imitation. But medically speaking, a good pair of UV400-protective sunglasses is less of an accessory and more of a survival tool.
The Triple Threat Nobody Talks About
Summer eye stress in India is rarely caused by heat alone. Heatwaves often coincide with dust storms, poor air quality, dehydration, and excessive reliance on air-conditioning. Together, these create what might be called an “ocular ambush”.
Dust and airborne pollutants can trigger allergic conjunctivitis — the maddening itchiness and redness many people assume is seasonal allergy. Pollution can also worsen inflammation around the oil-producing glands in the eyelids, called Meibomian glands (which are essential for tear stability). Then there is air-conditioning, the modern paradox. You escape the heat indoors only to sit directly under artificially cooled, dry air for eight hours while staring at screens and forgetting to blink. Reduced blinking during screen use further destabilises the tear film, worsening dryness.
So yes, your office may technically be cooler than outside, but your eyes may still be losing. Children and senior citizens remain especially vulnerable. Kids spend time outdoors without adequate eye protection, while ageing eyes naturally struggle more with lubrication and UV resilience.
Five-Minute Heatwave Eye Protocol
- Prevention is surprisingly low-tech. Dehydration affects tear production, so drinking adequate water becomes part of eye care.
- Invest in UV400-protective sunglasses. Not tinted plastic bought impulsively from a roadside stall.
- If you work or travel in dusty environments, protective eyewear becomes essential. Dust particles are not merely irritating but also actively inflame the ocular surface.
- Blink intentionally during screen time. It sounds absurdly simple, but conscious blinking helps restore tear film balance. Most people blink less while using phones and laptops, essentially running their eyes on low lubrication mode.
- Preservative-free lubricating eye drops can help support moisture and reduce irritation, particularly during prolonged heat exposure.
Dr. Colaco stresses on early recognition of symptoms and timely ophthalmic evaluation. Persistent redness, burning, blurred vision, or sensitivity to light should not simply be dismissed as “summer problems.”
References:
- https://www.cureus.com/articles/393961-climate-change-and-its-impact-on-ocular-health-a-systematic-review#!/
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11356-023-25591-8
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