Heatwaves At Night May Be Harming Your Body More Than Hot Afternoons
You survived the daytime heat, but what happens when your body never cools down at night? Senior physician Dr. Somnath Gupta explains.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Imagine you decide to run a marathon every day. Not once, but repeatedly. Your body somehow survives the effort, but at night, instead of sleeping and repairing itself, someone taps you on the shoulder every 30 minutes and says, “Keep running.” Eventually, something breaks. This is, in many ways, what extreme nighttime heat does to the human body.
Most people fear the daytime heatwave: the brutal afternoon sun, shimmering roads, the feeling that stepping outdoors is equivalent to volunteering for punishment. But increasingly, researchers and physicians are warning about a more dangerous threat: nights that never cool down. Daytime heat stresses the body and nighttime heat prevents it from recovering.
Your Body Is Designed to Cool Down At Night
At night, your system begins a complex sequence of repair. Core temperature drops. Metabolic activity slows. Heart rate decreases. Stress hormones decline. The cardiovascular system gets a chance to breathe, figuratively speaking. This cooling process is biological maintenance.
According to Dr. Somnath Gupta, Clinical Director and Senior Consultant Physician & Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, cooler nighttime temperatures normally help the body release stored heat through sweating and increased blood flow to the skin and vital organs, including the heart. “Heart rate and stress hormone levels gradually decrease during sleep, allowing physiological recovery,” he explains.
But what happens when the repair shop overheats?
The Problem With Nights That Stay Hot
When nights remain excessively hot and humid, the body keeps fighting to cool itself even during sleep. Instead of switching into recovery mode, it stays trapped in survival mode. Imagine trying to charge your phone while simultaneously running 10 battery-draining apps. Technically, charging is happening. Practically? You wake up with 32% battery.
Dr. Gupta explains that persistently high nighttime temperatures disrupt the body’s ability to lower core temperature, restore cardiovascular balance, and regulate metabolism. So, you have persistent sweating, dehydration, higher cortisol levels and reduced nervous system recovery. Your body wakes up tired, stressed, dehydrated, and more fragile than it was yesterday. Now repeat this for five nights or more. Suddenly, heat is no longer discomfort. It becomes cumulative stress.
Nighttime Heat Can Be More Dangerous
Here is the counterintuitive part. Many people assume daytime heat is worse because it feels more dramatic. The sun is visible. Sweat pours instantly. You know you are uncomfortable. At night, you may not even realise your body is under stress. You simply toss and turn, wake repeatedly, feel strangely tired the next morning, maybe mildly dizzy or irritable, drink extra coffee, and carry on. But internally, your system has spent the entire night working overtime.
Dr. Gupta notes that the absence of nighttime cooling can significantly increase the risk of heat exhaustion, cardiac stress, dehydration, worsening chronic illnesses, and in some cases, heat stroke. The danger comes from accumulation. One hot night is irritating. Several consecutive hot nights become physiologically exhausting. It is the difference between one skipped workout and chronic sleep deprivation. Eventually, the system revolts.
Symptoms Most People Ignore
One reason nighttime heat is dangerous is that its warning signs look deceptively ordinary.
- Fatigue
- Poor sleep
- Headaches
- Restlessness
- A dry throat
- Muscle cramps
- Feeling thirsty
- Palpitations
- Light-headedness
- Nausea
Many people blame these symptoms on stress, poor sleep, work burnout, or “just summer.” But Dr. Gupta warns that these can actually be early signs of nighttime heat stress or heat exhaustion.
In vulnerable individuals, the signs can escalate quickly.
Signs of Heat Exhaustion:
- Confusion
- Irritability
- Sudden weakness
- Altered mental state
- Fainting
- Breathing difficulty
At that stage, immediate medical care becomes necessary because heat-related complications (including heat stroke) may already be developing. The scary thing about heat illness is how quickly it can move from mild discomfort to emergency.
Who Is Most At Risk?
Not everyone experiences heat equally. Some bodies absorb risk faster than others. According to Dr. Gupta, the most vulnerable groups include:
- Infants and young children
- Adults over 60
- People with diabetes
- Individuals with heart disease
- Kidney or liver disease patients
- Pregnant women
- People with respiratory illness
- Outdoor workers exposed to heat all day
- Individuals without access to fans, coolers, or air conditioning
- Older adults face a particularly difficult challenge.
Ageing weakens temperature regulation. Sweating becomes less efficient. Thirst sensation declines. Recovery from dehydration slows dramatically. For someone managing diabetes or heart disease, extreme heat becomes even more dangerous because the body is already working harder than usual. Add poor sleep and dehydration into the equation, and things become complicated quickly. Certain medications can worsen heat intolerance too including blood pressure medicines, psychiatric medications, and diuretics.
Summer Dinner Mistake
Most people unintentionally sabotage themselves at night with heavy dinners, fried foods, late-night cheese overload, rich curries, or alcohol. All of this increases metabolic heat production.
Dr. Gupta specifically advises avoiding oily foods, fried items, bakery products, butter, cheese, ghee, and alcohol late at night during periods of extreme heat. The reason is that digestion itself generates heat. If your room already feels like a badly ventilated pressure cooker, asking your body to process a heavy midnight feast is poor timing. Summer recovery demands lighter meals.
How To Sleep Smarter During A Night Heatwave
If you cannot control the weather, control the environment. Dr. Gupta suggests:
- Drink water throughout the day rather than chugging water just before bed.
- Use fans, coolers, or air conditioning where possible. Keep the windows open
- Use the wet cloth cooling method.
- Wear loose cotton clothes
- Don't exercise or do strenuous activities at night
- Drink ORS solution if you have been sweating too much
- Most importantly, check on vulnerable family members.
Climate experts increasingly point to a new reality: nighttime temperatures are rising faster than before. And hot nights remove something essential from the equation: recovery. This is why nighttime heatwaves deserve more attention than they get.
Also read:
- Summer Is Not Normal Anymore: The Lifestyle Impact Of Extreme Heat And How To Beat It | A Pictorial Guide
- Tan To Trouble, The Many Risks Of Summer Sun Exposure To Your Skin
- Expert Tips To Prevent Malaria In The Summer Season
- Is Your Stomach Uneasy In The Summer Heat? Here Are the Foods And Drinks You Should Consume For Smooth Digestion