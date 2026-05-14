ETV Bharat / health

Heatwaves At Night May Be Harming Your Body More Than Hot Afternoons

Imagine you decide to run a marathon every day. Not once, but repeatedly. Your body somehow survives the effort, but at night, instead of sleeping and repairing itself, someone taps you on the shoulder every 30 minutes and says, “Keep running.” Eventually, something breaks. This is, in many ways, what extreme nighttime heat does to the human body.

Most people fear the daytime heatwave: the brutal afternoon sun, shimmering roads, the feeling that stepping outdoors is equivalent to volunteering for punishment. But increasingly, researchers and physicians are warning about a more dangerous threat: nights that never cool down. Daytime heat stresses the body and nighttime heat prevents it from recovering.

Your Body Is Designed to Cool Down At Night

At night, your system begins a complex sequence of repair. Core temperature drops. Metabolic activity slows. Heart rate decreases. Stress hormones decline. The cardiovascular system gets a chance to breathe, figuratively speaking. This cooling process is biological maintenance.

According to Dr. Somnath Gupta, Clinical Director and Senior Consultant Physician & Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, cooler nighttime temperatures normally help the body release stored heat through sweating and increased blood flow to the skin and vital organs, including the heart. “Heart rate and stress hormone levels gradually decrease during sleep, allowing physiological recovery,” he explains.

But what happens when the repair shop overheats?

The Problem With Nights That Stay Hot

When nights remain excessively hot and humid, the body keeps fighting to cool itself even during sleep. Instead of switching into recovery mode, it stays trapped in survival mode. Imagine trying to charge your phone while simultaneously running 10 battery-draining apps. Technically, charging is happening. Practically? You wake up with 32% battery.

Dr. Gupta explains that persistently high nighttime temperatures disrupt the body’s ability to lower core temperature, restore cardiovascular balance, and regulate metabolism. So, you have persistent sweating, dehydration, higher cortisol levels and reduced nervous system recovery. Your body wakes up tired, stressed, dehydrated, and more fragile than it was yesterday. Now repeat this for five nights or more. Suddenly, heat is no longer discomfort. It becomes cumulative stress.

Consecutive hot nights become physiologically exhausting (Getty Images)

Nighttime Heat Can Be More Dangerous

Here is the counterintuitive part. Many people assume daytime heat is worse because it feels more dramatic. The sun is visible. Sweat pours instantly. You know you are uncomfortable. At night, you may not even realise your body is under stress. You simply toss and turn, wake repeatedly, feel strangely tired the next morning, maybe mildly dizzy or irritable, drink extra coffee, and carry on. But internally, your system has spent the entire night working overtime.

Dr. Gupta notes that the absence of nighttime cooling can significantly increase the risk of heat exhaustion, cardiac stress, dehydration, worsening chronic illnesses, and in some cases, heat stroke. The danger comes from accumulation. One hot night is irritating. Several consecutive hot nights become physiologically exhausting. It is the difference between one skipped workout and chronic sleep deprivation. Eventually, the system revolts.