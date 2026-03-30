ETV Bharat / health

Heat Stroke vs Heat Exhaustion: Know The Difference That Could Save A Life

It’s 2:30 in the afternoon. The sun is blasting down like it has a personal grudge against you. The road looks like it’s melting, the air feels like someone left the oven open, and you’ve just walked 10 minutes on the street. You feel tired. Your head aches. You’re sweating like you just ran a marathon. Most people say one thing: “Arre, just sun fatigue.”

They drink some water, sit under a fan, and carry on with their day. But sometimes, what we casually call sun fatigue could actually be the early stage of something more serious. Two heat-related illnesses dominate the summer months: heat exhaustion and heat stroke. People often confuse them. Many think they are the same thing. They are not. One is a warning sign. The other is a medical emergency. Knowing the difference can literally save a life.

India’s Summers Are Getting Hotter

Doctors and weathermen across India are noticing something worrying. Summers are becoming harsher. Heat waves are more frequent. Temperatures are rising earlier in the season and staying high for longer especially in cities like Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

According to Dr Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, “Summer temperatures have risen sharply, resulting in an increase in heat-related diseases. But most people misunderstand heat stroke completely.”

Many people imagine heat stroke as something dramatic. Someone collapses. They lose consciousness. Everyone panics. But that’s not always how it begins. “Many people think heat stroke happens only in extreme situations like organ failure or sudden collapse,” says Dr Gude. “In reality, it can start slowly and may already involve early brain dysfunction before dramatic symptoms appear.” In simple terms: your brain may already be in trouble before you realise anything serious is happening. That’s why understanding the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke is so important.

What Is Heat Exhaustion?

Replenish fluids and essential salts often (ETV Bharat)

Think of heat exhaustion as your body’s warning alarm. Your body works very hard to maintain its temperature around 37°C. When you’re exposed to intense heat, it tries to cool itself mainly by sweating. But when sweating becomes excessive, the body loses water and essential salts. This is when heat exhaustion begins. Symptoms include heavy sweating, extreme tiredness, headache, nausea, muscle cramps, light-headedness and weakness. You might feel drained, dizzy and uncomfortable too.