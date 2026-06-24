ETV Bharat / health

As Monsoon Begins, New Study Warns Of Deadly Heat-Rain Double Threat

The countries that have contributed the least to global warming are bearing its heaviest costs. This is the stark reality at the heart of a new study on the Indian monsoon, published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences. As India grapples with record heat and a delayed monsoon, the research paints a sobering picture: climate change is creating a deadly “dual threat” of extreme humid heat and catastrophic rainfall while simultaneously offering a powerful new tool to predict the monsoon up to two years in advance.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast above-normal heatwave days for June across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, and other states. With the monsoon delayed, experts warn of a “Great June Weather Clash”: extreme heat and high humidity combining to create dangerous “feels-like” temperatures, even as severe thunderstorms and erratic rainfall threaten other regions.

The Dual Threat

The research, led by Prof. B. N. Goswami of Gauhati University, highlights a critical and under-recognized danger: humid heat stress. The study is included in a WCRP Monsoon Panel Special Issue on Global and Regional Monsoons. During the monsoon season, the number of days when the “feels-like” temperature exceeds 45°C is about 10 times higher than the number of extremely hot dry days before the monsoon. This makes humid heat a “silent killer”: it severely limits the body's ability to cool itself and can be deadly even at seemingly manageable temperatures.

The danger is compounded. While extreme rainfall events are becoming more frequent and intense, humid heat stress peaks during the dry “break” spells of the monsoon. The result is a punishing rhythm across large parts of the country: a day or two of extreme rain, followed by days of oppressive heat. Across much of the subcontinent, residents now face either extreme rain or extreme humid heat on nearly every day of the monsoon season.

Prof. BN Goswami said, "We are at a critical juncture. The increasing frequency of weather extremes is challenging the very foundation of economic growth in India. Investment in research on the health impacts of prolonged humid heat —and clear public communication about these risks—is no longer optional. It is essential for survival.”

The socioeconomic consequences are staggering. India now accounts for half of the global potential productivity loss from extreme heat stress: a loss driven by reduced working capacity, rising health costs, and damaged infrastructure.