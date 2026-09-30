Three New Health Reports, One Warning: India's Young Workforce Needs To Start Thinking About Heart Health Earlier
Three health reports released around World Heart Day 2026 note that warning signs about heart health in India’s workforce are showing up well before 40.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Three new health reports released on the occasion of World Heart Day 2026 offer a different way of looking at cardiovascular risk among India’s working population. Their datasets are different, but they point towards the same broad question: What if the useful time to start paying attention to heart health is much earlier than most young professionals think?
The clearest signal comes from ekincare’s 'Young Workforce Heart Health Report 2026', which analysed health-check data from 2 lakh employees. It found that 58.5% of employees under 35 were flagged on at least one cardiovascular risk marker (meaning they had markers that the report classified as potential cardiovascular risks). If more than half of a workforce below 35 is showing at least one warning marker, waiting until middle age to begin paying attention is not a particularly useful prevention strategy.
The report throws another assumption into question: BMI, which is useful as a broad screening measure but is not a complete health dashboard. Among employees under 35 with a normal BMI, 60% still had at least one other flagged health marker, particularly cholesterol-related measures. This applies to a generation of office goers who may reasonably think, 'I am not overweight, so I am probably fine.'
This is where preventive healthcare becomes less about a single number and more about building a personal dashboard that features weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, family history, physical activity, diet and other indicators. Kiran Kalakuntla, CEO and Co-founder of ekincare, argues for moving preventive healthcare towards predicting risk earlier rather than waiting for a diagnosis. “This data shows why age and BMI alone are not enough. With AI and predictive analytics, we can identify emerging risks earlier and enable timely, personalised interventions, helping employees act before a risk becomes a serious health condition,” he said in a statement.
Among the ekincare findings, blood sugar stands out because it moved in the wrong direction. The report says cholesterol and blood-pressure markers improved since 2023, while blood sugar risk increased by 4.3 percentage points, with a particularly sharp rise recorded in 2024. There is an interesting generational wrinkle here. Gen Z employees aged 20-27 did not show an overall increase in cardiovascular risk, but two individual markers moved upwards since 2023: HDL cholesterol by 7.4 points and blood sugar by 1.3 points, according to the report. Millennials aged 28-40, meanwhile, showed improvement across every marker measured.
Workforce Health Index 2026
Loop Health's Workforce Health Index (WHI) 2026 provides another piece of the picture. Among 8,054 LDL reports, 62.6% recorded levels at or above 100 mg/dL. Meanwhile, 47.3% of employees had HDL levels below 40 mg/dL, based on 4,824 reports. As Ryan Singh, Co-Founder and COO, Loop Health, says, “The most important finding from WHI 2026 is how early these health risks are showing up. One in three professionals in their 30s already shows blood-sugar dysfunction, and that is only one part of the picture. Most of these signals are visible well before someone feels unwell. That is where prevention has to start with knowing what is happening, getting the right medical guidance and acting before a health problem becomes a much bigger one.”
Also read: 81.4% Of India's Office-Goers Have Low Vitamin D, 73.9% Have Low Vitamin B12, Finds WHI 2026
The report also shows that the picture varies between cities. Low HDL was recorded in 50.6% of the relevant employee reports in Hyderabad, followed by Pune at 47.8%, Mumbai at 46.3%, Bengaluru at 41.8% and Delhi NCR at 39.1%. These figures should not be interpreted as a city ranking of heart health. They are snapshots from the available reports and do not establish why the differences exist but they do provide a reminder that cardiovascular risk is not an abstract concept that only appears in a cardiologist's clinic. It can show up in routine workplace health data.
Family History Of Cardiac-Related Issues
The MedGenome report adds another layer to this problem: awareness does not necessarily translate into action. In its pan-India survey of more than 800 people across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Ahmedabad, 66% of respondents said that keeping blood parameters in check, staying active and following a healthy diet were enough to protect against heart disease. Those are sensible habits. But the survey found that 64% checked their blood parameters only occasionally or when they had a health concern.
There is a similar gap around genetics. Among respondents with a family history of cardiovascular conditions, nearly 64% had never had a conversation about their genetic risk. Inherited risk is also precisely why the standard wellness checklist can be incomplete. You can exercise, eat reasonably well and maintain a normal weight and still have factors that deserve medical attention.
Gender Differences
The ekincare report found that 67.6% of men under its assessment were flagged for cardiovascular risk compared with 53.2% of women, a difference of 14.4 percentage points. So, cardiovascular prevention needs to move beyond stereotypes about who “looks” like a heart patient. The same principle applies geographically. Metro employees recorded cardiovascular risk at 63.1%, compared with 59.0% among employees using providers in non-metro locations.
A 30-year-old with a normal BMI and no symptoms may have little reason to think about their heart. But if a health assessment shows an unfavourable cholesterol marker or rising blood sugar, that information is useful precisely because it arrives early.
The three reports released around World Heart Day offer different pieces of the same prevention puzzle. None of them say that India's young office workers are suddenly a population of heart patients. They suggest something more practical: the cardiovascular risk conversation is moving younger. So, by the time the heart starts demanding your attention, you may have already missed years of useful information.
Cardiologist's Tips To Spot Workplace Micro-Stress
Says Dr. M Sai Sudhakar, Chief Interventional Cardiologist Chief Cardiac Transplant Physician, Gleneagles Hospitals, Lakdi-ka-pul & LB Nagar in Hyderabad, "Constantly checking messages, feeling unable to switch off after work, irritability over small issues, difficulty concentrating, frequent headaches or muscle tension, disturbed sleep, fatigue and relying increasingly on caffeine or comfort foods. These symptoms are not specific to workplace stress, but when they persist together, they may signal inadequate recovery. This is where heart rate variability (HRV) becomes relevant."
Dr. Sudhakar explains that HRV is the natural variation in the time between consecutive heartbeats and reflects the balance between the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems. A relatively higher HRV generally indicates greater autonomic flexibility, while persistently lower HRV can be associated with stress, poor sleep, illness or inadequate recovery. There is no single “normal” HRV number; age, fitness, medications and measurement methods influence readings. Trends from an individual’s usual baseline are often more meaningful than a single reading. He recommends one to build recovery into the day through movement, short breaks, adequate sleep, relaxation and healthy boundaries.
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