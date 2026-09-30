ETV Bharat / health

Three New Health Reports, One Warning: India's Young Workforce Needs To Start Thinking About Heart Health Earlier

Among employees under 35 with a normal BMI, 60% still had at least one other flagged health marker, especially related to cholesterol ( Getty Images )

Three new health reports released on the occasion of World Heart Day 2026 offer a different way of looking at cardiovascular risk among India’s working population. Their datasets are different, but they point towards the same broad question: What if the useful time to start paying attention to heart health is much earlier than most young professionals think?

The clearest signal comes from ekincare’s 'Young Workforce Heart Health Report 2026', which analysed health-check data from 2 lakh employees. It found that 58.5% of employees under 35 were flagged on at least one cardiovascular risk marker (meaning they had markers that the report classified as potential cardiovascular risks). If more than half of a workforce below 35 is showing at least one warning marker, waiting until middle age to begin paying attention is not a particularly useful prevention strategy.

The report throws another assumption into question: BMI, which is useful as a broad screening measure but is not a complete health dashboard. Among employees under 35 with a normal BMI, 60% still had at least one other flagged health marker, particularly cholesterol-related measures. This applies to a generation of office goers who may reasonably think, 'I am not overweight, so I am probably fine.'

Poor eating habits and physical inactivity are known causes of heart disease (Getty Images)

This is where preventive healthcare becomes less about a single number and more about building a personal dashboard that features weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, family history, physical activity, diet and other indicators. Kiran Kalakuntla, CEO and Co-founder of ekincare, argues for moving preventive healthcare towards predicting risk earlier rather than waiting for a diagnosis. “This data shows why age and BMI alone are not enough. With AI and predictive analytics, we can identify emerging risks earlier and enable timely, personalised interventions, helping employees act before a risk becomes a serious health condition,” he said in a statement.

Among the ekincare findings, blood sugar stands out because it moved in the wrong direction. The report says cholesterol and blood-pressure markers improved since 2023, while blood sugar risk increased by 4.3 percentage points, with a particularly sharp rise recorded in 2024. There is an interesting generational wrinkle here. Gen Z employees aged 20-27 did not show an overall increase in cardiovascular risk, but two individual markers moved upwards since 2023: HDL cholesterol by 7.4 points and blood sugar by 1.3 points, according to the report. Millennials aged 28-40, meanwhile, showed improvement across every marker measured.

Workforce Health Index 2026

Loop Health's Workforce Health Index (WHI) 2026 provides another piece of the picture. Among 8,054 LDL reports, 62.6% recorded levels at or above 100 mg/dL. Meanwhile, 47.3% of employees had HDL levels below 40 mg/dL, based on 4,824 reports. As Ryan Singh, Co-Founder and COO, Loop Health, says, “The most important finding from WHI 2026 is how early these health risks are showing up. One in three professionals in their 30s already shows blood-sugar dysfunction, and that is only one part of the picture. Most of these signals are visible well before someone feels unwell. That is where prevention has to start with knowing what is happening, getting the right medical guidance and acting before a health problem becomes a much bigger one.”