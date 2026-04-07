ETV Bharat / health

The Indian Heart–Diabetes Connection: Why Both Must Be Managed Together

Diabetes is often seen as a “blood sugar problem” and heart disease as a separate condition. In reality, the two are deeply connected and frequently develop together. Diabetes affects far more than glucose; it gradually damages blood vessels, nerves, and the heart itself.

Persistently high blood sugar injures the inner lining of blood vessels, making them stiff, inflamed, and prone to plaque build-up. Over time, this increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks, and strokes.

Says diabetologist Dr. Rakesh Parikh, CKS Hospital Jaipur and Diabecity Jaipur, “People with diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop heart attack than those without it. This connection is especially important in India. Many Indians carry hidden metabolic risk even when they appear lean and healthy.”

Data from the ICMR-INDIAB 2025 study shows that a significant proportion of normal-weight adults already have high waist circumference, abnormal cholesterol, raised blood pressure, or elevated fasting glucose... across both urban and rural populations. In other words, body weight alone does not reflect heart or diabetes risk.

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