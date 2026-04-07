The Indian Heart–Diabetes Connection: Why Both Must Be Managed Together
People with diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop heart attack than those without it, says diabetologist Dr. Rakesh Parikh.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST
Diabetes is often seen as a “blood sugar problem” and heart disease as a separate condition. In reality, the two are deeply connected and frequently develop together. Diabetes affects far more than glucose; it gradually damages blood vessels, nerves, and the heart itself.
Persistently high blood sugar injures the inner lining of blood vessels, making them stiff, inflamed, and prone to plaque build-up. Over time, this increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks, and strokes.
Says diabetologist Dr. Rakesh Parikh, CKS Hospital Jaipur and Diabecity Jaipur, “People with diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop heart attack than those without it. This connection is especially important in India. Many Indians carry hidden metabolic risk even when they appear lean and healthy.”
Data from the ICMR-INDIAB 2025 study shows that a significant proportion of normal-weight adults already have high waist circumference, abnormal cholesterol, raised blood pressure, or elevated fasting glucose... across both urban and rural populations. In other words, body weight alone does not reflect heart or diabetes risk.
Shared Pathway
In many Indians, the pancreas releases lower insulin reserves from an early age, says Dr. Parikh. When blood sugar rises, insulin response may be insufficient, allowing glucose levels to stay elevated. This prolonged exposure silently stresses blood vessels and the heart, sometimes leading to cardiovascular problems even before diabetes is clearly diagnosed.
What makes this combination dangerous is its silent progression. Early diabetes and early heart disease rarely cause pain or obvious symptoms. Risk builds gradually through genetics, sedentary routines, high-salt and high-carbohydrate diets, stress, and poor sleep.
What Indian Data Shows
Pharma company USV Pvt. Ltd. conducted a survey study in young adults with type 2 diabetes highlight how heart and diabetes risks cluster together:
- 63% followed a sedentary lifestyle, a key driver of insulin resistance and cardiovascular risk
- 79% had uncontrolled HbA1c (≥7%), increasing vascular damage
- Among those with diabetes, hypertension, and abnormal cholesterol together, 63% were sedentary
- 68% reported a family history of diabetes, underscoring genetic vulnerability
These findings mirror national trends: poor metabolic control and inactivity magnify both heart and diabetes risk.
Managing Both Together
Because diabetes and heart disease are two sides of the same coin, prevention and care must go hand in hand. According to Dr. Rakesh Parikh. This intertwined risk also helps explain why many Indians experience heart complications at a younger age than western populations. Chronic low-grade inflammation, higher visceral fat, and a tendency toward small-vessel disease amplify damage over time.
References:
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-03949-4
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7924245/
Also read:
- India Accounts For Nearly 20% Of Global Heart Attack Deaths: Report
- Heart Attacks Aren’t Just A “Man’s Problem”: Women Are At Equal (If Not Greater) Risk
- Nearly 18,000 People In 18-45 Age Group Died Due To Heart Attacks In Haryana In 6 Years
- RML Docs Perform World’s First Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery On Woman With Mirror-Image Condition