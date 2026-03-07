ETV Bharat / health

Heart Attacks Aren’t Just A “Man’s Problem”: Women Are At Equal (If Not Greater) Risk

For a very long time, heart attacks had a certain public image. Heart attacks were seen as something that happened mostly to men: men with high-pressure jobs, men who smoked too much, and men who ate too many fried breakfasts. Women had other health concerns: hormonal changes, pregnancy, maybe osteoporosis later in life. But heart trouble was supposedly the men’s department. Except it turns out the story wasn’t quite right.

Over the past two decades, research has slowly been rewriting the script. Doctors are now realising that women are just as vulnerable to heart disease as men, and in some cases, even more so. The problem is that for years the symptoms, risks, and warning signs in women were either misunderstood or simply ignored. A new study adds another surprising twist to this already complicated story.

The Plaque Problem

Heart attacks are usually linked to plaque buildup in the arteries. Plaque is the sticky mixture of fat, cholesterol and other substances that slowly narrows blood vessels and blocks blood flow to the heart. For years, doctors believed that because women generally develop less plaque in their arteries than men, they were naturally at lower risk of heart attacks.

However, a new study in the Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging journal found that having less plaque in arteries did not protect women from chest pain or heart attack. The risk of heart attack and chest pain in women appeared to manifest with a lower amount of plaque and increased more rapidly, particularly after menopause, than it does for men. In other words, the usual rules of heart disease (the ones based largely on studies of men) don’t always apply to women.

The Symptoms That Don’t Always Look Urgent

Another problem is that women often experience different heart attack symptoms. The classic symptom we see in movies is a man clutching his chest and collapsing. While that can happen to women too, many experience something far less dramatic. Women may feel:

Unusual fatigue Shortness of breath Nausea or indigestion Back, jaw or neck pain Dizziness or sweating

None of these scream “heart attack” in the way crushing chest pain does. So many women assume they are simply tired, stressed, or coming down with the flu. By the time they reach a hospital, valuable time may already have been lost.