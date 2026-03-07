Heart Attacks Aren’t Just A “Man’s Problem”: Women Are At Equal (If Not Greater) Risk
For years the symptoms, risks, and warning signs of heart disease in women were either misunderstood or simply ignored.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
For a very long time, heart attacks had a certain public image. Heart attacks were seen as something that happened mostly to men: men with high-pressure jobs, men who smoked too much, and men who ate too many fried breakfasts. Women had other health concerns: hormonal changes, pregnancy, maybe osteoporosis later in life. But heart trouble was supposedly the men’s department. Except it turns out the story wasn’t quite right.
Over the past two decades, research has slowly been rewriting the script. Doctors are now realising that women are just as vulnerable to heart disease as men, and in some cases, even more so. The problem is that for years the symptoms, risks, and warning signs in women were either misunderstood or simply ignored. A new study adds another surprising twist to this already complicated story.
The Plaque Problem
Heart attacks are usually linked to plaque buildup in the arteries. Plaque is the sticky mixture of fat, cholesterol and other substances that slowly narrows blood vessels and blocks blood flow to the heart. For years, doctors believed that because women generally develop less plaque in their arteries than men, they were naturally at lower risk of heart attacks.
However, a new study in the Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging journal found that having less plaque in arteries did not protect women from chest pain or heart attack. The risk of heart attack and chest pain in women appeared to manifest with a lower amount of plaque and increased more rapidly, particularly after menopause, than it does for men. In other words, the usual rules of heart disease (the ones based largely on studies of men) don’t always apply to women.
The Symptoms That Don’t Always Look Urgent
Another problem is that women often experience different heart attack symptoms. The classic symptom we see in movies is a man clutching his chest and collapsing. While that can happen to women too, many experience something far less dramatic. Women may feel:
- Unusual fatigue
- Shortness of breath
- Nausea or indigestion
- Back, jaw or neck pain
- Dizziness or sweating
None of these scream “heart attack” in the way crushing chest pain does. So many women assume they are simply tired, stressed, or coming down with the flu. By the time they reach a hospital, valuable time may already have been lost.
Women’s Heart Risk Is Increasing
Lifestyle changes are also playing a role. Women today juggle multiple responsibilities: work, family, caregiving, and often the invisible emotional labour that keeps households functioning. Chronic stress, poor sleep, sedentary lifestyles and processed diets all add to the risk.
Conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and metabolic syndrome are also rising among women, particularly in urban populations. Some of these conditions actually increase heart disease risk more strongly in women than in men. For example, diabetes has been shown to raise the risk of heart disease in women to a greater extent than it does in men. So the old assumption that women are somehow biologically protected is slowly falling apart.
The Awareness Gap
Part of the problem is awareness. For years, heart disease campaigns and medical research focused heavily on male patients. Many early clinical trials included mostly men, meaning doctors had less data on how heart disease behaves in women. As a result, symptoms were overlooked, misdiagnosed, or dismissed.
Even today, many women still believe breast cancer is their biggest health threat, when in reality heart disease remains the leading cause of death among women globally. It’s not that breast cancer isn’t serious, but the statistics show that heart disease claims far more female lives.
What You Can Do To Protect Your Heart
If you're a woman reading this, the good news is that heart disease is largely preventable. Simple lifestyle changes can dramatically reduce risk:
- Regular exercise (even brisk walking helps)
- Balanced diet with less processed food and more whole foods
- Managing stress and sleep
- Regular health check-ups for blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar
- Avoiding smoking
Most importantly, women need to take symptoms seriously. If something feels wrong (persistent fatigue, breathlessness, unexplained discomfort), it’s worth checking with a doctor. The idea that heart disease is mainly a man’s problem is slowly disappearing. Once we recognise that women are equally at risk, we can start diagnosing earlier, treating better, and saving more lives. The heart, after all, doesn’t care about gender stereotypes.
