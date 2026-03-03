Skip The Soda, These Drinks Will Keep You Hydrated & Bloat-Free On Holi

ETV Bharat / health

The Soda, These Drinks Will Keep You Hydrated & Bloat-Free On Holi

Holi is basically a cardio workout disguised as a festival. You are out in the sun. You are running, dancing and getting ambushed by colour gangs. Someone throws a bucket of coloured water at you. Someone else hands you thandai. There are snacks and there may also be alcohol. What most people don’t realise is, while they are celebrating with water, their body is losing water.

Says Dr. Bhawuk Dhir, Consultant - Dermatology at PSRI Hospital Delhi, “Holi celebrations often involve prolonged sun exposure, physical activity, and alcohol consumption. Many people underestimate how much water they lose while playing outdoors. Alcohol makes things worse because it dulls the body’s natural thirst signals. You may not even feel thirsty until symptoms become intense.”

Symptoms include nausea, muscle cramps, headache, even confusion due to electrolyte imbalance. So if you want stable energy, zero bloating and glowing skin, here’s your smart Holi drink plan.

1. Coconut Water

Coconut water is great for mild dehydration (Getty Images)

Let’s start with the hero.

“Coconut water is one of the best drinks for staying hydrated,” says Dr. Anshul Singh, Team Lead, Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics at Artemis Hospitals, “It contains potassium and magnesium: important electrolytes that keep fluid balance stable. It hydrates gently and doesn’t overload you with sugar. It doesn’t cause water retention like fizzy drinks do.”

Coconut water works especially well for mild dehydration. It’s natural, light and easy on the stomach. If you’re playing Holi under the sun, this should be your go-to drink.

2. ORS