Skip The Soda, These Drinks Will Keep You Hydrated & Bloat-Free On Holi
If you want stable energy, zero bloating and glowing skin, here’s your smart Holi drink plan.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Holi is basically a cardio workout disguised as a festival. You are out in the sun. You are running, dancing and getting ambushed by colour gangs. Someone throws a bucket of coloured water at you. Someone else hands you thandai. There are snacks and there may also be alcohol. What most people don’t realise is, while they are celebrating with water, their body is losing water.
Says Dr. Bhawuk Dhir, Consultant - Dermatology at PSRI Hospital Delhi, “Holi celebrations often involve prolonged sun exposure, physical activity, and alcohol consumption. Many people underestimate how much water they lose while playing outdoors. Alcohol makes things worse because it dulls the body’s natural thirst signals. You may not even feel thirsty until symptoms become intense.”
Symptoms include nausea, muscle cramps, headache, even confusion due to electrolyte imbalance. So if you want stable energy, zero bloating and glowing skin, here’s your smart Holi drink plan.
1. Coconut Water
Let’s start with the hero.
“Coconut water is one of the best drinks for staying hydrated,” says Dr. Anshul Singh, Team Lead, Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics at Artemis Hospitals, “It contains potassium and magnesium: important electrolytes that keep fluid balance stable. It hydrates gently and doesn’t overload you with sugar. It doesn’t cause water retention like fizzy drinks do.”
Coconut water works especially well for mild dehydration. It’s natural, light and easy on the stomach. If you’re playing Holi under the sun, this should be your go-to drink.
2. ORS
Now suppose you ignored advice. You danced and drank too much. You forgot water completely. This is where ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) steps in. ORS is scientifically formulated with the right balance of sodium, glucose and electrolytes. In simple terms:
- Coconut water = gentle maintenance
- ORS = recovery mode
If you feel dizzy, weak or crampy, ORS can help restore balance faster.
3. Infused Water
Plain water is essential. But after the third glass, it gets boring. So upgrade it. Add cucumber slices (reduces bloating), mint (helps digestion), lemon (supports detox) or orange slices (refreshing and vitamin-rich). Infused water is light, refreshing and perfect for sipping while playing with colours. Unlike soda, it won’t leave you feeling puffy.
4. Buttermilk (Chaas)
After Holi snacks and sweets, your stomach needs support. Enter chaas. Buttermilk contains probiotics that improve digestion and reduce that heavy, gassy feeling. Add roasted cumin and a pinch of black salt for even better digestive benefits. Your grandmother was right about it.
5. Fresh Fruit Juices
Make fresh watermelon juice, pomegranate juice or fresh orange juice (diluted). No packaged juices and no extra sugar. Too much sugar increases bloating and can worsen dehydration. Holi already has enough sweetness.
6. Herbal Tea
Especially helpful after heavy meals. Think of them as your evening reset button.
If you’re drinking alcohol, alternate every drink with a glass of water. Dr. Dhir recommends these simple habits to prevent severe dehydration and reduce the intensity of a Holi hangover.
- Seek shade
- Take breaks
- Keep sipping on fluids
