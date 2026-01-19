ETV Bharat / health

Reports Are Normal But Still Not Getting Pregnant? Ob/Gyn Explains Why “Normal” Tests Don’t Always Mean A Couple Is Fertility-Ready

Healthy couples too can face infertility for a number of reasons, says Ob-Gyn Dr. Uma Mishra ( Getty Images )

Many couples walk into fertility clinics with a thick file of reports and a thin layer of hope. Every page says the same thing: Normal, for blood tests, ultrasounds, semen analysis etc. Yet, month after month, the pregnancy test stays stubbornly negative. If everything is normal, why isn’t pregnancy happening?

“The uncomfortable truth is that fertility doesn’t work on “passing marks.” It works on precision. When it comes to conceiving, normal is often not good enough. The body needs optimal balance, perfect timing, and cooperation between multiple systems,” says Dr. Uma Mishra, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Noida. Tiny imbalances (too small to trigger alarm bells in routine tests) can sabotage ovulation, fertilisation, implantation, or early pregnancy.

The Truth They Don’t Tell You

Let’s start with what most couples are tested for, and where the gaps lie.

Hormonal Blood Tests: Women are usually tested early in their cycle for key hormones.

Thyroid (TSH): Doctors often say, “Your thyroid is normal.” What they may not say is that a TSH level acceptable for general health may still be too high for conception. “Even a mildly elevated TSH can interfere with ovulation and increase the risk of early miscarriage,” says Ob-Gyn Dr. Mishra.

FSH and LH: These hormones tell us whether the ovaries are getting signals but they don’t always tell us how well the ovaries respond. You can have normal numbers and still release eggs that are immature or poor in quality.

Things may look fine on paper but there could be hidden imbalances in either the man or the woman that are blocking pregnancy (Getty Images)

Prolactin: Slightly elevated prolactin (often due to stress, poor sleep, or lifestyle factors) can block ovulation. Mild elevations may not cause symptoms and are often brushed aside.

Progesterone (after ovulation): One blood test on one day may miss the bigger picture. Some women ovulate but don’t produce enough progesterone to support implantation. This condition, called luteal phase deficiency, is easy to miss and hard to detect with a single test.

Ultrasounds: Follicular scans and uterine assessments look reassuring on screen. But appearances can be deceptive. “Ovulation may be delayed. Eggs may not mature properly. The uterine lining may look fine one day and be unreceptive when implantation actually needs to happen,” says Dr. Mishra.