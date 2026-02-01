Budget 2026: Healthcare Gets A Fiscal Check-up, Focus On Access And Preventive Health
Healthcare allocations in the Union budget 2026 are systemic and capability-driven: Caregivers instead of slogans, district hospitals instead of flagships in metros.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
In the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman devoted a striking amount of attention to healthcare. Doctors dominate healthcare headlines. But healthcare systems fail or succeed in the spaces between doctors and patients. The 2026 Budget acknowledged this by announcing:
- Expansion and upgrading of Allied Health Professional (AHP) institutions
- Coverage of 10 disciplines, including optometry, radiology, anesthesia, OT technology, applied psychology, and behavioural health
- Addition of 100,000 AHPs over the next five years
Alongside this is a second announcement: 1.5 lakh caregivers to be trained in just one year as part of a new care ecosystem focused on geriatric and allied care. These caregivers will be multi-skilled. They will be trained not just in care, but in wellness, yoga, and the operation of medical and assistive devices. The message is clear: India is preparing for an ageing population before it becomes unmanageable.
"As a country, we are increasingly recognised for combining clinical excellence with value-driven care, and healthcare hubs that integrate advanced diagnostics, post-treatment rehabilitation, and AYUSH-led wellness therapies such as yoga and Ayurveda can take that advantage further by offering a truly end-to-end patient journey. We welcome the proposals to upgrade allied health institutions, expand training capacity, and strengthen geriatric and allied healthcare infrastructure, which will deepen last-mile capability and create large-scale employment, especially across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities," said Sonam Garg Sharma, Founder and CEO, Medical Linkers.
Emergency Rooms As Economic Policy
One of the most revealing lines in the Finance Minister’s speech had little to do with technology or exports. She spoke about emergencies pushing families (especially the poor) into unexpected expenditure. The government's response: Emergency and Trauma Care Centres in District Hospitals, with capacities increased by 50%. This is healthcare policy as poverty prevention. If emergency care is available closer to home, fewer families sell land, take high-interest loans, or delay treatment until it is too late.
Mental Health Architecture
For years, mental health policy in India lived in campaigns and helplines. This Budget moves it into buildings. The announcement of NIMHANS-2 in North India, along with upgrades to mental health institutes in Ranchi and Tezpur, addresses a basic structural problem: India’s only national mental health institute is in Bengaluru.
Access shapes outcomes. If treatment requires cross-country travel, many never seek it at all. The move aligns neatly with the Economic Survey 2026, which warned of rising anxiety, depression, and social-media-linked distress among young Indians aged 15 to 24.
Also read: What Is NIMHANS, And Why Is The Government Setting Up NIMHANS 2 In North India?
Medical Tourism
The Budget also proposes five Regional Medical Hubs to promote medical value tourism, combining hospitals, research, education, AYUSH centres, diagnostics, and rehabilitation. On the surface, this is about attracting foreign patients. But the logic is spillover. World-class systems built for outsiders inevitably raise standards for locals. Jobs follow, skills circulate. Healthcare there becomes a services export.
"The Union Budget 2026 is pushing medical value tourism from a “hospital visit” into a full-stack, globally benchmarked care experience. The five regional medical value tourism hubs can standardise patient journeys across diagnostics, treatment, post-care and rehabilitation, while easing pressure on metros by building credible capacity in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The parallel focus on strengthening allied health institutions and expanding training capacity is equally important, because world-class infrastructure only works when the workforce is future-ready. Overall, the budget strengthens India’s position as a trusted global destination for complex treatments and continuity of care," said Pankaj Chandna, Co-Founder, Vaidam Health.
Ayurveda’s Second Life
Ayurveda appears in the 2026 Budget as supply chain. Three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda, upgraded AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing labs, a strengthened WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar. The emphasis is on certification, evidence, and export readiness. Farmers who grow medicinal herbs. Standards that allow products to cross borders.
This healthcare budget is systemic and capability-driven: Caregivers instead of slogans, district hospitals instead of flagships in metros. Sitharaman framed the Budget around three kartavyas: growth, aspiration, and inclusion. Healthcare, in this telling, became a well-deserved platform.
Read more:
- Explained: What Are Biologic Medicines That The Government Is Investing ₹10,000-Crore In
- Obesity, Rising Burden Of NCDs, Psychological Effects Of Digital Exposure Are Emerging Health Challenges: Economic Survey
- New Study Calls For Higher Allocation For Public Health To Lower Household Medical Expenses