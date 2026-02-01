ETV Bharat / health

Budget 2026: Healthcare Gets A Fiscal Check-up, Focus On Access And Preventive Health

In the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman devoted a striking amount of attention to healthcare. Doctors dominate healthcare headlines. But healthcare systems fail or succeed in the spaces between doctors and patients. The 2026 Budget acknowledged this by announcing:

Expansion and upgrading of Allied Health Professional (AHP) institutions Coverage of 10 disciplines, including optometry, radiology, anesthesia, OT technology, applied psychology, and behavioural health Addition of 100,000 AHPs over the next five years

Alongside this is a second announcement: 1.5 lakh caregivers to be trained in just one year as part of a new care ecosystem focused on geriatric and allied care. These caregivers will be multi-skilled. They will be trained not just in care, but in wellness, yoga, and the operation of medical and assistive devices. The message is clear: India is preparing for an ageing population before it becomes unmanageable.

"As a country, we are increasingly recognised for combining clinical excellence with value-driven care, and healthcare hubs that integrate advanced diagnostics, post-treatment rehabilitation, and AYUSH-led wellness therapies such as yoga and Ayurveda can take that advantage further by offering a truly end-to-end patient journey. We welcome the proposals to upgrade allied health institutions, expand training capacity, and strengthen geriatric and allied healthcare infrastructure, which will deepen last-mile capability and create large-scale employment, especially across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities," said Sonam Garg Sharma, Founder and CEO, Medical Linkers.

Emergency Rooms As Economic Policy

One of the most revealing lines in the Finance Minister’s speech had little to do with technology or exports. She spoke about emergencies pushing families (especially the poor) into unexpected expenditure. The government's response: Emergency and Trauma Care Centres in District Hospitals, with capacities increased by 50%. This is healthcare policy as poverty prevention. If emergency care is available closer to home, fewer families sell land, take high-interest loans, or delay treatment until it is too late.

Mental Health Architecture