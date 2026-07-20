ETV Bharat's Monsoon Manual Provides A State-By-State Report On The Rainy Season's Biggest Health Risks, Outbreaks And Prevention
Starting today, ETV Bharat's special series of ground reports and features presents the diseases, challenges and solutions for the season, from across India.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Climate change has quietly changed the rules of monsoon. Rain no longer arrives on schedule. In some places, it rains a week in a day and in others they are waiting anxiously for the rains to come. During the rainy season the temperatures are still high. Floods create breeding grounds for disease, while long dry spells followed by sudden rain produce ideal conditions for mosquitoes. The result is a public health challenge that is becoming harder to predict every year.
This is the story emerging from ETV Bharat's nationwide editorial series on monsoon health, spanning Assam to Kerala and Delhi to Tamil Nadu. The series begins today and will run till the end of July 2026. Each state tells a different story, but together they reveal one truth: monsoon is no longer just a weather event but a healthcare emergency.
Climate Change Has Made Disease Harder To Predict
If someone asked you to name the biggest health threat during the monsoon, dengue would probably top the list. Our analysis of five years of state-wise data shows that while diseases like malaria and kala-azar have declined, thanks to sustained public health interventions, dengue continues to surge across India. At the same time, the country is battling a second epidemic that receives far less attention: non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. Unfortunately, these two problems often collide. A diabetic patient with dengue or leptospirosis is far more likely to develop complications than someone who is otherwise healthy.
Says Dr. Shishir Joshi, Consultant Internal Medicine, Sahyadri Hospital, Bibwewadi (a network hospital of Manipal Hospitals), “Infections like typhoid, cholera, hepatitis A, leptospirosis, and acute diarrhoeal illnesses are more likely to occur when drinking water supplies are contaminated with sewage and other waste due to heavy rains and flooding. Mosquitoes breed differently when temperatures remain warmer for longer periods. Heavy rainfall creates countless pools of stagnant water in urban neighbourhoods, construction sites and villages. Flash floods contaminate drinking water with sewage, allowing bacteria and viruses to spread rapidly.”
Scientists have been warning for years that climate change is a lot about changing disease patterns. As climate patterns become less predictable, disease outbreaks are also becoming harder to forecast.
Adds Shrutika Gavali, Microbiologist, Inamdar Multispeciality Hospital, Pune, "Instead of steady rainfall, many regions now experience heavy downpours followed by dry spells. These changing weather patterns create stagnant water where mosquitoes breed and increase the risk of contaminated water after floods. Intermittent rainfall and flooding create ideal conditions for both mosquitoes and water-borne pathogens to spread. While prolonged heavy rain can sometimes wash away breeding sites, irregular showers leave stagnant water behind. Floods can also contaminate drinking water with sewage, increasing the risk of infections such as leptospirosis, cholera and typhoid."
Young Children Often Pay The Highest Price
Among children under five years of age, monsoon can be particularly unforgiving. Diarrhoea, pneumonia, respiratory infections and mosquito-borne illnesses remain major causes of hospitalisation. Doctors repeatedly stress that vaccination and adequate nutrition are among the strongest defences available. A well-nourished child with up-to-date immunisation is simply better equipped to fight infection than one who is already weakened by malnutrition.
Preparation often makes the difference between a seasonal outbreak and a public health disaster.
In Assam, Health Minister Ashok Singhal describes to ETV Bharat a strategy focused on preparedness rather than panic. Surveillance systems, stockpiling medicines, strengthening hospitals and coordinating district-level responses become especially important when rainfall patterns themselves have become unpredictable.
In Bihar, the monsoon story goes beyond mosquitoes. Ground reports reveal a rise in fever, influenza, typhoid, hepatitis A and hepatitis E, all closely linked to contaminated food and water. But another danger arrives with the floodwaters: Snakebite cases have increased in districts such as Munger, where several serious incidents, including a fatality, have been reported. Flooded fields and displaced snakes create dangerous encounters for farmers, labourers and children.
Every monsoon, Delhi prepares for dengue. The question is whether preparation translates into patient care. Our reality check examines whether fever clinics and dedicated dengue wards are actually functioning as intended in government and municipal hospitals.
While most Indians know about dengue, far fewer have heard of leptospirosis. In coastal Dakshina Kannada, dozens of cases have already been recorded this year. Similar trends are emerging in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur following flooding and waterlogging. The disease spreads when people come into contact with floodwater contaminated by the urine of infected animals, particularly rodents.
Water Problem Refuses To Disappear
Despite massive investments over the years, many villages in Maharashtra continue to struggle with safe drinking water. Unsafe water fuels repeated outbreaks of diarrhoea, typhoid, hepatitis and other gastrointestinal illnesses every rainy season. Doctors across Rajasthan report a familiar pattern after heavy rains. Outpatient departments begin seeing increasing numbers of patients with diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, vomiting and dehydration. The culprit is almost always the same: contaminated water.
Public health experts often say the mosquito doesn't care whether your house is rich or poor. It only needs a small collection of clean, stagnant water. Tamil Nadu's health experts emphasise simple household precautions: empty water containers regularly, clean rooftop tanks, use window screens and seek medical attention early if fever develops.
Kerala's data reveals another emerging concern. Shigella, a bacterial infection that causes severe diarrhoea, has shown an alarming rise this year, with cases already exceeding last year's numbers and several deaths reported. Medical experts warn that changing rainfall patterns may create conditions where such outbreaks become more frequent unless surveillance and sanitation improve simultaneously.
Monsoon Health Manual
Climate change is no longer something we discuss in the future tense. It is already influencing where mosquitoes breed, how bacteria spread and which hospitals become overwhelmed. Doctors are seeing diseases appear earlier, linger longer and emerge in unexpected places.
The good news is that many monsoon illnesses remain preventable. The ETV Bharat campaign consults medical experts and healthcare professionals across India to understand how to prevent infections and ailments this season on an individual, household and local scale. The rains will come every year. The outbreaks don't have to.
Also read:
- Why Eye Flu Spreads So Quickly In The Rainy Season, And What You Must Do If You Have A Pink Eye
- Legionnaires' Disease Explained: The Dangerous Lung Infection That Can Spread Through Water, Not People
- US Cyclospora Outbreak: All About The Foodborne Parasite That Attacks Most In Rainy Weather
- Gynec Explains Why Indian Women Get More UTIs In The Monsoon, And Simple Tips To Avoid Getting One