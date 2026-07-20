ETV Bharat / health

ETV Bharat's Monsoon Manual Provides A State-By-State Report On The Rainy Season's Biggest Health Risks, Outbreaks And Prevention

Climate change has quietly changed the rules of monsoon. Rain no longer arrives on schedule. In some places, it rains a week in a day and in others they are waiting anxiously for the rains to come. During the rainy season the temperatures are still high. Floods create breeding grounds for disease, while long dry spells followed by sudden rain produce ideal conditions for mosquitoes. The result is a public health challenge that is becoming harder to predict every year.

This is the story emerging from ETV Bharat's nationwide editorial series on monsoon health, spanning Assam to Kerala and Delhi to Tamil Nadu. The series begins today and will run till the end of July 2026. Each state tells a different story, but together they reveal one truth: monsoon is no longer just a weather event but a healthcare emergency.

Climate Change Has Made Disease Harder To Predict

If someone asked you to name the biggest health threat during the monsoon, dengue would probably top the list. Our analysis of five years of state-wise data shows that while diseases like malaria and kala-azar have declined, thanks to sustained public health interventions, dengue continues to surge across India. At the same time, the country is battling a second epidemic that receives far less attention: non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. Unfortunately, these two problems often collide. A diabetic patient with dengue or leptospirosis is far more likely to develop complications than someone who is otherwise healthy.

Residents wade through floodwaters after the swollen Brahmaputra River inundated nearby areas and submerged roads following heavy monsoon rains in Mayong, Morigaon district of Assam (IANS Photo)

Says Dr. Shishir Joshi, Consultant Internal Medicine, Sahyadri Hospital, Bibwewadi (a network hospital of Manipal Hospitals), “Infections like typhoid, cholera, hepatitis A, leptospirosis, and acute diarrhoeal illnesses are more likely to occur when drinking water supplies are contaminated with sewage and other waste due to heavy rains and flooding. Mosquitoes breed differently when temperatures remain warmer for longer periods. Heavy rainfall creates countless pools of stagnant water in urban neighbourhoods, construction sites and villages. Flash floods contaminate drinking water with sewage, allowing bacteria and viruses to spread rapidly.”

Scientists have been warning for years that climate change is a lot about changing disease patterns. As climate patterns become less predictable, disease outbreaks are also becoming harder to forecast.

Adds Shrutika Gavali, Microbiologist, Inamdar Multispeciality Hospital, Pune, "Instead of steady rainfall, many regions now experience heavy downpours followed by dry spells. These changing weather patterns create stagnant water where mosquitoes breed and increase the risk of contaminated water after floods. Intermittent rainfall and flooding create ideal conditions for both mosquitoes and water-borne pathogens to spread. While prolonged heavy rain can sometimes wash away breeding sites, irregular showers leave stagnant water behind. Floods can also contaminate drinking water with sewage, increasing the risk of infections such as leptospirosis, cholera and typhoid."

Young Children Often Pay The Highest Price

Among children under five years of age, monsoon can be particularly unforgiving. Diarrhoea, pneumonia, respiratory infections and mosquito-borne illnesses remain major causes of hospitalisation. Doctors repeatedly stress that vaccination and adequate nutrition are among the strongest defences available. A well-nourished child with up-to-date immunisation is simply better equipped to fight infection than one who is already weakened by malnutrition.