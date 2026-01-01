ETV Bharat / health

Explained: How Late-Night Eating Damages Your Digestive System, And Can Land You On The Operating Table

If you are reading this at 11.47 pm during with a plate of leftover cake or a cheese-loaded pizza with you, let us begin by saying this: you are not alone. Late-night eating during festivals has become India’s most socially accepted bad habit. We don’t smoke in front of elders anymore. We feel guilty about skipping the gym. But eating at midnight? That’s practically a badge of honour. Hustle culture, Netflix culture, “one last email” culture... all of it ends the same way: food, eaten when the body is begging for sleep. The problem is, your digestive system is not impressed by your ambition.

According to Dr. Girish P. Veeranna, Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Aster RV Hospital, late-night eating isn’t just a minor lifestyle flaw. “Over time, it can damage your digestive system and, in extreme cases, push you toward medical interventions... including surgery.”

Let’s rewind and understand what’s really happening inside your body after sunset.

Your Stomach Follows A Clock

Here’s something most of us forget: the digestive system works on the body’s natural rhythm, which is closely tied to the earth’s day-night cycle. In simple terms, your gut is an early sleeper. As night approaches, digestion slows down and acid production changes as the system prepares for repair.

Dr. Veeranna explains that when heavy or oily food is eaten late at night, digestion becomes difficult. The stomach empties more slowly, acid builds up, and reflux becomes the first warning sign. Think of it as your gut saying, “Not now, please,” while you respond with, “Just one more bite.” That mismatch is where trouble begins.

Acid Reflux

Most people dismiss acid reflux as a minor inconvenience. A little burning in the chest. Some discomfort. Pop an antacid and move on. But when late-night eating becomes routine, reflux stops being an occasional visitor and starts paying rent. If you lie down soon after eating (something most of us do while scrolling through our phones) stomach acid gets an open invitation to flow back into the esophagus. That’s when heartburn, chest discomfort, and inflammation begin.